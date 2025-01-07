Highlander Health Announces Inaugural Investment of Target RWE

Acquisition sets the stage to use longitudinal real-world data to modernize clinical evidence generation

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Highlander Health, a firm advancing evidence generation and personalized health care for the new era of medical innovation, today announced the acquisition of Target RWE from existing investors, including 22C Capital. Target RWE is a longitudinal data company that generates high-quality real-world datasets and evidence across multiple therapeutic areas, with liver disease as a flagship. Industry veterans Amy Abernethy, M.D., Ph.D., and Brad Hirsch, M.D. launched Highlander Health Partners in September of 2024 to invest in companies and technology crucial to personalized care for all, and Target RWE marks their first acquisition.





“Amy and I co-founded Highlander Health to solve big challenges in health care and the acquisition of Target RWE is an important step in that endeavor,” said Brad Hirsch, Highlander Health co-founder. “We are looking forward to working with Target RWE to dramatically improve clinical evidence generation.”

Co-founder, Amy Abernethy added: “High quality longitudinal real-world data can and should form the foundation for better understanding which medical interventions work for which patients and when. Appropriately guided technology can improve the process, but only when science and ethics come first.”

Target RWE designs custom datasets, analyses, and evidence to close key evidence and quality gaps. Their regulatory-grade data has been leveraged to support new drug development, label expansion, and clinical and commercial development strategies in the United States and Europe. Target RWE’s data platform and key opinion leader network set an industry standard in real-world evidence and provide a ready-built framework for prospective clinical trials.

“The Target RWE team is excited for the next phase in our journey developing state-of-the-art clinical research evidence to support improved patient care,” said Michael W. Fried, M.D., FAASLD, chief medical officer and co-founder of Target RWE. “Our partnerships with key opinion leaders, clinicians, patients, and health systems have developed meaningful patient-centric, and scientifically-sound research results. Amy and Brad’s extensive experience will help us build on our prior work and ultimately provide better care for more patients.”

About Highlander Health

Highlander Health, consisting of Highlander Health Institute and Highlander Health Partners, is focused on advancing evidence generation for the new era of medical innovation. Highlander Health is on a mission to modernize clinical research and care — toward flexible approaches, unlocked capacity, and faster and greater patient impact. Highlander Health Institute is an all-stakeholder platform that creates transparent answers on how best to update clinical evidence generation approaches to assure safe, effective and accessible treatments. Highlander Health Institute has partnered with Lyda Hill Philanthropies to support a portfolio of projects with Duke-Margolis Institute for Health Policy, Baylor Scott & White Research Institute, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Highlander Health Partners invests in companies and technology crucial to personalized care for all. Learn more and join in our work to move evidence generation forward at highlanderhealth.com.

