GTCR Announces Sale of Antylia Scientific

Transaction Follows Decade-Long Management Partnership Culminating in Successful Transformation and Growth of Unique Life Sciences Tools Business

CHICAGO, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR, a leading private equity firm, today announced that it has signed and completed the sale of Antylia Scientific ("Antylia" or "the Company") to Brookfield Asset Management's private equity business and CDPQ for approximately $1.34 billion.

Headquartered in Vernon Hills, Illinois, Antylia is a diversified life sciences company focused on the biopharmaceutical, clinical diagnostic, and environmental testing industries, among others. Antylia supports the accuracy and repeatability of processes in research and clinical labs by manufacturing and selling mission-critical products to thousands of long-term customers across these industries.

As part of GTCR's Leaders Strategy™, the firm partnered with Antylia Chairman Bernd Brust, CEO Jonathan Salkin, and the Company's executive team to execute transformational growth. Since the firm's initial acquisition of Antylia (f/k/a Cole-Parmer Instrument Company) from Thermo Fisher Scientific in a carve-out transaction in 2014, GTCR's investment funds continued to invest significant capital in the Company to expand its geographic reach and portfolio of lab products, bioprocessing tools and life sciences reagents and quality controls. Since 2014, Antylia has completed 15 add-on acquisitions of complementary life science tools and diagnostic controls businesses. In addition, in late 2021, Antylia separated and divested its Masterflex bioprocessing business segment to Avantor Inc. in an all-cash transaction that valued the business unit at $2.9 billion, which represented the culmination of transforming that business segment into a high-growth bioprocessing asset supporting biologic drug and vaccine production.

"We are extraordinarily proud of the business transformation that Bernd, Jon and the entire Antylia team have been able to achieve over the last decade," said Sean Cunningham, Managing Director and Head of Healthcare at GTCR. "From just an idea in 2014, to creating the current business through organic investment and M&A, we believe this is another great example of our Leaders Strategy™ approach, and we want to thank the entire Antylia team for their partnership."

"Bernd and Jon have created a unique platform within the life sciences industry," said Dean Mihas, GTCR Co-CEO and Managing Director. "The business has grown and evolved significantly in the decade we have partnered with them, and we look forward to watching the Antylia team's continued success as the business drives innovation in the life sciences industry."

"Antylia's continued growth and momentum would not have been possible without the thoughtful partnership from the entire GTCR team over the past decade," said Jonathan Salkin, CEO of Antylia. "We are thankful for their support and look forward to continuing to grow Antylia into the future."

Goldman Sachs and Jefferies acted as financial advisors and Kirkland & Ellis acted as legal counsel to Antylia. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as financial advisor to GTCR.

About GTCR:



Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $30 billion in over 280 companies, and the firm currently manages more than $45 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach.

About Antylia:



Antylia Scientific™ is a diversified life science tools business with a portfolio of products serving the pharma, biopharma, healthcare and environmental markets. Its life sciences portfolio includes well-recognized brands such as the environmental sampling and testing innovator, Environmental Express®; real-time monitoring and cold storage expertise at Traceable®; our standards and external diagnostic control specialists, SPEX® and ZeptoMetrix®; and our lab essentials and consumables Cole-Parmer Essentials® brand. For more information, please visit www.antylia.com/

GTCR Media Contact:

Josh Clarkson / Ryan Smith

212-279-3115

Pro-GTCR@Prosek.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gtcr-announces-sale-of-antylia-scientific-302467006.html

SOURCE GTCR