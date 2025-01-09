Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results: February 6, 2025

BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that the Company intends to publish third quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results at 6:00 am ET on Thursday, February 6, 2025. The Company will hold a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss results and answer questions at 8:00 am ET on February 6, 2025.
The call can be accessed via teleconference at: Q3 2025 Haemonetics Corporation Earnings Conference Call. Once registration is completed, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a personalized PIN to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start.
A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics’ investor relations website. Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/63jte4ra
A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on February 6, 2025 at 11:00 am ET using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.
ABOUT HAEMONETICS
Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.
Investor Contacts:
Olga Guyette, Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasury
David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations
(781) 356-9763
(203) 733-4987
Media Contact:
Josh Gitelson, Sr. Director-Global Communications
(781) 356-9776
