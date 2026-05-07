Hospital for Special Surgery Appoints Dr. Joel M. Press as Physician-in-Chief

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the world’s leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health, today announced the appointment of Joel M. Press, MD, as Physician-in-Chief, effective May 1, 2026,

In this role, Dr. Press will help shape the future of non-operative musculoskeletal care across HSS – supporting regional expansion, optimizing practice operations, enhancing access and the patient experience across all sites of care, and overseeing a diverse portfolio of clinical programs.

Dr. Press will report to Douglas E. Padgett, MD, Surgeon-in-Chief and Medical Director at HSS, and will work closely with Associate Surgeon-in-Chiefs Drs. Answorth Allen and Mathias Bostrom, as well as department and service leaders, to advance and integrate non-operative musculoskeletal care across the institution. He will also have a central leadership role in institutional initiatives focused on quality, safety, innovation, and strategic growth.

“Dr. Press has made significant contributions to the advancement of musculoskeletal medicine and is one of the most highly regarded physiatrists in the diagnosis and management of non-operative sports and spine conditions,” said Bryan Kelly, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of HSS. “His leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing HSS’s mission to expand access to high-quality non-operative care, deepen physician engagement, and drive innovation in musculoskeletal health.”

Dr. Press is a nationally and internationally recognized leader in physical medicine and rehabilitation. He brings decades of experience building and leading high-performing, multidisciplinary musculoskeletal programs and is widely respected for his collaborative leadership style and commitment to advancing value-based, patient-centered care.

“Dr. Press will be a strong asset to our executive team as we work to shape HSS’s next chapter—one defined by expanded access, integrated care, clinical innovation, and enduring leadership in musculoskeletal health,” said Douglas E. Padgett, MD, Surgeon-in-Chief and Medical Director at HSS.

Dr. Press is currently Physiatrist-in-Chief at HSS and Professor of Rehabilitation Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College. He has built a distinguished clinical and leadership career in musculoskeletal care, including his prior role as founder and director of the Spine and Sports Rehabilitation Centers at the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago.

A prolific scholar and educator, Dr. Press has authored more than 75 peer-reviewed publications, edited multiple textbooks, and has held national leadership roles across major professional societies in musculoskeletal medicine, rehabilitation, and sports medicine. He earned his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Illinois College of Medicine. He completed his internship and residency at Northwestern University.

For 25 years, Dr. Press has been consistently named among the best doctors in the country by Castle Connolly.

“I am honored to serve as Physician-in-Chief at HSS during such a pivotal moment in the evolution of musculoskeletal care,” said Dr. Press. “I look forward to partnering with my colleagues to build on HSS’s extraordinary legacy and help shape what comes next not just at HSS but within the field of musculoskeletal health at large.”

About HSS

HSS is the world’s leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 16th consecutive year), No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2025-2026), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report “Best Children’s Hospitals” list (2025-2026). In a survey of medical professionals in more than 20 countries by Newsweek, HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics for a fifth consecutive year (2025). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection and complication rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. In addition, more than 200 HSS clinical investigators are working to improve patient outcomes through better ways to prevent, diagnose, and treat orthopedic, rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases. The HSS Innovation Institute works to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 165 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

Media:

Tracy Hickenbottom/Rachael Rennich/Lizzy Keach

212-606-1197

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