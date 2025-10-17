Henry Schein and Biomerica Enter into Marketing Services Agreement for Biomerica’s inFoods® IBS Test in the U.S.

- Expands Marketing of Non-Drug IBS Symptom Management Test Through One of the Nation’s Most Trusted Health Care Distributors

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA), a global biomedical company, announced today a marketing services arrangement with Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, to market Biomerica’s inFoods® Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) test in the United States, excluding New York State.

Henry Schein’s powerful nationwide distribution network, comprised of more than 400 medical field sales and telesales representatives, will provide marketing support for the inFoods® IBS test to primary care and gastroenterology specialty practices. With more than 93 years in health care innovation and over $12 billion in annual sales in 2024, Henry Schein is well-positioned to accelerate adoption of this new, non-pharmaceutical precision-based diagnostic therapy for patients suffering from IBS.

“We are thrilled to partner with Henry Schein to bring inFoods® IBS test to more patients and providers across the country,” said Zack Irani, CEO of Biomerica. “Their national reach and proven track record in delivering innovative medical products will help accelerate adoption of our non-drug, personalized solution for IBS management.”

“Our team is dedicated to offering health care professionals the latest innovative solutions that ultimately enhance patient care, and we are pleased to collaborate with Biomerica to showcase the inFoods® IBS test in the United States,” said Ty Ford, Vice President and General Manager of Sales for Henry Schein Medical. “The inFoods® IBS test offers a science-based therapy that helps to address one of the most common GI disorders, providing support for individuals experiencing IBS symptoms.”

Recently Published Clinical Study in Leading Journal - Gastroenterology

A multicenter, double-blinded clinical study on the inFoods® IBS test was published in the June issue of Gastroenterology, the top peer-reviewed GI journal. As the largest study of its kind, it demonstrated statistically significant outcomes:

59.6% of patients in the treatment group (who eliminated identified trigger foods) achieved the FDA’s endpoint for abdominal pain reduction, compared to 42.2% in the control group.

Among IBS-C patients, 67.1% of patients in the treatment group vs. 35.8% in the control group.

Among IBS-M patients, 66% of patients in the treatment group vs. 29.5% in the control group.



These results highlight inFoods® IBS test as the only targeted therapy to demonstrate efficacy specifically in IBS-M patients, a subgroup historically underserved by existing treatments. The study was conducted at leading U.S. institutions including Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, University of Michigan, and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

A Widespread Condition with Significant Unmet Need

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) affects about 10% to 15% of adults in the United States. Studies have shown that individuals who have IBS report a lower health-related quality of life and decreased work productivity. Individuals with IBS experience various symptoms, including abdominal pain and cramps. Some factors, such as certain foods, can worsen symptoms and cause flare-ups.

About inFoods® IBS

inFoods® IBS is a diagnostic-guided therapy that identifies patient-specific food triggers responsible for symptoms such as abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea, and constipation. Using a simple finger-stick blood sample, the test enables physicians to recommend targeted dietary changes tailored to the patient’s immune response—offering a non-pharmaceutical, precision-based approach to symptom relief.

For more information about inFoods® IBS, visit www.inFoodsibs.com.

InFoods IBS is Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) used within a single laboratory that is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) to perform high-complexity testing.

About Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 25,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein corporate brand products in our distribution centers.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 33 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.7 billion in 2024 and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 11.2 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at

www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, LinkedIn.com/Company/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on X.

About Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (www.biomerica.com) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point-of-care (in home and in physicians' offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company's products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Biomerica) contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to the Company's current and future sales, revenues, operations and earnings, performance and efficacy of the Company's products and tests, patient results and benefits from use of the Company's products and tests, , uniqueness of the Company's products, accuracy of the Company's tests and products, domestic and/or international market adoption and acceptance and demand for the Company's products, future use of the Company's products by physicians to treat their patients, and potential revenues from the sale of current or future products. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results, in the future, including, without limitation: earnings and other financial results; results of studies testing the efficacy of the Company's inFoods tests and other products; regulatory approvals necessary prior to commercialization of the Company's products; availability of the Company's test kits and other products; capacity, shipping logistics, resource and other constraints on our suppliers; dependence on our third party manufacturers; dependence on international shipping carriers; governmental import/export regulations; demand for our various tests and other products; competition from other similar products and from competitors that have significantly more financial and other resources available to them; governmental virus control regulations that make it difficult or impossible for the company to maintain current operations; regulatory compliance and oversite, and the Company's ability to obtain patent protection on any aspects of its diagnostic or therapeutic technologies.

