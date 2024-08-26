Heart Attack Diagnostics Market Size to Hit USD 25.05 Billion by 2033

According to Nova One Advisor, the global heart attack diagnostics market size was exhibited at USD 11.18 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 25.05 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes are expected to drive the growth of the heart attack diagnostics market. the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes and rising unhealthy lifestyle choices, such as sedentary lifestyles, high body mass index, tobacco smoking, and poor dietary habits, are the major risk factors contributing to the improvement of heart attacks in people across the globe.

Heart Attack Diagnostics Market Key Takeaways

North America emerged as the largest global heart attack diagnostics market, with a 38.45% share in 2023

The heart attack diagnostics market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness a steady CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

In 2023, the blood tests segment emerged as the market leader, capturing the largest revenue share of 54.19%.

The electrocardiogram segment is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2033

The CK-MB (creatine kinase-myoglobin binding) segment in the blood tests category is expected to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period.

The hospital segment accounted for a share of 21.35% in 2023

The ambulatory segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during forecast period.

Heart Attack Diagnostics Market at a Glance

When specific regions of the heart muscle experience a lack of oxygen supply, the presence of a myocardial infarction or heart attack arises. This situation occurs due to the interference of the bloodstream to the heart muscle. Furthermore, Cardiac disorders are a group of diseases of the blood and heart vessels impacting the heart. The abuse of alcohol, usage of tobacco products, inactivity, and unhealthy eating are also major factors in heart attacks.

In addition, the growing spending for the healthcare sector, rising advancements in artificial intelligence, increasing demand for rapid and accurate diagnostic tests, and rising awareness about early treatment and detection are further expected to drive the growth of the heart attack diagnostics market during the forecast period.

North America emerged as the highest global market in 2023.

The U.S. heart attack diagnostics market size was valued at USD 3.01billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 6.84 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2033.

The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases, along with high expenditure on the healthcare sector by the organizations and regional governments that are helping to facilitate a diagnostic tool at healthcare facilities. In addition, the increasing awareness among people for the right amount of dose of hypertension drugs, followed by the presence of major market players and a high number of people suffering from hypertension, along with the technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region is further contributed to the growth of the heart attack diagnostics market in North America. The U.S. and Canada are the major countries in the market.

For instance, in 2024, Cleerly announced the launch of Cleerly ISCHEMIA, which recently received medical device clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Using the Cleerly LABS software, diagnostic help for patients undergoing coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA) analysis.

In July 2024, the launch of a generic version of the chronic heart failure drug Corlanor was announced by Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd. In the United States.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.

The rising developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing number of cardiac patient populations are expected to enhance the growth of the heart attack diagnostics market in the region. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the major countries in the region. In addition, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes due to the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle are contributing to propel the market growth.

In April 2024 , the launch of its point-of-care NT-proBNP test for screening diabetes patients who are at risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) such as heart failure (HF) was announced by Roche Diagnostics India. The aim behind this launch was to revolutionize patient care and bring testing closer to clinics.

In September 2023, the Kerala health department launched a heart health campaign, Hridayasparsham, as a part of World Day observance as a part of World Day observance. The aim behind this launch was heart disease prevention and the early detection and treatment of cardiac diseases.

Europe Heart Attack Diagnostics Market Trends

The Europe heart attack diagnostics market, with a valuation of 3.1 billion, is expected to witness a growth rate of 7.4% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033. The increase in patients with coronary artery disease and peripheral artery diseases has contributed to this growth. The European Union reported on March 21, 2022, that cardiovascular attacks were a leading cause of death in the EU. Additionally, advancements in technology are incorporating portability features into testing devices, which is driving market revenue growth.

The heart attack diagnostics market in UK is projected to witness steady growth rate in forecast period owing to an ageing and growing population and improved survival rates. Furthermore, the country’s development in research and technology is pushing the market.

Germany heat attack diagnostics market is expected to experience growth in the coming years. Germany is one of the top countries in terms of mortality rates from heart attacks. Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death in the Germany. In addition, they are associated with significant health consequences for the individual and result in high medical costs for society.

The increasing presence of cardiovascular diseases fuels market growth.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks are leading causes of mortality and morbidity across the world. Unhealthy lifestyle choices, such as stress, smoking, poor dietary practices, and sedentary habits are contributing to the increasing prevalence of heart-related diseases. In addition, the increasing over-aged population is also attributed to cardiovascular diseases, further increasing the demand for efficient and accurate heart attack diagnostics.

The increasing demand for timely intervention and early detection to prevent life-risking complexes creates another main growth-inducing factor. In addition, various technological investments and advancements in advanced screening programs and diagnostic technologies to detect heart attacks at an early stage are enhancing the product adoption rate. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the heart attack diagnostics market.

However, a lack of experienced and skilled professionals may restrain market growth.

To perform an effective cardiac catheterization procedure, experienced and skilled healthcare professionals and a team of highly qualified professionals are required because cauterization is a complex procedure that necessitates a high level of accuracy and precision. In emerging countries, the lack of experienced specialists to perform coronary angiograms due to insufficient comprehensive training programs is expected to restrain the growth of the heart attack diagnostics market.

Rising research and development activities to revolutionize the market growth.

Many vendors are focusing on promptly approving and creating new heart attack diagnostic tools, strategically. The vendors can continue to grow by combining new product development and position in the competitive heart attack diagnostics with research and development operations. Troponin and electrocardiogram machines for better visualization are two instances of revolutionary gadgets that vendors are positively participating in developing to optimize the clinical trials of heart attack diagnostic technologies. Vendors are also working on creating advanced 3D mammography technology in heart attack diagnostics. These factors are expected to enhance the growth of the heart attack diagnostics market in the coming years.

Heart Attack Diagnostics Market Segments

By test type, the blood tests segment led the market.

In 2023, the blood tests segment emerged as the market leader, capturing the largest revenue share of 54.19%. Troponin T is the major factor driving the demand for blood tests segment in heart attack diagnostics. To assess the risk of heart disease and diagnose heart attacks, healthcare professionals use high-sensitivity troponin T tests.

The electrocardiogram segment is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2033, owing to factors such as the growing elderly population, unhealthy lifestyles, and the increase in tobacco and alcohol use. Additionally, the progress in technology and the heightened emphasis on healthcare in emerging nations such as India and China could create additional investment and research prospects, potentially impacting the worldwide ECG market.

The Troponin segment dominated the blood tests market and accounted for a share of 62.5% in 2023. Troponin T, a protein present in the heart muscle, is crucial in diagnosing heart attacks through a high-sensitivity troponin T test. This test is usually conducted when there are suspicions of heart muscle damage or during critical medical situations like heart attacks. Factors that can contribute to increased troponin levels include rapid heartbeat, high blood pressure in the lungs, and blockages in lung arteries due to blood clots, fat, or tumor cells.

The CK-MB (creatine kinase-myoglobin binding) segment in the blood tests category is expected to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period. The CK-MB test is utilized to determine the level of creatine kinase in the bloodstream. This specific enzyme is predominantly found in the heart, with minor amounts also present in the skeletal muscles.

By end-use type, the hospital segment led the market.

The hospital segment accounted for a share of 21.35% in 2023. The increasing widespread penetration of hospitals globally and extensive surgical procedures carried out in hospital settings are expected to drive the growth of the hospital segment.

The ambulatory segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during forecast period. There is an increasing emphasis on expediting and enhancing the convenience of diagnosis, especially for non-critical cases. Moreover, the progress in medical technology is driving the creation of portable and user-friendly diagnostic tools.

Heart Attack Diagnostics Market Top Key Companies:

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Corporation

Koninklijke Philips NV

Midmark Corporation

F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Schiller AG

Siemens Healthineers

Toshiba Corporation

Welch Allyn Inc

Astrazenca PLC

Heart Attack Diagnostics Market Recent Developments

In June 2024, Philips announced the launch of Philips Cardiac Workstation aims to transform diagnostic cardiology with introduction of new Cardiac Workstation, to enhance cardiology patients care and accelerate clinical decision making in Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Europe

In April 2024, GE Healthcare introduced Caption AI on Vscan Air SL to expand cardiac care access by allowing more clinicians/medical professional capture diagnostic-quality cardiac images.

In July 2024, a leader in AI-powered precision cardiovascular medicine, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. announced the launch of its redesigned website at CDIO. AI. This new site emphasizes the Company’s innovative scalable solutions and AI-first approach for the management, detection, and prevention of cardiovascular disease.

In February 2023, the launch of an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease, PrecisionCHD was announced by Cardio Diagnostics Holdings. PrecisionCHD was the second clinical test that used its artificial intelligence (AI)-generated Integrated Epigenetic-Genetic Engine.

Heart Attack Diagnostics Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the Heart Attack Diagnostics market.

By Test

Electrocardiogram

Blood Test

Troponin CK-MB

Others

By End-use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

