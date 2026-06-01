Haisco Announces Licensing and Research Collaboration Agreement with Lilly to Develop Innovative Medicines Across Multiple Therapeutic Areas

SILICON VALLEY, Calif. and BEIJING, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 29, 2026, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. ("Haisco") (Ticker Code: 002653) announced a licensing and research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly") to develop innovative medicines across multiple therapeutic areas.

Under the agreement, Haisco will be responsible for the discovery and identification of up to five innovative target programs, while Lilly will lead IND-enabling studies, clinical development, and commercialization. Lilly will obtain exclusive worldwide rights to certain programs, and exclusive rights outside mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan (the "Haisco Territory") for certain other programs, while Haisco will retain rights within the Haisco Territory for those programs.

"This collaboration is highly aligned with our international development strategy and is expected to generate sustainable value and long-term returns," said Dr. Pangke Yan, chief executive officer of Haisco, "By partnering with a global biopharmaceutical leader such as Lilly, Haisco aims to accelerate the global development of innovative therapies and deliver high-quality treatment options to patients worldwide."

This collaboration reflects the first license and research collaboration between Haisco and Lilly. By leveraging each party's strengths in innovative drug development, the two companies will work together to accelerate the global advancement of innovative therapeutics.

Haisco will be eligible to receive up to $87M in upfront and near-term payments, up to $2,967M in all remaining downstream milestones, as well as single-digit tiered royalties on future product sales.

About Haisco

As a benchmark enterprise in China's innovative pharmaceutical sector, Haisco adheres to a core strategy of "innovation-driven growth and global expansion." The company has established a diversified R&D pipeline encompassing small-molecule innovative drugs, biologics, and high-end generics. Haisco is actively advancing more than 50 R&D programs across key therapeutic areas including pain management, oncology, respiratory diseases, autoimmune disorders, metabolic diseases, and central nervous system disorders; notably, over 10 of these programs have entered pivotal clinical stages. The company has maintained a strong commitment to R&D, with investment exceeding 15% of revenue in each of the past three years. It has established major R&D centers in Chengdu, Shanghai, and Silicon Valley, supported by a research team with extensive global experience, forming an integrated innovation system combining in-house capabilities and external collaboration.

As early as 2015, Haisco initiated its global strategy and has since actively expanded into international markets through multiple approaches, including license-out transactions, co-development partnerships, and overseas mergers and acquisitions.

Looking ahead, Haisco will continue to focus on areas of unmet medical need, strengthen its capabilities in independent innovation and global collaboration, and strive to deliver high-quality, China-originated innovative medicines to patients around the world.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haisco-announces-licensing-and-research-collaboration-agreement-with-lilly-to-develop-innovative-medicines-across-multiple-therapeutic-areas-302786957.html

SOURCE Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.