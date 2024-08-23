Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Size to Hit USD 19.45 Bn by 2033

According to Nova One Advisor, the global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market size was exhibited at USD 9.18 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 19.45 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.

The growing expenditure in the healthcare industry has propelled the growth of the immunoprotein diagnostic testing market. the immunoprotein diagnostic testing market deals with blood proteins which are included in playing an important role in the immune system’s functioning. These proteins include immunological activity against pathogenic substances since they show an abnormal increase in blood concentration thus behaving as a standard indicator in disease diagnosis during an unhealthy condition. The immunoprotein diagnostic testing forms a whole-body system in organs, tissues, or cells which helps to maintain the harmful effects of antigens.

Various major factors are accelerating the market growth such as rising technological advancements and increasing demand for personalized medicine. The increasing high prevalence of chronic diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and infectious diseases are expected to the growth of the immunoprotein diagnostic testing industry during the forecast period.

Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Key Takeaways

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 42.85% in 2023.

The U.S immunoprotein diagnostic testing market dominated the North America market with a share of 78.1% in 2023.

Asia Pacific immunoprotein diagnostic testing market is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.9% in the coming years

The immunoglobulin diagnostic tests segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 26.10% in 2023.

The C-Reactive Protein (CRP) diagnostic tests segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period.

The infectious disease testing segment held the largest share of 25.19% in 2023

The oncology testing segment in the global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period.

The enzyme-based immunoassay segment dominated the global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market in 2023 and it is expected to be retain its dominance during the forecast period.

The chemiluminescence assay segment is expected to grow at CAGR of 8.7%.

The hospitals and clinics dominated the market with a share of 45.14% in 2023.

The diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8. 7% during the forecast period.

The retail sales segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 54.11% in 2023.

The direct tender segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market at a Glance

The increasing research and development in technology have introduced new technology and devices in the market for immunoprotein diagnostic testing. Increased investment by government and private players initiatives are enhancing the market growth. In addition, growing awareness about the development of diagnostic tests across patients, increasing demand for Chemiluminescence Imaging due to its capacity, sensitivity, and specificity, increase in diagnostics tests, increasing geriatric population, and increasing demand for rapid and accurate diagnostic tools to help in therapeutic decision-making and effective disease management are further anticipated to drive the growth of the immunoprotein diagnostic testing market during the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and elderly population to fuel the market growth.

The increasing need for immunoprotein diagnostic testing is driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, such as tuberculosis, hepatitis, and HIV/AIDS. The market is growing due to these tests are essential for the tracking and early detection of infectious diseases. In addition, the increasing elderly population is more susceptible to autoimmune diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and other chronic conditions that enhance the growth of immunoprotein diagnostic testing.

Because of the demographic trend toward an aging population, the demand for these tests in increased. In addition, technological developments such as molecular diagnostics, multiplexing, and automation improve accuracy, speed, and sensitivity and are further anticipated to drive the growth of the immunoprotein diagnostic testing market.

However, restricted policies for reimbursement and limited sensitivity and specificity of tests may restrain market growth.

If there are limited reimbursement rules in place, especially in healthcare sectors where test costs are not significantly reimbursed, immunoprotein diagnostic assay may not be widely adopted. Insufficient payment could hinder medical professionals from restricting patient access or performing these tests. In addition, some immunoprotein diagnostic tests may have limited specificity and sensitivity despite technological advancements, resulting in false-negative or false-positive results. Problems with test accuracy might impact lower clinician confidence and clinical decision-making in test results. These factors may restrain the growth of the immunoprotein diagnostic testing market.

Rise in diagnostic tests to revolutionize the market growth

There are various diagnostic tests that are helping in the growth of the market. Due to the wide product portfolio of key market players, C-reactive protein tests are widely used. By determining the amount of CRP in the patient, these tests help to identify inflammation. It also helps in observing the efficiency of treatment for cancer and various infectious diseases. In addition, during the forecast period, free light chain diagnostic tests are anticipated to show significant growth. This is due to their ability to help monitor, diagnose, and detect plasma cell diseases. This testing is advantageous for patients suffering from nonsecretory myeloma, oligosecretory myeloma, and light chain-only multiple myeloma. These are the major factors expected to enhance the growth of the immunoprotein diagnostic testing market in the coming years.

Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Segments

By test type, the immunoglobulin diagnostic tests segment led the market

The immunoglobulin diagnostic tests segment dominated the market growth in 2023. It has mainly three functions such as stimulating the immune system, coating foreign invaders, and neutralizing foreign invaders. The efficiency of immunoglobin diagnostic tests to aid healthcare professionals in collecting data related to the immune system of the patient further contributed to propel the segment growth.

By application type, the infectious disease testing segment led the market

The infectious disease testing segment held the largest market share in 2023. The segment growth is attributed to the increasing preference for centralized testing in laboratories, rising infectious diseases such as Malaria, Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B, HIV 2, and HIV 1, and rapid diagnosis of infectious diseases.

By Technology, the enzyme-based immunoassay segment led the market

The enzyme-based immunoassay segment dominated the global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market in 2023 and it is expected to be retain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to role of enzyme-based immunoassay in diagnosing infectious diseases. Laboratories and healthcare services are undertaking automated diagnostic testing. Improvement in enzyme immunoassay technologies have improved test sensitivity, specificity and speed.

The chemiluminescence assay segment is expected to grow at CAGR of 8.7%. Chemiluminescence assay tests are widely used in the detection of chronic diseases, such as autoimmune disease, infectious disease, cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes and cancer. Chemiluminescence assay is also used by various pharmaceutical companies and research institutes for therapeutic drug monitoring. The increasing awareness about the early diagnosis of chronic diseases and the increasing drug research and development activities by pharmaceutical companies are considered to have a high impact on the market growth.

By End Use, the hospitals and clinics segment led the market

The hospitals and clinics dominated the market with a share of 45.14% in 2023. Hospitals and clinics cater to many patients on a daily basis, leading to a high demand for diagnostic testing services. Hospitals often have specialized departments and advanced medical equipment that enable them to provide accurate and timely immunoprotein diagnostic testing services. The shift from centralized testing to decentralized testing has propelled the growth of the market. Technological advancement in the healthcare sector also has propelled the market growth.

The diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8. 7% during the forecast period. Diagnostic laboratories are expected to grow due to increased accessibility and speed and convenience for patients. Awareness about the importance of early diagnosis in chronic condition is driving the market growth.

By Distribution Channel, the retail sales segment led the market

The retail sales segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 54.11% in 2023. This can be attributed to accessibility and convenience for the patients. Retail sales make immunoprotein diagnostic tests readily available to individuals. Also, retail sales offer convenient access to immunoprotein diagnostic tests enabling patients to take control of their health. They play a crucial role in raising awareness about the importance of diagnostic testing among the general population, driving market growth.

The direct tender segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Direct tender offers a streamlined process of procurement for healthcare facilities and institutions where the demand for these tests is in big volume. This direct tender arrangement often results in cost savings for buyers due to bulk purchasing and negotiated pricing which makes it an attractive option for healthcare providers. Also, direct tender arrangements allow for the customization of products and services based on the specific needs of healthcare providers.

North America dominated the immunoprotein diagnostic testing market in 2023

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 42.85% in 2023. The market growth is attributed to various factors such as rising research and development investments, increasing high prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising technological advancements in the region. The region has a well-developed healthcare infrastructure with robust regulatory frameworks, skilled healthcare professionals, and advanced medical facilities. This accelerates easy access to immunoprotein diagnostic testing solutions for patients, attributing to the market growth. In addition, the U.S. and Canada are the major countries in the region. The U.S. is the fastest growing country due to the rising healthcare expenditure, government initiatives, focus on personalized medicine, increasing geriatric population, technological advancements, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. These factors are expected to accelerate the growth of the immunoprotein diagnostic market in North America.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period

The increasing government initiatives to spread awareness and control diseases such as HIV, cancer, and other infectious diseases, the increasing geriatric population, and rising investment in the healthcare industry by private and government companies have contributed to propelling the growth of the immunoprotein diagnostic testing market in the region. Furthermore, China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the major countries in the region. India and Japan are the fastest-growing countries in the market due to technological advancements and improved diagnosis methods.

Europe Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Trends

The Europe immunoprotein diagnostic testing market is expected to witness significant growth driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region, technological advancements, growing geriatric population, focus on personalized medicine, government initiatives and rising healthcare expenditure. These key drivers are shaping the landscape of immunoprotein diagnostic testing in Europe, leading to improved patient care and outcomes.

The UK immunoprotein diagnostic testing market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to increasing awareness and improved diagnosis methods. Government organizations such as National Health Services UK are taking initiatives such as NHS long term plan with goals to protect people from cancer.

The Germany immunoprotein diagnostic testing market held a substantial market share in 2023 owing to the increasing geriatric population and need for personalized medicine and treatment. Immunoprotein tests help healthcare providers to determine individualized treatment plans based on a patient’s specific protein markers, driving the market growth.

Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Top Key Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the immunoprotein diagnostic testing market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Aurora Biomed Inc.

Tecan Trading AG

Promega Corporation

Charles River Laboratories

Creative Biolabs.

Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Recent Developments

In July 2023, Quest Diagnostics, one of the major players in the diagnostic testing market, launched its first diagnostic test in the open market related to Alzheimer’s disease. The AD-Detect Test for Alzheimer’s Disease test made available through an online platform offers an examination of brain protein and shares an assessment measuring potential risks associated with the disease.

In July 2023, Siemens Healthineers, a German organization operating in the healthcare technology and automation industry, launched one of its latest innovations, Atellica CI Analyzer. The new addition to Siemens’ diverse portfolio, dealing with immunoassay and clinical chemistry testing has attained clearance from the FDA and is distributed among multiple regional markets now.

In February 2024, its first advanced diagnostic testing centre in Dehradun, Uttarakhand was launched by Metropolis Healthcare Limited. This advanced laboratory could process 200-250 samples per day and offered a full range of tests from routine pathology to advanced molecular diagnostics.

In October 2023, The World Health Organization (WHO) launched its 2023 Essential Diagnostic List (EDL), which was an evidence-based registered of in vitro diagnostics (IVD) that supported countries in making national diagnostic choices.

Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing market.

By Test

Complement System Proteins Diagnostic Tests

Free Light Chain Diagnostic Tests

Haptoglobin Diagnostic Tests

Immunoglobulin Diagnostic Tests

Prealbumin Diagnostic Tests

C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Diagnostic Tests

By Application

Infectious Disease Testing

Oncology Testing

Endocrine Testing

Toxicology Testing

Allergy Testing

Autoimmune Disease Testing

By Technology

Radioimmunoassay

Enzyme Based Immunoassay

Chemiluminescence Assay

Immunofluorescence Assay

Immunoturbidity Assay

Immunoprotein Electrophoresis

By End Use

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct Tender

Retail Sales

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

