Harbour BioMed Announces Positive Profit Alert for 2025 Annual Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SHANGHAI, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed (the "Company"; HKEX: 02142), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology and oncology, today announced a positive profit alert for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Based on a preliminary review of the Company's unaudited management accounts for the Reporting Period, total profit is expected to range between US$88 million (equivalent to approximately HK$685 million) and US$95 million (equivalent to approximately HK$739 million), as compared to a profit of approximately US$2.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Total adjusted profit[1] is expected to range between US$91 million (equivalent to approximately HK$708 million) and US$98 million (equivalent to approximately HK$763 million).

The anticipated increase in profit is primarily attributable to:

Continued growth of recurring revenue stream of the Company, such as the platform-based research collaboration with AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers Squib b.

Accelerated expansion of global partner network, as the revenue generated from out-licensing and collaboration of innovative products has transformed into recurring revenue stream of the Company, such as the licensing collaboration with Otsuka, the licensing collaboration with Windward Bio.

Rapid business growth of Nona Biosciences, such as the revenue generated from both technology license and platform-based service, as well as the milestone inflow from existing collaborations, such as the research and technology license collaboration with Pfizer.

Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Harbour BioMed, commented: "This anticipated profit marks a key milestone for Harbour BioMed, validating the value of our unique business model. The strength of our proprietary technology platforms is being recognized through a growing number of deep, strategic collaboration with global leaders. Most importantly, these partnerships are not one-time events; they are evolving into a sustainable financial foundation that fuels our mission to discover and develop novel antibody therapeutics for patients worldwide. Looking ahead, we will build on this momentum through continued innovation and high-impact collaborations to deliver sustainable growth."

[1] Adjusted items of total profit are ESOP-related expenses.

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology and oncology. The company is building a robust and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capabilities, strategic global collaborations in co-discovery and co-development, and selective acquisitions.

Harbour BioMed's proprietary antibody technology platform, Harbour Mice®, generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in both the conventional two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format and the heavy chain-only (HCAb) format. Building upon HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) bispecific antibody technology enables tumor-killing effects that traditional combination therapies cannot achieve. Additionally, the HCAb-based bispecific immune cell antagonist (HBICATM) technology empowers the development of innovative biologics for immunological and inflammatory diseases. By integrating Harbour Mice®, HBICE®, and HBICATM with a single B-cell cloning platform, Harbour BioMed has built a highly efficient and distinctive antibody discovery engine for developing next-generation therapeutic antibodies. For more information, please visit www.harbourbiomed.com.

Statement

The information contained in this press release is only a preliminary assessment by the Board based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2025 currently available to the Company, and is not based on any figures or information which have been reviewed or confirmed by the audit committee of the Board, or reviewed or audited by the auditors of the Company. The actual results for the year ended December 31, 2025 may differ from those disclosed in this press release. As such, the above figures are strictly for information only and not for any other purposes.

