Guardant Health to Present Data at ASCO GI Demonstrating the Value of Its Precision Oncology Tools for Cancer Detection, Treatment Decisions and Therapy Development

Data shared from phase II NEO trial highlights Guardant Reveal™ as a decision tool to support organ preservation in rectal cancer





PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced the company and its research collaborators will present data showcasing the benefits of Guardant’s precision oncology tools across cancer screening, recurrence monitoring, treatment selection and therapy development at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI) in San Francisco, January 23-25, 2025.

Key focus areas in Guardant’s co-authored abstracts and collaborator presentations utilizing Guardant products include the impact of mutations on treatment response in colorectal cancer and biliary tract cancers, and additional support for the benefits of blood-based screening in colorectal, gastric and esophageal cancers. A rapid oral presentation will feature data from the phase II NEO trial highlighting Guardant Reveal as a decision tool to support organ preservation in patients with node-negative rectal cancer undergoing neoadjuvant chemotherapy, excision and observation.

“Data increasingly supports the value of precision oncology tools, and specifically liquid biopsy, in detecting GI cancers, informing treatment selection, and monitoring for recurrence and therapy response,” said Craig Eagle, MD, Guardant Health chief medical officer. “Findings presented at ASCO GI demonstrate the advancements being made by Guardant Health and our partners in these areas and show the potential for these tools to provide even more personalized cancer care, leading to better patient outcomes.”

Guardant Health ASCO GI 2025 Co-Authored Posters and Presentations

Time and Location Title Abstract and Presentation Type Guardant Reveal January 25, 2025 9:15 – 10:00 am PST Level 2, Ballroom Tumour-free ctDNA detection as a decision tool to support organ preservation in node-negative rectal cancer undergoing neoadjuvant chemotherapy, excision, and observation in the phase II NEO trial (CCTG CO.28) Rapid Oral Abstract Session C Abstract #20 Guardant360® January 25, 2025 7:00 – 7:55 am PST Level 1, West Hall Retrospective study evaluating the genomic landscape of anal squamous cell carcinoma using liquid biopsy Poster Session C Abstract #8 Landscape of metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) using comprehensive circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) next-generation sequencing (NGS) in India: Expanding beyond RAS and RAF Poster Session C Abstract #49 GuardantINFORM™ January 24, 2025 11:30 am – 1:00 pm PST Level 1, West Hall Real-world survival differences in advanced biliary tract cancer patients with ctDNA detected IDH1 mutations and FGFR2 fusions receiving first-line gemcitabine-cisplatin with and without immunotherapy Poster Session B Abstract #548 ShieldTM January 25, 2025 7:00 – 7:55 am PST Level 1, West Hall Cost-effectiveness of blood-based colorectal cancer screening: A simulation model incorporating real-world longitudinal adherence Poster Session C Abstract #93 A method for classifying colorectal cancer and gastric/esophageal cancer using blood-based testing Poster Session C Abstract #52

The full abstracts for Guardant Health and a list of all abstracts being presented at ASCO GI 2025 can be found on the ASCO website.

