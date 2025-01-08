Halia Therapeutics to Attend the 43rd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and Present at BioPharma Obesity Innovation Forum in San Francisco

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company at the forefront of developing treatments for chronic inflammation and related disorders, announced today that its leadership team will attend and participate in a panel discussion during the 43nd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (January 13 – 16, 2025), and will also present at the 1st Annual BioPharma Obesity Innovation Forum (January 11, 2025), both taking place in San Francisco.

At The BioPharma Obesity Innovation Forum, Dave J. Bearss, Ph.D., President and CEO of Halia will be presenting data on its lead candidate, HT-6184, the first drug to target the protein NEK7 to inhibit NLRP3 inflammasome activity to resolve chronic inflammation for treating multiple diseases including the chronic inflammatory effects of obesity.

Presentation details at BioPharma Obesity Innovation Forum:

Title: Targeting Inflammation in Obesity: HT-6184 as a Synergistic Partner to GLP-1 Agonists for Enhanced Glucose Control and Weight Loss

Date: January 11, 2025

Time: 11:40 a.m. PST

Presenter: David J. Bearss, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Halia Therapeutics

Location: Marines’ Memorial Club, San Francisco

During the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Dave J. Bearss, Ph.D., President and CEO of Halia will be participating in an Executive Roundtable discussion at the 13th annual WuXi Global Forum 2025.

Roundtable discussion details:

Date: January 14, 2025

Time: 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. PST

Presenter: David J. Bearss, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Halia Therapeutics

Location: Continental Ballroom 5, Ballroom Level of Tower 3, Hilton San Francisco Union Square, San Francisco

David J. Bearss, CEO of Halia, alongside the management team, will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors and strategic partners at each of these conferences. Please contact Logan Berrett (lberrett@haliatx.com) for scheduling.

About Halia Therapeutics, Inc.

Halia Therapeutics is pioneering a pipeline of novel therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s initial programs target NEK7 and LRRK2. Halia’s lead candidate, HT-6184—a novel NEK7/NLRP3 inhibitor—has successfully completed a Phase I study (NCT05447546) assessing its safety and tolerability when administered as single or multiple oral doses at escalating levels in healthy volunteers. Furthermore, Halia has launched two Phase II trials: one evaluating HT-6184’s efficacy in treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) and another examining its impact on post-procedure diagnostic biomarkers of inflammation and pain (NCT06241742). Recently, Halia initiated a Phase I trial to evaluate the safety and tolerability of its LRRK2 inhibitor, HT-4253, in healthy volunteers (NCT06537817).

Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, Halia Therapeutics invites you to learn more at www.haliatx.com.

Connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter (X) for the latest updates.

Company Contact

Halia Therapeutics+1 (385) 355-4315

Media Contact:

Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.

Russo Partners, LLC

Ignacio.Guerrero-Ros@russopartnersllc.com

+1 (646) 942-5604

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halia-therapeutics-to-attend-the-43rd-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-and-present-at-biopharma-obesity-innovation-forum-in-san-francisco-302343241.html

SOURCE Halia Therapeutics