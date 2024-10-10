HepaTx CEO Dr. Eric Schuur to Present at the UBS Virtual Organ Restoration and Cell Therapy Day

San Francisco, CA — October 10, 2024 — HepaTx, a biotech company focused on advancing regenerative medicine solutions, is pleased to announce that its CEO, Eric Schuur, will participate in a Fireside Chat with Ash Verma, SMID-cap Biotech & Specialty Pharma Analyst at UBS Equity Research, at the UBS Virtual Organ Restoration and Cell Therapy Day. The event will occur on October 15th, at 7:00 AM Pacific Time.

During the Fireside Chat, Dr. Schuur will discuss HepaTx’s innovative work in developing transformative therapies for patients suffering from severe liver conditions. With its proprietary stem cell technology, HepaTx is at the forefront of advancing regenerative medicine for liver disease treatment, offering hope to millions of patients worldwide who currently have limited options.

The UBS Virtual Organ Restoration and Cell Therapy Day brings together leaders and innovators in the organ restoration, regenerative medicine, and cell therapy space. It serves as a platform for industry experts to share insights, discuss challenges, and explore the latest breakthroughs in the field. Eric Schuur’s participation will provide investors and stakeholders with a deeper understanding of HepaTx’s progress and its vision for the future of liver regeneration and cell therapy.

Event Details:

Date: October 15, 2024

07:00 AM Pacific Time Location: Virtual event (organized by UBS)

For those interested in attending, please contact your UBS representative.

About HepaTx

HepaTx is a cell therapy and regenerative medicine company developing cell-based treatments for late-stage liver disease, a highly underserved and cost-intensive market. To learn more, visit our website, Hepatx.com, and follow us on Twitter, @hepatx, and LinkedIn

Investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Claudia Preziosi

Head of BD and Ops

cpreziosi@hepatx.com