Hillstar Bio Appoints Maude Tessier, Ph.D., as Chief Operating Officer and Expands Leadership Team to Advance Pipeline of Precision Immunotherapies

BOSTON, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillstar Bio, a leading biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision immunology therapies for autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Maude Tessier, Ph.D., as Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Shiva Krupa, Ph.D., MBA, as Vice President of Program Management. These strategic hires further strengthen the company's leadership as it advances its pipeline and lead TRBV9 program for the treatment of axial spondyloarthritis (AxSpA) towards clinical entry in 2026. Lauren Mifflin, Ph.D., MBA, who has been serving as COO and is Principal of Company Creation at Frazier Life Sciences, will be transitioning to an advisory role with Hillstar Bio.

"We are excited to welcome Maude and Shiva to the team. Maude's proven leadership in company building as well as her track record with partnering and financing innovative biotech ventures, along with Shiva's deep experience driving complex R&D programs from discovery into clinical trials, will be invaluable as we advance our lead TRBV9 program to the clinic and expand our pipeline of novel precision immunotherapies," said Robert Mabry, Ph.D., CEO of Hillstar Bio. "Their expertise, combined with the strength of our existing team, further enables us to execute on our mission to transform autoimmune treatment by selectively targeting pathogenic immune cells, offering patients the potential for durable relief and immune reset."

Maude brings over 18 years of biopharmaceutical experience with a multi-disciplinary background in company building, corporate strategy, fundraising, and business development to her role as COO. Previously, she served as Chief Business Officer (CBO) at Seismic Therapeutic, where she led financing, partnering and corporate strategy, including driving a $146M Series B financing. As CBO of Ikena Oncology, she built and managed business development, legal, and corporate strategy functions, in particular, leading a $1B+ strategic partnership with BMS and contributing to over $260M in capital raises. Maude's career also includes leadership roles at Merck & Co., Boston Children's Hospital, and Xanthus Pharmaceuticals. Maude holds a Ph.D. from the University of Toronto.

"I am thrilled to be joining Hillstar Bio at this exciting time in its evolution. Hillstar Bio's innovative approach is primed to reshape autoimmune treatment," said Maude. "I look forward to contributing my versatile business experience alongside this world-class team to deliver impactful therapies to patients."

As Vice President of Project Management, Shiva brings over 18 years of experience as a leader in R&D strategy, portfolio management, and program management in biotech and pharmaceutical verticals. She has a proven track record of leading programs from discovery through pivotal trials, establishing program management principles, building and mentoring teams, and managing strategic partnerships. Krupa has held leadership positions at companies including Alltrna, Orna Therapeutics, AskBio, Homology Medicines, Biogen, and Novartis. She holds an MBA from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology from the Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology in Hyderabad, India.

"Hillstar Bio's vision of moving beyond symptom management to target the underlying causes of autoimmune diseases is truly inspiring. I am eager to contribute my program management expertise to ensure the efficient advancement of our pipeline, particularly our lead TRBV9 program focused on AxSpA, and help realize the opportunity for impact on patients' lives," said Shiva.

Hillstar Bio is backed by an experienced investor syndicate, having recently closed a $67 million Series A financing round.

Hillstar Bio is ushering in a new era in autoimmune disease treatment through precision immunology. The company selectively targets and depletes pathogenic immune cells while sparing healthy ones, offering the potential for durable relief and immune reset for patients with autoimmune conditions. Unlike traditional therapies that broadly suppress the immune system, Hillstar Bio's targeted approach addresses specific disease mechanisms by eliminating the underlying source and reducing the risks associated with chronic broad immunosuppression. Backed by an experienced investor and shareholder syndicate spanning the US, Europe, and Asia, including Droia Ventures, Frazier Life Sciences, Novo Holdings A/S, LifeArc Ventures and Hummingbird Bioscience, Hillstar Bio is fully funded through early clinical studies to accelerate development of its TRBV9 program while expanding its pipeline of selective immune cell targeting therapies. To learn more visit www.hillstarbio.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Media@Hillstarbio.com

