Guerbet : Adjustment of 2025 full-year financial targets

Adjustment of 2025 full-year financial targets

Villepinte, 15 September 2025, 5.45 p.m.: Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT), a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for medical imaging, is announcing a downward revision to its financial targets for full-year 2025.

Business activity in France continues to be impacted by supply reforms. In the United States, an unfavourable shift in the customer mix, with distributors representing a higher proportion of sales and ongoing pricing pressures has added to these challenges. Further compounding the situation was a technical issue, now resolved, that occurred during the restart of operations at the Raleigh site following routine maintenance. These factors have collectively contributed to a contraction in growth and profitability for the Group in the current year.

As a result, Guerbet’s management is revising its guidance for the full year 2025 as follows:

Revenue is now expected to decline slightly by approximately 1% at constant exchange rates and on a like-for-like basis, compared to the previously anticipated growth of 3–5%.

Restated EBITDA margin is now forecast to be in the range of 12–13%, down from the earlier guidance of “above 15%.”

Free cash flow is expected to be slightly negative, whereas the prior outlook had called for a positive result.

In response to these headwinds, management has already implemented measures to safeguard product availability, reinforce sales discipline, and optimise costs, with a keen focus on cash generation.

Despite the current challenges, the Group remains confident in its long-term prospects, underpinned by a diversified product portfolio and strong positions in attractive international markets. The ongoing ramp-up of Elucirem™ and accelerating momentum for Lipiodol® in interventional imaging are expected to support a return to growth.

Next event:

Publication of H1 2025 results

24 September 2025, after market close

About Guerbet

At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships so that we enable people to live better. That is our purpose. We are a global leader in medical imaging, offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. As pioneers in contrast products for 98 years, with more than 2,905 employees worldwide, we continuously innovate and devote 9% of our revenue to research and development in four centres in France and the United States. Guerbet (GBT) is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris and generated revenue of €841 million in 2024. For more information, please visit www.guerbet.com.

