Groundbreaking Headache Medicine Research on New Frontiers in Treatment, Biomarkers, and the Gut-Brain Axis to be Presented at the American Headache Society® 68th Annual Scientific Meeting

Leading neurologists, researchers, and clinicians gather June 4–7, 2026 for the premier scientific conference in headache medicine

MOUNT ROYAL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AHSAM--A new class of migraine treatment in clinical trials, the genetics of a potentially new headache disorder, and the effects of GLP-1 medications on migraine in the clinic—these are just some of the cutting-edge presentations as the American Headache Society® (AHS) hosts its 68th Annual Scientific Meeting on June 4–7 at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, FL. Attendees can participate in-person or On Demand, gaining evidence-based information on diagnosing, managing, and treating headache disorders.

“We are thrilled to bring together the world’s leading headache specialists and researchers for what promises to be a landmark meeting,” said Dr. Matthew S. Robbins, incoming President of the American Headache Society. “The breadth and depth of the science being presented this year reflects the remarkable momentum in our field.”

Co-Chairs of the Scientific Program Committee, Dr. Mark J. Burish and Dr. Christina L. Szperka, added: “This meeting has attracted an incredible array of speakers and faculty during an exciting time in headache medicine. From novel treatment targets to emerging biomarkers and a deep dive into the gut-brain axis, attendees will leave with insights that will directly shape the future of patient care.”

More than 350 abstracts will be presented spanning preclinical science, epidemiology, diagnosis, and treatment. Abstract sessions represent some of the most current research in the field, including emerging clinical trial results across treatment classes for migraine and other headache disorders, novel approaches to condition management, and new findings on disease mechanisms. The four-day program features five plenary sessions, multiple concurrent scientific abstract sessions, pre-meeting courses, and a robust poster program.

Plenary Session Highlights

This year’s program explores some of the most compelling frontiers in headache medicine through five major plenary sessions:

New Frontiers in Treatments (Thursday, June 4): Leading investigators present the latest preclinical and clinical data on promising new targets with a clinical perspective on how these novel treatments may be applied to patients inform treatment decisions in the future.

Sensitization and Placebo (Friday, June 5): Featuring a keynote from Luana Colloca, MD, PhD, an international expert in the fields of placebo and nocebo effect, this session explores the characterization of chronic overlapping pain conditions, intrinsic pain modulation mechanisms, and the scientific and clinical implications of open-label placebo in pain management.

The Ear: Sound and Vestibular Sensitivity (Friday, June 5): A translational session bridging preclinical work on sound hypersensitivity and plasticity, lessons from hypersensitivities in autism for pediatric and adult headache specialists, and clinical approaches to tinnitus and sound sensitivity treatment.

Nausea and Gut-Brain Axis Disorders (Saturday, June 6): A comprehensive session covering the pathophysiology of nausea, the gut microbiome and migraine, and includes new clinical guidelines.

Biomarkers, Predictors, and Personalized Medicine in Headache (Sunday, June 7): Experts present on blood biomarkers predicting treatment response, digital biomarkers of migraine, and a forward-looking discussion on AI-assisted multimodality guided personalized treatment.

The meeting kicks off on Thursday, June 4 with four pre-conference courses covering vagus nerve anatomy and therapeutics, migraine patient-reported outcome measures, refractory headache management, and telehealth delivery models. Saturday’s program features two concurrent Hot Topics symposia focused on cutting-edge basic science and clinical side effects of headache treatments. The meeting will also recognize the field’s most distinguished contributors through three awards sessions showcasing elite-level research at the forefront of headache medicine. Rounding out the program, dedicated career development sessions support the next generation of headache specialists through mentorship roundtables and guidance from the National Institutes of Health.

AHS is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education (CME) for physicians. Attendees can earn up to 43.50 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ through live and recorded sessions. Media can obtain passes to gain access to all Annual Scientific Meeting content. Experts are available to meet or engage with members of the press at the meeting. Register here.

For more information about the American Headache Society and its events, programs, and membership, visit americanheadachesociety.org. Live meeting updates will be posted on all AHS outlets, @ahsheadache, and are easily searchable using #AHSAM.

About the American Headache Society (AHS)

The mission of the American Headache Society is to improve the care and lives of people living with headache disorders. The American Headache Society (AHS) is a professional society of health care providers dedicated to the study and treatment of headache and face pain. Educating physicians, health professionals and the public, and encouraging scientific research are the primary functions of the Society. For more information about the AHS, visit americanheadachesociety.org.

Tanya Kiniry, Senior Program and Communications Manager

tkiniry@talley.com

856-423-0043