GT Medical Technologies Completes Final Close of Company’s Oversubscribed $53 Million Series D Equity Financing to Advance Commercial Treatment for Patients with Operable Brain Tumors

TEMPE, Ariz., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Medical Technologies, Inc., a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with brain tumors, today announced the company has completed the close of its oversubscribed $53 million Series D equity financing.

The final close of the Series D comprised an additional $16 million from new investors including FemHealth Ventures, Warren Point Capital, an undisclosed strategic investor, and increased commitments from all existing institutional investors. Earlier this year, GT Medical Technologies announced the completion of a $37 million first close of the Series D equity financing led by Evidity Health Capital, alongside new investor Accelmed Partners and existing investors MVM Partners, Gilde Healthcare, and Medtech Venture Partners.

"Increasing the size of the Series D allows us to stay focused on driving results for patients into the foreseeable future," said Per Langoe, Chief Executive Officer at GT Medical Technologies. "We are thankful for our investors' continued support as we expand our commercial footprint and clinical initiatives for GammaTile®."

The company will use the funds to drive the expansion of its U.S. commercial activities for GammaTile. In addition, the financial resources will enable GT Medical Technologies to complete enrollment of its ROADS randomized controlled trial for newly diagnosed brain metastases and will fund an additional randomized control trial of GammaTile in newly diagnosed glioblastoma cases.

"FemHealth Ventures is excited to join GT Medical Technologies as an investor and support the commercial acceleration of GammaTile Therapy," stated Maneesha Ghiya, Managing Partner at FemHealth Ventures. "We are proud to back a company that is transforming the standard of care in oncology and shares our commitment to improving health outcomes, including meaningful applications in women's health."

GammaTile is an innovative form of radiation therapy placed at the time of brain tumor removal surgery, delivering immediate, targeted radiation to the tumor site when cancer cells are at their lowest levels. Unlike conventional approaches, which often require a delay between surgery and radiation therapy to allow for wound healing, GammaTile eliminates this treatment gap. By delivering immediate, localized radiation directly at the tumor site, it is designed to maximize the treatment's effectiveness against remaining cancer cells to reduce the risk of regrowth.1

"The completion of an oversubscribed Series D equity financing from premier medical device investors is a testament to the important work of our team and mission," added James Leech, Chief Financial & Strategy Officer of GT Medical Technologies.

Recent GT Medical Technologies Milestones

GT Medical Technologies recently celebrated important milestones, reflecting the growing adoption of GammaTile. To date, more than 1,900 patients have been treated with GammaTile Therapy, and over 800 patients have been enrolled in GammaTile clinical studies.

Looking Ahead

GT Medical Technologies anticipates completing enrollment in both the ROADS and GESTALT studies in Q3 2025.

About GT Medical Technologies, Inc.

GT Medical Technologies was founded by a dedicated team of brain tumor specialists to address unmet needs in brain tumor treatment. The company is committed to improving the lives of patients with brain tumors through innovative solutions that elevate the standard of care.

About GammaTile

GammaTile is an FDA-cleared, bioabsorbable collagen implant embedded with radiation seeds, designed for patients with operable brain tumors. By delivering radiation directly from within—placed into the surgical cavity at the time of tumor removal—GammaTile provides immediate, localized treatment. This approach targets remaining cancer cells when they are at their lowest levels to help prevent regrowth while minimizing radiation exposure to healthy brain tissue.

Since its full market launch in the United States in March 2020, GammaTile has been adopted by more than 100 leading centers, underscoring its growing acceptance in both academic and community healthcare settings. For more information, visit gammatile.com and follow @GammaTile on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

References

Garcia MA et al. J Neurooncol. 166:203-212 (2024).

