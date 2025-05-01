Hologic Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2025

– Revenue of $1,005.3 Million Slightly Exceeds Guidance –

– Company Reports GAAP Diluted EPS of ($0.08); Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.03 at High End of Guidance –

– Company Maintains Annual Revenue Guidance, Lowers Guidance for GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS –

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$HOLX #earnings--Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today the Company’s financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended March 29, 2025.

“We delivered on our financial commitments in the second quarter,” said Stephen P. MacMillan, the Company’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Both revenue and non-GAAP EPS finished at the high ends of our guidance ranges, driven by our diagnostics and skeletal businesses, strong profitability, share buybacks and a slightly lower tax rate.”

Recent Highlights

Revenue of $1,005.3 million decreased (1.2%) for the quarter, or (0.5%) in constant currency. This compares to the guidance range of $995 to $1,005 million that the Company provided in early February. Total organic revenue excluding COVID-19, the divested blood screening and SSI businesses, and the acquired Endomagnetics and Gynesonics businesses decreased (1.4%), or (0.7%) on a constant currency basis.

GAAP diluted EPS (loss) of ($0.08) for the quarter compared to $0.72 in the prior year period, and declined due to non-cash impairment charges on intangible assets that totaled $220.9 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.03 was flat compared to the prior year period, and at the high end of the guidance range of $1.00 to $1.03 that the Company provided in early February.

Diagnostics revenue of $453.6 million increased 0.8%, or 1.5% in constant currency, primarily driven by higher molecular diagnostics sales, partially offset by lower sales of COVID-19 assays. Excluding COVID-19 revenue, organic diagnostics sales grew 4.5%, or 5.2% on a constant currency basis. Molecular diagnostics revenue increased 1.0%, or 1.7% in constant currency, primarily driven by higher sales of the Company’s BV CV/TV and respiratory assays, as well as Biotheranostics oncology testing. Excluding COVID-19 revenue, molecular diagnostics revenue grew 7.2%, or 7.8% on a constant currency basis.

Breast Health revenue of $356.2 million decreased (7.4%), or (6.9%) in constant currency, primarily driven by lower sales of mammography capital equipment, partially offset by increased service contract revenue and the inclusion of Endomagnetics revenue. Organic breast health revenue, which excludes sales from the divested SSI and acquired Endomagnetics businesses, decreased (9.7%), or (9.2%) in constant currency.

Surgical revenue of $162.5 million grew 4.2%, or 5.1% in constant currency, primarily driven by the addition of the acquired Gynesonics business and strong international sales. Organic surgical revenue, which excludes sales from Gynesonics, increased 0.1%, or 1.1% in constant currency.

The Company repurchased 3.0 million shares for $200 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Key financial results for the fiscal second quarter are shown in the table below.

GAAP Non-GAAP Q2’25 Q2’24 Change Increase (Decrease) Q2’25 Q2’24 Change Increase (Decrease) Revenue $1,005.3 $1,017.8 (1.2%) $1,005.3 $1,017.8 (1.2%) Gross margin 37.5% 53.3% (1,580 bps) 61.1% 60.7% 40 bps Operating expenses $384.3 $331.9 15.8% $312.9 $307.6 1.7% Operating margin (0.7%) 20.7% (2,140 bps) 30.0% 30.4% (40 bps) Net margin (1.7%) 16.7% (1,840 bps) 23.2% 24.0% (80 bps) Diluted EPS ($0.08) $0.72 (111.1%) $1.03 $1.03 0.0%

Throughout this press release, all dollar figures are in millions, except EPS, unless otherwise noted. Some totals may not foot due to rounding. Unless otherwise noted, all results are compared to the corresponding prior year period. Non-GAAP results exclude certain cash and non-cash items as discussed under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Constant currency percentage changes show current period revenue results as if the foreign exchange rates were the same as those in the prior year period. Organic revenues for the fiscal second quarter exclude the divested blood screening and SSI ultrasound imaging businesses, as well as the acquired Endomagnetics (included in interventional breast solutions) and Gynesonics (included in GYN surgical) businesses. Revenue from acquired businesses is generally included in organic revenue starting a year after the acquisition.

Revenue Detail

Increase (Decrease) $ in millions Q2’25 Q2’24 Global Reported Change Global Constant Currency Change U.S. Reported Change International Reported Change International Constant Currency Change Diagnostics Cytology and perinatal $118.5 $120.5 (1.7%) (0.6%) 0.7% (4.8%) (2.4%) Molecular diagnostics $326.0 $322.7 1.0% 1.7% 1.3% (0.1%) 3.1% Blood screening $9.1 $6.9 31.9% 31.9% 31.9% N/A N/A Total diagnostics $453.6 $450.1 0.8% 1.5% 1.8% (2.1%) 0.8% Organic diagnostics ex. COVID-19 $407.4 $390.0 4.5% 5.2% 6.6% (1.3%) 1.6% Organic molecular ex. COVID-19 $288.9 $269.5 7.2% 7.8% 8.6% 1.9% 5.1% Breast health Breast imaging $271.9 $306.7 (11.3%) (10.9%) (10.9%) (12.9%) (10.9%) Interventional breast solutions $84.3 $77.9 8.2% 8.7% 2.6% 27.2% 29.7% Total breast health $356.2 $384.6 (7.4%) (6.9%) (8.1%) (5.1%) (2.9%) Organic breast health $346.2 $383.5 (9.7%) (9.2%) (9.4%) (10.8%) (8.6%) Organic interventional $74.6 $77.9 (4.2%) (3.7%) (3.6%) (6.4%) (3.9%) GYN surgical $162.5 $156.0 4.2% 5.1% 1.2% 12.8% 16.2% Organic surgical $156.2 $156.0 0.1% 1.1% (1.8%) 5.8% 9.2% Skeletal health $33.0 $27.1 21.8% 22.9% 13.4% 33.2% 35.5% Total $1,005.3 $1,017.8 (1.2%) (0.5%) (1.9%) 0.8% 3.5% Organic revenue (definition above) $980.0 $1,009.8 (3.0%) (2.3%) (3.2%) (2.2%) 0.4% Organic revenue excluding COVID-19 $942.9 $956.6 (1.4%) (0.7%) (1.3%) (1.9%) 0.8%

Other Financial Highlights

U.S. revenue of $744.9 million decreased (1.9%). International revenue of $260.4 million increased 0.8%, or 3.5% in constant currency.

GAAP gross margin of 37.5% decreased (1,580) basis points primarily due to impairment charges on intangible assets. Non-GAAP gross margin of 61.1% increased 40 basis points primarily due to the accretive impact to gross margin from the inclusion of Endomagnetics and Gynesonics results.

GAAP operating margin of (0.7%) decreased (2,140) basis points primarily due to impairment charges on intangible assets. Non-GAAP operating margin of 30.0% decreased (40) basis points, primarily due to expected margin dilution from the inclusion of Endomagnetics and Gynesonics results.

GAAP net income (loss) of ($17.4) million decreased (110.2%), while non-GAAP net income of $232.9 million decreased (4.6%). Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $325.8 million, a decrease of (2.9%).

COVID-19 revenue, which consisted of COVID-19 assay revenue of $10.5 million and other COVID-19 related revenue of $26.6 million, decreased (30.3%), or (29.6%) in constant currency.

Cash flow from operations was $169.5 million in the second quarter.

The Company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.43 billion and an adjusted net leverage ratio (net debt over adjusted EBITDA) of 0.8 times. In addition, the Company had short-term investments of $192 million.

Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) was 13.7%, an increase of 30 basis points compared to the prior year period.

Financial Guidance for the Third Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2025

“We are maintaining our full-year revenue guidance, but lowering our non-GAAP EPS guidance slightly based on tariffs and geopolitical conditions,” said Karleen Oberton, Hologic’s Chief Financial Officer.

Hologic’s financial guidance for the third quarter and full year 2025 is shown in the table below. The guidance is based on a full year non-GAAP tax rate of approximately 19.25%, and diluted shares outstanding of approximately 228 million for the full year. Constant currency guidance assumes that foreign exchange rates are the same in fiscal 2025 as in fiscal 2024. Organic revenue guidance for fiscal 2025 is in constant currency and excludes the divested blood screening and SSI ultrasound imaging businesses. Revenue from acquired businesses is generally included in organic revenue guidance starting a year after the acquisition. In fiscal 2025, revenue from the acquired Endomagnetics business becomes organic in August. Revenue from the acquired Gynesonics business will be excluded from organic revenue for all of fiscal 2025. Organic revenue excluding COVID-19 is in constant currency and is organic revenue excluding COVID-19 assay revenue, COVID-19 related revenue, and discontinued product sales in diagnostics.

Current Guidance Previous Guidance Guidance $ Reported % Increase (Decrease) Constant Currency % Increase (Decrease) Organic % Increase (Decrease) Organic excluding COVID-19 % Increase (Decrease) Guidance $ Fiscal 2025 Revenue $4,050 - $4,100 0.5% to 1.7% 0.8% to 2.1% (0.7%) to 0.5% 0.3% to 1.6% $4,050 - $4,100 GAAP EPS $2.47 - $2.57 (25.6%) to (22.6%) $3.51 - $3.61 Non-GAAP EPS $4.15 - $4.25 1.7% to 4.2% $4.25 - $4.35 Q3 2025 Revenue $1,000 - $1,010 (1.1%) to (0.1%) (1.0%) to 0.0% (3.5%) to (2.5%) (2.9%) to (1.8%) GAAP EPS $0.85 - $0.88 3.7% to 7.3% Non-GAAP EPS $1.04 - $1.07 (1.9%) to 0.9%

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has presented the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: constant currency revenues; organic revenues; organic revenues excluding COVID-19; non-GAAP gross margin; non-GAAP operating expenses; non-GAAP operating margin; non-GAAP effective tax rate; non-GAAP net income; non-GAAP net income margin; non-GAAP EPS; adjusted EBITDA; adjusted net leverage ratio and adjusted ROIC. Organic revenue for the fiscal second quarter of 2025 excludes the divested Blood Screening and SSI ultrasound imaging businesses and the acquired Endomagnetics and Gynesonics businesses. Revenue from acquired businesses is generally included in organic revenue starting a year after the acquisition. Organic revenue excluding COVID-19 revenues is organic revenue less COVID-19 assay revenue, COVID-19 related sales of instruments, collection kits and ancillaries, COVID-19 related revenue from Diagenode and Mobidiag, as well as COVID-19 related license revenue, and revenues from discontinued products in Diagnostics. The Company defines its non-GAAP net income, EPS, and other non-GAAP financial measures to exclude, as applicable: (i) the amortization of intangible assets; (ii) the impairment of goodwill and intangible assets and equipment, and charges for the purchase of intellectual property to be used in a development project that has no future alternative use; (iii) adjustments to record contingent consideration at fair value; (iv) charges to write-off inventory for a product line discontinuance; (v) restructuring charges, facility closure and consolidation charges (including accelerated depreciation), and costs incurred to integrate acquisitions (including retention, contract termination costs, legal and professional consulting services); (vi) transaction related expenses for acquisitions; (vii) the step-up to fair value for acquired inventory sold; (viii) debt extinguishment losses and related transaction costs; (ix) the unrealized (gains) losses on the mark-to-market of foreign currency contracts to hedge revenue and operating results for which the Company has not elected hedge accounting; (x) litigation settlement charges (benefits) and non-income tax related charges (benefits); (xi) other-than-temporary impairment losses on investments and realized gains and losses resulting from the sale of investments; (xii) the one-time discrete impacts related to internal restructurings and non-operational items; (xiii) other one-time, non-recurring, unusual or infrequent charges, expenses or gains that may not be indicative of the Company's core business results; and (xiv) income taxes related to such adjustments. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as its non-GAAP net income plus net interest income/expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense included in its non-GAAP net income. The Company defines its adjusted net leverage ratio as the principal amount of its debt net of cash and cash equivalents, divided by its adjusted EBITDA for the last four quarters. The Company defines its adjusted ROIC as its non-GAAP operating income for a trailing twelve months tax effected by its non-GAAP effective tax rate divided by the sum of its average net debt and stockholders’ equity, which is adjusted to exclude the after-tax effects of goodwill and intangible assets and equipment impairment charges.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company's definition of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others.

The non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release adjust for specified items many of which can be highly variable or difficult to predict. The Company generally uses these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's financial and operational decision-making, including evaluation of Hologic's historical operating results, comparison to competitors' operating results and determination of management incentive compensation. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Hologic's business.

Because non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of items that will increase or decrease the Company's reported results of operations, management strongly encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the tables accompanying this release.

Conference Call and Webcast

Hologic’s management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET today to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Interested participants may listen to the call by dialing 888-394-8218 (in the U.S. and Canada) or +1 773-305-6853 (for international callers) and referencing access code 6553890. Participants may also click to join. Participants should dial in 5-10 minutes before the call begins. The Company will also provide a live and replay webcast of the call at hologic.com/investors. The replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call ends through Friday, May 30, 2025.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

Hologic and associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Hologic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. Such statements include, without limitation: financial or other information based upon or otherwise incorporating judgments or estimates relating to future performance, events or expectations; the Company’s strategies, positioning, resources, capabilities, and expectations for future performance; and the Company's outlook and financial and other guidance. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions made by the Company as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.

Risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect the Company’s business and prospects, and otherwise cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, include, without limitation: the development of new or improved competitive technologies and products and competition; the anticipated development of markets the Company sells its products into and the success of the Company’s products in these markets; the Company’s ability to predict accurately the demand for its products, and products under development and to develop strategies to address markets successfully; the anticipated performance and benefits of the Company’s products; the Company’s business strategies; the effect of consolidation in the healthcare industry; the ability to execute acquisitions and the impact and anticipated benefits of completed acquisitions and acquisitions the Company may complete in the future; the coverage and reimbursement decisions of third-party payors; the uncertainty of the impact of cost containment efforts and federal healthcare reform legislation on our business and results of operations; the guidelines, recommendations, and studies published by various organizations relating to the use of the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals and clearances for its products, including the implementation of the European Union Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation requirements, and maintain compliance with complex and evolving regulations and quality standards, as well as the uncertainty of costs required to obtain and maintain compliance with such regulatory and quality matters; the possibility that products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; the impact and costs and expenses of investigative and legal proceedings and compliance risks the Company may be subject to now or in the future; potential negative impacts resulting from climate change or other environmental, social, and governance and sustainability related matters; the impact of future tax legislation; the ongoing and possible future effects of global challenges, including macroeconomic uncertainties, such as inflation, bank failures, rising interest rates and availability of capital markets, wars, conflicts, other economic disruptions and U.S. and global recession concerns, on the Company’s customers and suppliers and on the Company’s business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows and the Company’s ability to draw down its revolver; the effect of the worldwide political and social uncertainty and divisions, including the impact on trade regulations and tariffs, that may adversely impact the cost and sale of the Company’s products in certain countries, or increase the costs the Company may incur to purchase materials, parts and equipment from its suppliers; conducting business internationally; potential cybersecurity threats and targeted computer crime; the ongoing and possible future effects of supply chain constraints, including the availability of critical raw materials and components, as well as cost inflation in materials, packaging and transportation; the possibility of interruptions or delays at the Company’s manufacturing facilities, or the failure to secure alternative suppliers if any of the Company’s sole source third-party manufacturers fail to supply the Company; the ability to consolidate certain of the Company’s manufacturing and other operations on a timely basis and within budget, without disrupting the Company’s business and to achieve anticipated cost synergies related to such actions; the Company’s ability to meet production and delivery schedules for its products; the effect of any future public health pandemic or other crises, including the timing, scope and effect of U.S. and international governmental, regulatory, fiscal, monetary and public health responses to such crises; the ability to successfully manage ongoing organizational and strategic changes, including the Company’s ability to attract, motivate and retain key employees and maintain engagement and efficiency in remote work environments; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property rights; anticipated trends relating to the Company’s financial condition or results of operations, including the impact of interest rate and foreign currency exchange fluctuations; estimated asset and liability values; compliance with covenants contained in the Company’s debt agreements; and the Company’s liquidity, capital resources and the adequacy thereof.

The risks included above are not exhaustive. Other factors that could adversely affect the Company's business and prospects are described in the filings made by the Company with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

HOLOGIC, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In millions, except number of shares, which are reflected in thousands, and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 29, 2025 March 30, 2024 March 29, 2025 March 30, 2024 Revenues: Product $ 792.7 $ 828.0 $ 1,610.6 $ 1,656.0 Service and other 212.6 189.8 416.5 374.9 Total revenues 1,005.3 1,017.8 2,027.1 2,030.9 Cost of revenues: Product 305.0 308.6 606.1 615.7 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 48.2 44.9 94.2 90.5 Impairment of intangible assets 183.4 25.9 183.4 25.9 Service and other 91.4 96.1 185.6 189.0 Gross profit 377.3 542.3 957.8 1,109.8 Operating expenses: Research and development 61.5 74.6 121.8 141.4 Selling and marketing 154.4 144.2 320.5 293.1 General and administrative 119.7 100.4 235.4 212.2 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3.8 5.7 8.5 19.0 Impairment of intangible assets 37.5 0.9 37.5 5.2 Contingent consideration fair value adjustment — — — 1.7 Restructuring charges 7.4 6.1 11.3 28.6 Total operating expenses 384.3 331.9 735.0 701.2 Income (loss) from operations (7.0 ) 210.4 222.8 408.6 Interest income 14.9 24.0 39.1 51.9 Interest expense (29.1 ) (32.3 ) (59.6 ) (58.3 ) Other income (expense), net (7.3 ) 9.4 16.7 0.6 Income (loss) before income taxes (28.5 ) 211.5 219.0 402.8 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (11.1 ) 41.6 35.4 (13.6 ) Net income (loss) $ (17.4 ) $ 169.9 $ 183.6 $ 416.4 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.08 ) $ 0.72 $ 0.81 $ 1.76 Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ 0.72 $ 0.80 $ 1.74 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 225,774 235,890 228,029 237,258 Diluted 225,774 237,562 229,549 238,888

HOLOGIC, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions) March 29, 2025 September 28, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,429.5 $ 2,160.2 Short-term investments 191.5 173.4 Accounts receivable, net 644.4 600.4 Inventory 716.7 679.8 Other current assets 226.6 209.5 Total current assets 3,208.7 3,823.3 Property, plant and equipment, net 555.8 537.8 Goodwill and intangible assets 4,297.8 4,287.7 Long-term investments — 96.4 Other assets 482.8 410.8 Total assets $ 8,545.1 $ 9,156.0 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 56.2 $ 37.5 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 720.2 786.8 Deferred revenue 213.3 212.9 Total current liabilities 989.7 1,037.2 Long-term debt, net of current portion 2,461.3 2,497.1 Deferred income taxes 46.6 59.4 Other long-term liabilities 428.8 432.3 Total stockholders' equity 4,618.7 5,130.0 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,545.1 $ 9,156.0

