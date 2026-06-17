HMNC Brain Health appoints Dr. Bjørn Grønning as Chief Medical Officer

Pharmaceutical executive and physician with strong experience in global research and development

Over 20 years’ experience in all stages of clinical development across multiple indications, including neurology and psychiatry programs

Appointment strengthens HMNC’s late-stage neuroscience development capabilities ahead of Phase 3-readiness activities for Ketabon (KET01) and Nelivabon (BH-200)





MUNICH, Germany, June 17, 2026 – HMNC Brain Health ("HMNC" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage neuroscience company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Bjørn Grønning as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective immediately, following the planned transition of Dr. Hans Eriksson.

Dr. Grønning will lead HMNC’s global clinical development strategy across its neuroscience pipeline, including Ketabon (KET01), an oral prolonged-release ketamine formulation for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and Nelivabon (BH-200), a first-in-class oral vasopressin V1b receptor antagonist being developed as a biomarker-guided precision therapy for biologically defined depressive disorders.

Dr. Grønning is a highly experienced global pharmaceutical executive and physician, with more than 20 years in clinical research and drug development, from Phase 1 through Phase 3 and across multiple indications. Most recently, he served as Vice President and Head of Therapeutic Areas, Clinical Development at Lundbeck, where he led global clinical development activities across several neuroscience programs and oversaw a large cross-functional organization.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Grønning held numerous clinical development leadership roles at Novo Nordisk and Ferring, following academic and clinical positions in cardiology research at the University of Glasgow and Copenhagen University Hospitals.

Dr. Grønning holds an MD from the University of Copenhagen and has completed the MMPI Diploma in Managing Medical Product Innovation at the Scandinavian International Management Institute. He is a Fellow of the European Society of Cardiology (FESC).

Prof. Thomas Szucs, Chairman of the Board, HMNC, said: “Dr. Grønning brings exceptional global neuroscience development experience and a strong track record of advancing innovative neuroscience therapies through late-stage clinical development. His appointment represents an important milestone for HMNC as the Company advances its neuroscience pipeline and prepares its lead programs for the next phase of growth. On behalf of the Board and the entire HMNC team, I would also like to sincerely thank Dr. Hans Eriksson for his important contributions to the Company over the past years and wish him continued success in his future endeavors.”

Dr. Bjørn Grønning, Chief Medical Officer, HMNC, said: “HMNC is building a highly differentiated neuroscience pipeline with the potential to redefine treatment approaches across major disorders. I’m looking forward to working with the team to help advance the therapies that could make a meaningful difference for patients and their families.”

In addition, HMNC recently announced the successful $50 million first closing of Series B financing to support the advancement of the Company’s Ketabon (KET01) and Nelivabon (BH-200) clinical programs. The financing round was led by MEDICE - The Health Family, a leading European neuropsychiatry-focused pharmaceutical company and market leader in ADHD in several European countries. In parallel, MEDICE has entered into a strategic licensing agreement for the European commercialization of KET01. Under the terms of the agreement, HMNC and its affiliates are eligible to receive tiered double-digit royalties on net sales and significant success-based commercial milestone payments.

Contact

HMNC Brain Health

Dr. Maximilian Doebler, Managing Director & Chief Business Officer

E-mail: maximilian.doebler@hmnc-brainhealth.com

Dr. Dr. Jessica Burgstaller, VP Strategy & Corporate Development

E-mail: jessica.burgstaller@hmnc-brainhealth.com

ICR Healthcare

Tracy Cheung / Ashley Tapp / Kris Lam

E-mail: HMNCBrainHealth@icrhealthcare.com

About HMNC Brain Health (HMNC Holding GmbH)

HMNC Brain Health (HMNC) is a clinical-stage neuroscience company pioneering new therapies for mental health disorders. Its pipeline includes Nelivabon (BH-200), a vasopressin V1b receptor antagonist being developed as a biomarker-guided precision therapy for biologically defined depressive disorders. Used with a genetic test to identify patients most likely to benefit, Nelivabon offers a precision neuroscience approach to treatment. HMNC is also developing Ketabon (KET01), an oral prolonged-release ketamine formulation for treatment-resistant depression, designed as a differentiated and scalable option for outpatient and at-home use. By advancing targeted and accessible treatment options, HMNC aims to address significant unmet needs of millions of patients who are not helped sufficiently by existing mental health therapies. The Company is headquartered in Munich, Germany. Find out more at www.hmnc-brainhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.