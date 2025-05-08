SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Haemonetics 4th Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website

May 8, 2025 | 
2 min read

Financial release accessible online

BOSTON, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025, which ended March 29, 2025, are available on its Investor Relations website.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast with investors and analysts to discuss and answer questions about the results at 8:00 a.m. ET on May 8, 2025. The conference call and webcast can be accessed with the following information:

In addition, the Company has posted to its Investor Relations website the earnings release and certain supplemental tables that will be referenced during the call and include additional information supporting fiscal 2026 total Company and Hospital reported and organic revenue growth guidance.

Direct link to 4Q FY25 Earnings Release:

https://haemonetics.gcs-web.com/static-files/89295437-34ea-473c-ae6e-409a07328239

Direct link to Hospital Reported and Organic Revenue Growth Guidance Supplemental Tables:

https://haemonetics.gcs-web.com/static-files/320de990-2769-4b30-beca-eff1ca68bad1 

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on May 8, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving the quality, effectiveness and efficiency of health care. Our innovative solutions addressing critical medical needs include a suite of hospital technologies designed to advance standards of care and help enhance outcomes for patients; end-to-end plasma collection technologies to optimize operations for plasma centers; and products to enable blood centers to collect in-demand blood components. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contacts:                                                     



Olga Guyette, Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasury         

David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations

(781) 356-9763                                                                           

(203) 733-4987

olga.guyette@haemonetics.com                                     

david.trenk@haemonetics.com                                                                               

 

Media Contact:         

Josh Gitelson, Sr. Director-Global Communications      

(781) 356-9776

josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com



Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-4th-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2025-earnings-release-available-on-investor-relations-website-302449085.html

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation

Massachusetts Earnings Guidances
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Computational Biology - The Study of Biological Systems Through Computational Techniques and Modeling - Conceptual Illustration
Gene therapy
CRISPR’s Casgevy on the Rise With More Gene Therapy Proof of Concept To Come in 2025
May 7, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Novo Nordisk's logo on the facade of its building in Germany
Earnings
Novo Vows Smoother Market Waters for Wegovy—but Analysts Are Skeptical
May 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Weeks Bridge of Harvard University
Job Trends
Recent Federal Actions Put US, Massachusetts Biotech Leadership at Risk: MassBio
May 7, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Fashionable halftone collage. Concept of analytics, business data, financial planning, investment,report. Trendy modern retro illustration. Vector illustration
Earnings
Vertex Shrugs Off Q1 Miss With ‘Strong’ Journavx Launch, Encouraging Pipeline Position
May 6, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac