Hereditary Angioedema Market to Hit USD 5.96 Billion in 2032 | Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, Hereditary Angioedema Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 3.13 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.96 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% from 2025 to 2032. The growth of the Hereditary Angioedema Market is primarily driven by the rising awareness of the disorder and the introduction of advanced treatment options. The development of improved diagnostic tools has enabled earlier and more accurate detection of the condition, leading to an expanding patient base and a growing demand for effective therapies.

Global Hereditary Angioedema Market Key Takeaways

Hereditary angioedema type I is expected to dominate the market, capturing a revenue share of 67.8% in 2025.

C1 esterase inhibitors remain the most popular drug class for treating hereditary angioedema, accounting for 30.1% of the market share in 2025.

Based on route of administration, subcutaneous segment is set to account for 30.1% of the global hereditary angioedema market share by 2025.

North America, with an estimated share of 36.3% in 2025, is expected to lead the global hereditary angioedema industry.

Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as the most lucrative pocket for hereditary angioedema market companies throughout the forecast period.

Increasing Diagnosis and Awareness Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest hereditary angioedema market analysis outlines key factors driving industry growth. One such prominent growth driver is the increasing diagnosis and awareness of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

There is a growing awareness of hereditary angioedema among healthcare professionals and general public. This is leading to more diagnoses, thereby creating a conducive environment for the growth of hereditary angioedema market.

Improvements in diagnostic technologies like genetic testing and more precise clinical tools are helping in earlier and more accurate identification of HAE cases. These trends are expected to increase demand for HAE therapies over the forecast period.

High Treatment Costs and Delayed Diagnosis Limiting Market Growth

The global hereditary angioedema market outlook appears promising, owing to improvements in disease diagnosis. However, high treatment costs and delayed diagnosis in some regions might limit market growth to some extent during the forthcoming period.

Hereditary angioedema therapies, especially biologics and prophylactic therapies, are quite expensive. This may limit their adoption during the forecast period, thereby dampening overall hereditary angioedema market demand.

In addition, many HAE patients are misdiagnosed because it is a rare disease with symptoms that resemble common conditions like allergies or stomach problems. This often delays proper diagnosis for years, leading to late treatment and slowing hereditary angioedema market growth.

Advancements in Treatment Options Unlocking Growth Opportunities

Leading companies are striving to develop novel therapies like biologics, monoclonal antibodies, and kallikrein inhibitors to prevent HAE attacks. For instance, KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ novel plasma kallikrein inhibitor (EKTERLY) recently got approval from the U.S. FDA for the treatment of acute attacks of HAE in adult and pediatric patients aged 12 and older. Introduction of these new treatments is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the HAE market.

There is also a growing shift towards more patient-friendly administration routes like oral therapies and subcutaneous injections. These innovations significantly improve convenience as well as patient adherence.

Emerging Hereditary Angioedema Market Trends

Shift towards prophylactic treatments is a key growth-shaping trend in the hereditary angioedema market. There is an increasing demand for long-term prophylactic treatments to reduce frequency as well as severity of HAE attacks. This trend is expected to boost sales of hereditary angioedema drugs during the forecast period.

Oral on-demand treatments like KalVista’s Ekterly are gaining traction in hereditary angioedema management. This is due to their convenience, rapid onset of action, and ease of use compared to traditional injectable therapies. Increasing usage of these oral on-demand treatments is expected to boost hereditary angioedema market value during the forthcoming period.

Regulatory agencies like the FDA and EMA are helping the industry by approving new treatments quickly. For example, the FDA recently approved DAWNZERA (donidalorsen) as the first and only RNA-targeted preventive treatment for HAE. These approvals allow effective HAE treatments to reach patients faster.

Analyst’s View

“The global hereditary angioedema industry is set for rapid growth, owing to rising awareness and diagnosis of HAE, increasing regulatory support, growing popularity of oral on-demand HAE treatments, and advancement in treatment options,” said a senior CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Hereditary Angioedema Market

Event Description and Impact FDA Regulatory Modernization and Orphan Drug Incentives Description : The FDA has introduced accelerated approval pathways for rare diseases. Impact: This allows HAE treatments to enter the market faster, reducing development costs and time-to-market. Breakthrough Gene Therapy and CRISPR Technologies Description: In-vivo gene editing clinical trials are being conducted for HAE. Impact: This could disrupt the market with potential curative treatments and pose a threat to traditional prophylactic therapies. Healthcare Digitalization and Telemedicine Adoption Description : AI-powered diagnostic tools are being used for rare disease detection. Impact : Improved HAE patient identification rates will likely expand addressable hereditary angioedema market size.