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Gravity Diagnostics Names Jeff Marma Regional Sales Manager

August 18, 2026 | 
2 min read

Veteran national sales leader joins the healthcare company as it deepens its work with providers and payors across the country

COVINGTON, Ky., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Diagnostics, a healthcare company that uses diagnostics to help providers make better decisions and help payors improve the quality of care while reducing its economic impact, today announced that Jeff Marma has joined the company as Regional Sales Manager. Marma will lead regional sales strategy and team execution, bringing more than two decades of national sales leadership in diagnostics and healthcare.

Gravity

Marma joins Gravity Diagnostics following a 20-plus-year career at Quest Diagnostics, where he most recently served as Senior Specialty Sales Director for Drug Monitoring & Toxicology, leading a national sales team, and previously directed a national organization of more than 30 specialty sales professionals. A perennial top-decile performer and two-time President's Club winner, Marma began his career in diagnostics sales at MedEx Laboratories, where he was named Sales Rep of the Year. He holds a B.A. in Biology from Carson-Newman College.

"Jeff's ability to lead large sales organizations and translate market dynamics into executable strategy is exactly the kind of leadership we want driving our regional teams," said Jaclyn Trent, Vice President of Sales at Gravity Diagnostics. "We're thrilled to have him on board."

"Gravity approaches this work the way I believe it should be done — as a healthcare company, where diagnostics is a tool for better decisions and better care, not just a test result," said Marma. "The chance to help bring that to more providers, payors, and patients is what brought me here."

Marma's addition continues a period of deliberate growth for Gravity's commercial organization, as the company — licensed to provide laboratory services in all 50 states — expands its partnerships with providers and payors nationwide.

About Gravity Diagnostics

Gravity Diagnostics is a healthcare company headquartered in Covington, Kentucky, using CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified diagnostics — including clinical toxicology, pharmacogenomics (PGx), and infectious disease testing — to help providers make better decisions and help payors improve the quality of care while reducing the economic impact of healthcare. Licensed in all 50 states, Gravity Diagnostics partners with providers and payors nationwide and has been recognized as a Healthcare Industry Top Workplace and among the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Learn more at gravitydiagnostics.com.

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SOURCE Gravity Diagnostics

Kentucky Diagnostics People
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