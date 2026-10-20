Helix to Present Three-Year Genomic Screening Outcomes at ASHG 2026 Opening Plenary

Additional studies ranging from GLP-1 to dementia draw on a Helix GenoSphere™ resource that now includes over 620,000 paired EHR + Claims + Genomics records.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix, the leading enterprise precision medicine company, will present three-year outcomes from population genomic screening at the opening plenary session of the American Society of Human Genetics 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place October 20-24 in Montreal, Canada.

The talk draws on data from the Helix Research Network® (HRN), the world's largest precision health network. Its 17 health systems are making genomics standard of care across all service lines, and every partner offers CDC Tier 1 primary screening to all patients who enroll in research. The study shows how surfacing previously undiagnosed genetic risk can improve screening and preventive care across diverse health systems.

Research breakthroughs across the Helix Research Network span a wide range of therapeutic areas, such as liver disease, dementia, heart disease and kidney disease. Multiple platform presentations and posters demonstrate the power of creating a learning system of health systems, at-scale, across North America. These include the ability to identify new insights, translate them into the clinic, and measure outcomes in the real-world.

"The Helix Research Network® combines large-scale genomic research with the ability to put findings into clinical practice and measure real-world outcomes," said William Lee, Ph.D., Chief Science and Product Officer at Helix. "We're excited to demonstrate how Helix is accelerating the translation of novel approaches into the clinic and the ability to pragmatically measure those outcomes in the real world."

Clinical findings and presentations will be shared at the times below:

Plenary Session: CDCT1 Screening in 527K participants: A 3-year outcomes study



Tuesday, October 20, from 5:57-6:15 p.m. ET in Room 517/Level 5



Featured Plenary Talk presented by: Cassie Hajek, MD, FACP, FACMG, Medical Director

Distinct genetic architectures of kidney function decline quantified by multi-state Markov analysis of 3.4 million serial eGFR measurements across 13 health systems



Wednesday, October 21, from 11:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET in Room 516BC/Level 5



Platform Presentation by: Matt Levy, PhD, Staff Research Scientist

Rare GLP1R variants selectively attenuate weight loss with semaglutide but not tirzepatide, implicating GIP receptor agonism as a compensatory mechanism



Thursday, October 22, from 1:45-2:00 p.m. ET in Room 520ABDE/Level 5



Platform Presentation by: Kelly Schiabor Barrett, PhD, Senior Staff Scientist

Poster 8202T: APOE genotype shapes the trajectory from mild cognitive impairment to dementia in a large clinical genomics cohort



Thursday, October 22, from 4:15-6:15 p.m. ET in the Exhibit & Poster Hall



Poster presented by: Lisa McEwen, PhD, Head of Clinicogenomics Data

Poster 6006T: ApoB isoform-specific mechanisms of liver disease in heterozygous pLoF carriers across three population cohorts



Thursday, October 22, from 4:15-6:15 p.m. ET in the Exhibit & Poster Hall



Poster presented by: Megan Ramaker, PhD, Senior Research Scientist

Poster 2002F: Cumulative pharmacogenomic variant burden associated with polypharmacy, treatment inefficacy, and adverse drug events



Friday, October 23, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET in the Exhibit & Poster Hall



Poster presented by: Teresa Kruisselbrink, MS, Director Medical Affairs

Poster 8093F: Plasma proteomic signatures of kidney disease within APOL1 genotype strata in a population genomic screening program



Friday, October 23, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET in the Exhibit & Poster Hall



Poster presented by: Lorena Mora-Blanco, PhD, Associate Director, Laboratory R&D

Poster 8294F: Plasma proteomics highlights a preclinical cardiomyopathy signature in pathogenic variant carriers without clinical diagnosis



Friday, October 23, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET in the Exhibit & Poster Hall



Poster presented by: Liz Cirulli, PhD, Associate Director Research

Late-breaking poster:

Poster 4005F: CYP2C19 pharmacogenomic testing and intervention reverses excess hospitalization trend for patients taking clopidogrel



Friday, October 23, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET in the Exhibit & Poster Hall



Late-Breaking Poster presented by: Natalie Telis, PhD, Staff Research Scientist

To join Helix at ASHG and learn more, please visit booth #1200.

About Helix:



Helix is the leading enterprise genomics platform. The company transforms health systems and enables life science organizations to leverage the power of genomics across their enterprise, creating strategic value and fueling future growth. The Helix Research Network® – the largest precision health network in the world – accelerates genomic discoveries and translates them into real-world clinical impact. Learn more at www.helix.com.

Media Contact:



helix@teamhighwire.com

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