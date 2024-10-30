Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE: GRDN), one of the nation’s largest long-term care (LTC) pharmacy services companies, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, after market close and host a conference call to review the results at 4:30pm ET.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will be available via audio webcast at https://investors.guardianpharmacy.com and can also be accessed by dialing (800) 245-3047 for U.S. participants, or (203) 518-9765 for international participants, and referencing conference ID “Guardian.” A replay will be available shortly after the call’s completion and remain available for approximately 60 days.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services is a leading long-term care pharmacy services company that provides an extensive suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (“LTCFs”) adhere to their appropriate drug regimen, which in turn helps reduce the cost of care and improve clinical outcomes. As of June 30, 2024, our 50 pharmacies served approximately 174,000 residents in approximately 6,700 LTCFs across 36 states.

