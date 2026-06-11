Harmony Biosciences Announces Poster Presentations at 2026 SLEEP Annual Meeting

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY), today announced that six abstracts in narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia have been accepted for poster presentation at SLEEP 2026, the 40th annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies (APSS), which will be held June 14 – 17 in Baltimore, MD.

The poster presentation details are as follows:

Abstract Title Poster Presentation Session Treatment with Pitolisant in Subgroups of Adults with Narcolepsy: Pooled Analysis of Two Randomized Clinical Trials P-16 (Poster #387), 6/15/2026, 10:00-10:45 a.m. Effect of Pitolisant on Sleep Patterns in Idiopathic Hypersomnia: Analysis of Phase 3 Trial Sleep Diary Data P-16 (Poster #378), 6/15/2026, 11:00-11:45 a.m. Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Studies of HBS-301 for Narcolepsy and Idiopathic Hypersomnia P-1 (Poster #384), 6/15/2026, 11:00-11:45 a.m. Pitolisant Gastro-Resistant Formulation (HBS-201) Dosing Optimization Study in Adults with Narcolepsy: Results from a Phase 1b Clinical Trial P-41 (Poster #525), 6/16/2026, 10:00-10:45 a.m. Patient Experience of Fatigue and Assessment in Narcolepsy: A Cross-Sectional Study P-35 (Poster #330), 6/16/2026, 11:00-11:45 a.m. Long-Term Safety and Effectiveness of Pitolisant in Adult Patients with Idiopathic Hypersomnia: Final Results From an Open-Label Phase 3 Trial P-41 (Poster #524), 6/16/2026, 11:00-11:45 a.m.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. Driven by novel science, visionary thinking, and a commitment to those who feel overlooked, Harmony Biosciences is nurturing a future full of therapeutic possibilities that may enable patients with rare neurological diseases to truly thrive. Established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pa., we believe that when empathy and innovation meet, a better future can begin; a vision evident in the therapeutic innovations we advance, the culture we cultivate, and the community programs we foster. For more information, please visit www.harmonybiosciences.com.

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:

Brennan Doyle

484-566-3685

bdoyle@harmonybiosciences.com



Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:

Cate McCanless

202-641-6086

cmccanless@harmonybiosciences.com