Halda Therapeutics to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halda Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing a novel class of cancer therapies called RIPTAC™ (Regulated Induced Proximity TArgeting Chimeras) therapeutics, today announced it will present at the 43rd annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place on January 13-16, 2025 in San Francisco, CA. Christian Schade, President and Chief Executive Officer of Halda, will provide a corporate overview, including recent product pipeline progress and upcoming milestones.





The presentation details are:

Date: Tuesday, January 14

Time: 3:00 p.m. PT

Location: The Westin St. Francis

About Halda Therapeutics

Halda Therapeutics is a biotechnology company, founded by Professor Craig Crews from Yale University, that has developed a proprietary RIPTAC™ (Regulated Induced Proximity TArgeting Chimeras) modality that works by a novel “hold and kill” mechanism for the precision treatment of cancer. The novel mechanism of action of RIPTAC therapeutics is uniquely designed to address cancer’s ability to evolve bypass mechanisms of resistance, a common limitation of today’s precision oncology medicines. Our lead RIPTAC programs are in development for major solid tumor types, prostate cancer and breast cancer, with additional RIPTAC therapeutic programs in our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in cancer. The company will initiate its Phase 1 trial in metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) in 2025. Halda is led by a leadership team with deep expertise in bifunctional drug discovery, platform innovation and clinical development, and is located in New Haven, CT. For more information, please visit www.haldatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

