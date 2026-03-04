SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Harrow to Present at Leerink Partner’s 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

March 4, 2026 | 
NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW), a leading provider of ophthalmic disease management solutions in North America, today announced that management will present at Leerink Partner’s 2026 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 8:40 AM ET, in Miami, Florida.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be found on the Company’s website. A replay will be on the website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Harrow
Harrow, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW) is a leading provider of ophthalmic disease management solutions in North America, offering a comprehensive portfolio of products that address conditions affecting both the front and back of the eye, such as dry eye disease, wet (or neovascular) age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, refractive errors, glaucoma and a range of other ocular surface conditions and retina diseases. Harrow was founded with a commitment to deliver safe, effective, accessible, and affordable medications that enhance patient compliance and improve clinical outcomes. For more information about Harrow, please visit harrow.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contact:
Mike Biega, Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications
mbiega@harrowinc.com
617-913-8890


