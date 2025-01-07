SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Halda Therapeutics to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 7, 2025 | 
1 min read

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halda Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing a novel class of cancer therapies called RIPTAC (Regulated Induced Proximity TArgeting Chimeras) therapeutics, today announced it will present at the 43rd annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place on January 13-16, 2025 in San Francisco, CA. Christian Schade, President and Chief Executive Officer of Halda, will provide a corporate overview, including recent product pipeline progress and upcoming milestones.


The presentation details are:

Date: Tuesday, January 14
Time: 3:00 p.m. PT
Location: The Westin St. Francis

About Halda Therapeutics

Halda Therapeutics is a biotechnology company, founded by Professor Craig Crews from Yale University, that has developed a proprietary RIPTAC (Regulated Induced Proximity TArgeting Chimeras) modality that works by a novel “hold and kill” mechanism for the precision treatment of cancer. The novel mechanism of action of RIPTAC therapeutics is uniquely designed to address cancer’s ability to evolve bypass mechanisms of resistance, a common limitation of today’s precision oncology medicines. Our lead RIPTAC programs are in development for major solid tumor types, prostate cancer and breast cancer, with additional RIPTAC therapeutic programs in our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in cancer. The company will initiate its Phase 1 trial in metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) in 2025. Halda is led by a leadership team with deep expertise in bifunctional drug discovery, platform innovation and clinical development, and is located in New Haven, CT. For more information, please visit www.haldatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media:
Kathryn Morris
The Yates Network LLC
914-204-6412
kathryn@theyatesnetwork.com

Connecticut Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Note paper with blood donation concept on red background
Sickle cell disease
Vertex, Beam Report SCD Cell and Gene Therapies Advances at ASH 2024
December 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Bladder cancer
Protara, CG Oncology Tout Promising Bladder Cancer Outcomes
December 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo, BioNTech, Merus to Present Promising Cancer Therapies at ESMO Asia 2024
December 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Human liver protection. Wireframe low poly style. Concept for medical, pharmacology, treatment of the hepatitis. Abstract modern 3d vector illustration on dark blue background.
MASH
Novo, Viking Heat Up MASH Space with Promising Data at AASLD24
November 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac