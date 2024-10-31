Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE: GRDN), one of the nation’s largest long-term care (LTC) pharmacy services companies, today announced that they will participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference, being held in Nashville, on Thursday, November 21, 2024, including a fireside chat at 9:00am CT. The live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available online at https://investors.guardianpharmacy.com. A replay of the fireside chat will also be available shortly after the Conference’s completion via the same link and will remain available for approximately 60 days.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services is a leading long-term care pharmacy services company that provides an extensive suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (“LTCFs”) adhere to their appropriate drug regimen, which in turn helps reduce the cost of care and improve clinical outcomes. As of June 30, 2024, our 50 pharmacies served approximately 174,000 residents in approximately 6,700 LTCFs across 36 states.

Contacts



GuardianPharmacyIR@westwicke.com