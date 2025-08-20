Gynecological Cancer Drugs Market Size to Surpass USD 29.58 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global gynecological cancer drugs market size is calculated at USD 17.65 billion in 2024, grow to USD 18.59 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 29.58 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 to 2034.

The gynecological cancer drugs market is expanding because of recent developments in developing drugs for gynaecological malignancies, accentuating their strength to enhance patient outcomes and address present treatment challenges. Gynecological malignancies, such as cervical, endometrial, and ovarian cancers, pose noteworthy worldwide medical care challenges due to their growing incidence and limitations in traditional treatments. Among these, cervical cancer is considered the most common type of gynecological cancer; all these factors increase the demand for gynecological cancer drugs.

Gynecological Cancer Drugs Market Highlights:

• North America dominated the gynecological cancer drugs market revenue shares in 2024.

• Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

• By indication, the cervical cancer segment held the largest market share in 2024.

• By indication, the ovarian cancer segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

• By therapeutic modality, the chemotherapy segment led the market with the largest revenue share in 2024.

• By therapeutic modality, the targeted therapy segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

Gynecologic cancers, drugs targeting angiogenesis, such as anti-VEGF antibody, have been used in the treatment of modern or recurrent ovarian and cervical cancers, and the drugs targeting homologous recombination deficiency, like PARP inhibitors, have been approved for maintenance after chemotherapy in platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer. Despite recent advances in cancer treatment, the number of deaths from gynecologic cancers remains substantial worldwide. One of the major reasons for the increase in gynecological cancers is high obesity rates cause excessive production of estrogenic hormones that can stimulate growth and cancer development in the uterine lining.

Recent advancement of antibody-drug conjugates, with tisotumab vedotin in cervical cancer, mirvetuximab soravtansine in ovarian cancer, and trastuzumab deruxtecan in multiple gynecologic cancers, has been interpreted into present effectiveness signals, prompting full drug approvals and additional investigation. This recent novel advances in targeted treatments for gynaecologic malignancies, highlighting the trials and data underlying these advanced interventions.

Latest Trends of the Market

⬥︎ In May 2025, the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition announced the formation of the Global Expert Advisory Group on Ovarian Cancer, a novel initiative to elevate ovarian cancer as a global health priority. The newly formed Global Expert Advisory Group on Ovarian Cancer brings together patient advocates, leading clinicians, and policy makers from around the world. The group’s mission is to develop a comprehensive framework for a global ovarian cancer strategy that will have an impact at the country level to ensure that everyone living with, or at risk of, ovarian cancer

⬥︎ In 2025, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, alongside other donors and countries earlier this year, committed to supporting cervical cancer elimination. The foundation announced it intends to commit up to US$180 million over four years to help accelerate the global uptake of HPV vaccines, develop new prophylactic HPV and therapeutic vaccines and diagnostic tools, and fund clinical studies.

Recent Development in Nanotechnology: Market’s Largest Potential

Recently developed nanotechnology has emerged as a significant substitute for enhancing drug delivery accuracy and reducing toxicity. Nanoparticles deliver drugs to particular cancer cells, subsequent in higher drug concentrations at the tumor site, and lowering overall drug toxicity. Nanotechnology-driven drug delivery systems have the potential to enhance the therapeutic benefits of anti-cancer drugs, lower drug resistance, and improve results for patients with progressive ovarian cancer. Development of nano-immunotherapy, a strategy intended to improve the effectiveness of immunotherapy. Nano-immunotherapy has demonstrated enhanced anti-tumor activity and safety, which drives the growth of the market.

⬥︎ For Instance, In March 2025, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of medications to treat severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol, announced that ROSELLA, the company’s pivotal Phase 3 trial of relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, met its primary endpoint of improved progression-free survival, as assessed by blinded independent central review (PFS-BICR).

Report Scope of Gynecological Cancer Drugs Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 18.59 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 29.58 Billion Growth Rate From 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 5.3% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Segments Covered By Indication, By Therapeutic Modality, By Region Market Analysis (Terms Used) Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units) Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Key Companies Profiled Roche, AstraZeneca , Pfizer, Inc, Merck & Co., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Mylan N.V., Sanofi, Lilly, AbbVie Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Gynecological Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Indication Analysis:

The cervical cancer segment dominates in the gynecological cancer drugs market, as cervical cancer is mainly driven by determined infection with high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) strains and remains a significant worldwide health concern. Cervical cancer can be cured if diagnosed and treated at an early stage of the disease. Treatment options for cervical cancer comprise radiation, surgery, chemotherapy, and novel drugs. An adapted treatment plan is based on different factors. Cisplatin is the most common chemotherapy drug applied in chemoradiation for cervical cancer. Cisplatin and 5-FU can also be used.

On the other hand, the ovarian cancer segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, as a woman’s lifetime risk of developing ovarian cancer is 1 in 91, and the lifetime risk of dying from invasive ovarian cancer is 1 in 143. Survival rates are much lower than other cancers that affect women. Ovarian cancer (OC) accounts for an estimated 239,000 new cases and 152,000 deaths worldwide each year. The most common drugs used in Alkeran (Melphalan), Alymsys (Bevacizumab), Avastin (Bevacizumab), Bevacizumab, Carboplatin, and Cisplatin.

By Therapeutic Modality Analysis:

The chemotherapy segment dominated the market in 2024, as ovarian cancer is also managed by chemotherapy after surgical removal of the tumours. This supports targeting any residual cancer cells and reducing the challenges of recurrence. In many cases, chemotherapy is also used before surgery to shrink the cancer. Chemotherapy provides the advantages of added safety and of being less expensive for the patient than other therapies.

On the other hand, the targeted therapy segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, as targeted therapies are efficient for different gynecologic cancers. More advancement and identification of extrapolative biomarkers are mandatory in the current era of precision medicine. Drugs targeting defective DNA repair, like PARP inhibitors, are approved for progressive ovarian cancer. It supports healthcare providers in managing cancer cells without damaging healthy cells. Targeted therapy is a helpful treatment for various types of cancer.

By Regional Insights

North America dominated the gynaecological cancer drugs market in 2024, due to increasing cancer rates, as the North American Cancer Society estimates for ovarian cancer in the United States for 2025 are that about 20,890 women will receive a novel diagnosis of ovarian cancer, and 12,730 women will die from ovarian cancer. Around half of the women who are diagnosed with ovarian cancer are 63 years or older, which increases the demand for gynecological cancer drugs.

⬥︎ For Instance, In May 2025, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, announced that the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-B96 trial, also known as ENGOT-ov65, met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer whose tumors expressed PD-L1 and in all comers. The study also met a secondary endpoint of overall survival (OS) in patients whose tumors express PD-L1. The study is evaluating KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with chemotherapy (paclitaxel) with or without bevacizumab for these patients.

In the United States, ovarian cancer is the second most common gynecologic cancer in the United States. Ovarian cancer causes more deaths than any other cancer of the female reproductive system. The rate of new cases of ovarian cancer was 10.3 per 100,000 women each year. The death rate was 5.9 per 100,000 women per year, which increases the demand for gynecological cancer drugs.

Why is Asia Pacific the Fastest Growing in the Gynecological Cancer Drugs Market?

In the APAC region, increasing cases of gynecological cancer for instance, there are about 300,000 new cases diagnosed every year. Ovarian cancer has a lower prevalence in comparison with breast cancer, but it is three times deadlier, and mortality rates are expected to continue to increase predominantly. Growing aging population in the Asia Pacific, particularly in Japan, where nearly 30% population is above 65 or older, which significantly contributes the ovarian cancer, thus increasing the demand for gynecological cancer drugs market.

Top Companies in the Gynecological Cancer Drugs Market

• Roche

• AstraZeneca

• Pfizer, Inc

• Merck & Co.

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

• Mylan N.V.

• Sanofi

• Lilly

• AbbVie Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

What is Going Around the Globe?

⬥︎ In December 2024, Repare Therapeutics Inc., a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company, reported positive data from its MYTHIC Phase 1 gynecologic expansion clinical trial evaluating the combination of lunresertib and camonsertib (Lunre+Camo) at the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) in patients with endometrial cancer and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) harboring lunre-sensitizing biomarkers.

⬥︎ In May 2025, Verastem Oncology, a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved AVMAPKI FAKZYNJA CO-PACK for the treatment of adult patients with KRAS-mutated recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC) who had received prior systemic therapy.

⬥︎ In March 2025, AbbVie announced the final analysis of the confirmatory Phase 3 MIRASOL trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of ELAHERE in women with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) compared to chemotherapy. At 30.5 months median follow-up, treatment with ELAHERE continued to show significant improvements in progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) compared to investigator's choice (IC) chemotherapy.

⬥︎ In November 2023, AbbVie Inc. and ImmunoGen, Inc. announced a definitive agreement under which AbbVie will acquire ImmunoGen and its flagship cancer therapy ELAHERE, a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate approved for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC). The acquisition accelerates AbbVie's commercial and clinical presence in the solid tumor space. Additionally, ImmunoGen's follow-on pipeline of promising next-generation ADCs further complements AbbVie's ADC platform and existing programs.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the gynecological cancer drugs market.

By Indication

• Cervical Cancer

• Uterine Cancer

• Ovarian Cancer

By Therapeutic Modality

• Chemotherapy

• Targeted Therapy

• Hormonal Therapy

By Regional

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

