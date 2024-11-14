SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Havah Therapeutics Granted Additional Patent Protection for T+Ai™

November 14, 2024 
2 min read

Issuance of Patent Protects Claims of T+Ai with Sustained, Multi-Phasic Release Profiles

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Havah Therapeutics today, announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a new patent (US Patent No. 12,128,055) for its innovative T+Ai combination therapy—a novel composition of testosterone and anastrozole in a long-acting, slow-release subcutaneous implant.


“Our new patent for T+Ai is a critical milestone as we advance through the ongoing RECAST DCIS Phase 2 trial,” said Matthew Brewer, CEO of Havah Therapeutics. “With a sustained-release profile that shows significant therapeutic promise based on our previous clinical data, we are one step closer to bringing this innovative product to patients.”

The newly granted patent for T+Ai further strengthens Havah Therapeutics’ intellectual property portfolio, securing protection for its innovative subcutaneous extended-release therapy. T+Ai was developed to provide a long-term, safe, and well-tolerated solution for hormonal modulation with a particular focus on breast cancer prevention and treatment. This unique formulation of testosterone and anastrozole is designed to address critical needs in oncology, offering potential in the early treatment of estrogen receptor-positive (ER+) cancers to reduce the risk of developing resistance to hormonal therapies.

Currently in a Phase 2 platform study, T+Ai’s patented properties include rapid early induction of testosterone conversion to dihydrotestosterone within tissue, potentially enhancing anti-proliferative and anti-cancer effects, especially in women with high mammographic breast density.

About Havah Therapeutics

Havah Therapeutics is developing a novel therapeutic implant for treating hormonally sensitive cancers and other breast conditions. This groundbreaking method relies on stimulating (agonizing) the androgen receptor in breast tissue, utilizing natural hormonal mechanisms to treat women safely and with greatly reduced side effects. The product, T+Ai™ , is a combination of two registered agents (testosterone and anastrozole, a low dose aromatase inhibitor) that when dosed, provides three months of continuous medication enabling a superior product profile for compliance, safety and efficacy. Havah Therapeutics is currently participating in the Re-Evaluating Conditions for Active Surveillance Suitability as Treatment: Ductal Carcinoma In Situ (RECAST DCIS), a Phase 2 platform study aimed at preventing the progression of DCIS to breast cancer. For more information, visit www.havahtx.com.

