Guardant Health Introduces Hereditary Cancer Testing to Identify Inherited Predispositions to Certain Types of Cancer

New Guardant Hereditary Cancer test offers germline testing to identify guideline-recommended genetic variants associated with cancer risk across 12+ tumor types

Results help guide treatment decisions and enable healthcare providers to assess patient risk for secondary cancers

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced the launch of the Guardant Hereditary Cancer test, a germline test that identifies genetic variants associated with cancer risk to help cancer care teams provide optimal patient care.

Germline genetic testing is recommended by medical practice guidelines for patients diagnosed with cancer to enable genetically targeted treatment and identify relatives who may benefit from personalized cancer screening and prevention.1 The testing analyzes inherited genetic variants, typically present in all the cells of the body, that may predispose an individual to certain risks or diagnoses, including hereditary cancers and other genetic conditions. The new Guardant Hereditary Cancer test is a blood-based germline panel test that identifies guideline-recommended genetic variants across 82 genes associated with an increased risk for more than 12 tumor types, including breast, colorectal, prostate, endometrial, renal and others.

“Introducing a best-in-class hereditary cancer test is another important step in achieving our mission to conquer cancer with data,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health chairman and co-CEO. “It expands the portfolio we offer to support healthcare providers across the entire continuum of cancer care and allows them to access an even broader set of precision oncology tools through a single source. The germline testing will help them develop more informed personalized treatment plans for patients, reduce risk and improve outcomes.”

Physicians may order the Guardant Hereditary Cancer test for patients with a personal or family history of hereditary cancer for several reasons, such as guiding treatment or care decisions, assessing risk for secondary cancer development, and providing information that can help identify other family members who may be at increased risk for certain cancers. Discussion of risk-reducing strategies, enhanced screening, and referral to a specialist or genetic counseling is recommended.

The Guardant Hereditary Cancer test requires only a simple blood draw and can be ordered as a standalone test or added to Guardant360 liquid biopsy tests with no additional sample required. Results are available in two to three weeks.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care and accelerating new cancer therapies by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and treatment selection for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

References

