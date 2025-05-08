Haemonetics 4th Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website

Financial release accessible online

BOSTON, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025, which ended March 29, 2025, are available on its Investor Relations website.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast with investors and analysts to discuss and answer questions about the results at 8:00 a.m. ET on May 8, 2025. The conference call and webcast can be accessed with the following information:

Teleconference link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI8b22e12b203a4693bead05f6d9f68d5d

Once registration is completed, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a personalized PIN to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' investor relations website or via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4z9yixt9

In addition, the Company has posted to its Investor Relations website the earnings release and certain supplemental tables that will be referenced during the call and include additional information supporting fiscal 2026 total Company and Hospital reported and organic revenue growth guidance.

Direct link to 4Q FY25 Earnings Release:



https://haemonetics.gcs-web.com/static-files/89295437-34ea-473c-ae6e-409a07328239

Direct link to Hospital Reported and Organic Revenue Growth Guidance Supplemental Tables:



https://haemonetics.gcs-web.com/static-files/320de990-2769-4b30-beca-eff1ca68bad1

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on May 8, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS



Haemonetics is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving the quality, effectiveness and efficiency of health care. Our innovative solutions addressing critical medical needs include a suite of hospital technologies designed to advance standards of care and help enhance outcomes for patients; end-to-end plasma collection technologies to optimize operations for plasma centers; and products to enable blood centers to collect in-demand blood components. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contacts:



Olga Guyette, Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasury David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations (781) 356-9763 (203) 733-4987 olga.guyette@haemonetics.com david.trenk@haemonetics.com Media Contact:



Josh Gitelson, Sr. Director-Global Communications



(781) 356-9776



josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com





View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-4th-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2025-earnings-release-available-on-investor-relations-website-302449085.html

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation