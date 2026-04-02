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Press Releases

Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Results: May 7, 2026

April 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that the Company intends to publish fourth quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results at 6:00 am ET on Thursday, May 7, 2026. The Company will hold a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss results and answer questions at 8:00 am ET on May 7, 2026.

The call can be accessed via teleconference at: Q4 2026 Haemonetics Corporation Earnings Conference Call. Once registration is completed, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a personalized PIN to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' investor relations website. Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7d678otf 

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on May 7, 2026 at 11:00 am ET using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving the quality, effectiveness and efficiency of health care. Our innovative solutions addressing critical medical needs include a suite of

hospital technologies designed to advance standards of care and help enhance outcomes for patients; end-to-end plasma collection technologies to optimize operations for plasma centers; and products to enable blood centers to collect in-demand blood components. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.



Investor Contacts:     





Olga Guyette, Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasury 

David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations



(781) 356-9763   

(203) 733-4987



olga.guyette@haemonetics.com  

david.trenk@haemonetics.com









Media Contact:  





Josh Gitelson, Sr. Director-Global Communications   





(781) 356-9776





josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com 



Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-sets-date-for-publishing-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2026-results-may-7-2026-302731954.html

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation

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