GRIN Therapeutics to Present Data from Honeycomb Trial of Investigational Radiprodil in GRIN-Related Neurodevelopmental Disorder

Presentation at the American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting will also highlight proposed design of planned Phase 3 study of radiprodil in children with gain-of-function variants

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GRIN Therapeutics Inc., a leader in development of therapies to treat serious neurodevelopmental disorders, today announced that it will present findings from the company’s Phase 1b Honeycomb clinical trial assessing the effects of radiprodil, the company’s investigational GluN2B negative allosteric modulator, in the treatment of GRIN-related neurodevelopmental disorder with gain-of-function (GoF) variants. The poster presentation, to be held at the American Epilepsy Society’s (AES) Annual Meeting, December 6-10 in Los Angeles, CA, will also include a review of the proposed design of the planned Phase 3 clinical trial for radiprodil scheduled to initiate in early 2025.

Presentation Details:

Title: Pharmacokinetics, Safety/Tolerability, and Effect on Seizure Frequency and Behavior of Individually Titrated Radiprodil Doses in Children with GRIN-Related Disorder: Topline Multicenter Study Data

Presenter: Pierandrea Muglia, MD, Founder, GRIN Therapeutics

Session date/time: Saturday, December 7, 12:00 – 6:00pm PST

About Radiprodil:

Radiprodil is an investigational, selective and potent negative allosteric modulator of the N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor subtype 2B (NR2B or GluN2B). In nonclinical studies, radiprodil has been shown to potently and selectively modulate NMDA NR2B or GluN2B. Radiprodil has also demonstrated an antiseizure effect in a number of in vitro and in vivo preclinical seizure and epilepsy models and specifically in models characterized by an enhanced GluN2B-NMDA transmission, which can occur with gain-of-function (GoF) mutations in GRIN-related neurodevelopmental disorder. In vitro analysis of brain tissues extracted from both tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) and focal cortical dysplasia (FCD) lesions has shown enhanced GluN2B-NMDA expression supporting the potential ability of radiprodil to control seizures in these conditions.

About GRIN Therapeutics:

GRIN Therapeutics is dedicated to the research and development of precision therapeutics for pediatric neurodevelopmental disorders with the goal of bringing hope to patients and caregivers. Working to develop novel therapies for patients with neurodevelopmental disorders, the company has two ongoing clinical trials to evaluate radiprodil for the potential treatment of GRIN-related neurodevelopmental disorder and other neurological conditions including tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) and focal cortical dysplasia (FCD) type II. GRIN Therapeutics is an affiliate of Neurvati Neurosciences, a portfolio company of Blackstone Life Sciences (BXLS). For more information, please visit www.grintherapeutics.com.

About Neurvati Neurosciences

Neurvati Neurosciences, a portfolio company of Blackstone Life Sciences, identifies and advances the development of high-potential drug candidates across the neuroscience landscape. Neurvati employs a collaborative model that establishes fit-for-purpose affiliate companies, aligning dedicated resources with long-term strategic capital to catalyze innovative treatment options in areas of unmet need. Neurvati’s team of experienced operators and drug developers seeks opportunities to challenge current treatment paradigms and make a difference for patients suffering from a wide range of neurological and psychiatric disorders. For more information, please visit www.neurvati.com.

About Blackstone Life Sciences

Blackstone Life Sciences is an industry-leading private investment platform with capabilities to invest across the life cycle of companies and products within key life science sectors. By combining scale investments and hands-on operational leadership, Blackstone Life Sciences helps bring to market promising new medicines and medical technologies that improve patients’ lives and currently has more than $9 billion in assets under management.

