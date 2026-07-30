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Guardant Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced the company will be participating in the following investor conferences.

  • Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference in Boston, MA
    Fireside chat on Wednesday, August 12th at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time
  • Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY
    Fireside chat on Tuesday, September 15th at 7:45 a.m. Eastern Time

Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of the sessions on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.guardanthealth.com.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care and accelerating new cancer therapies by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and treatment selection for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

Source: Guardant Health, Inc.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Zarak Khurshid
investors@guardanthealth.com

Media Contact:
Meaghan Smith
press@guardanthealth.com

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