Grace Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grace Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRCE) (Grace Therapeutics or the Company), a late-stage, biopharma company advancing GTx-104, a clinical-stage, novel, injectable formulation of nimodipine being developed for IV infusion to address significant unmet medical needs in aSAH patients, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Prashant Kohli will participate and present in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, to be held September 14-16, 2026 in New York, NY, at the Lotte New York Palace hotel.

Mr. Kohli’s presentation will be available on demand from the conference website beginning Friday, September 11, 2026, and he will be available for one-on-one meeting with investors throughout the conference. Investors that are interested in arranging a meeting can register for the conference here or should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Grace Therapeutics

Grace Therapeutics, Inc. (Grace Therapeutics or the Company) is a late-stage biopharma company with drug candidates addressing rare and orphan diseases. Grace Therapeutics’ novel drug delivery technologies have the potential to improve the performance of currently marketed drugs by achieving faster onset of action, enhanced efficacy, reduced side effects, and more convenient drug delivery. Grace Therapeutics’ lead clinical asset, GTx-104, is an IV infusion targeting aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH), a rare and life-threatening medical emergency in which bleeding occurs over the surface of the brain in the subarachnoid space between the brain and skull. GTx-104 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA, which provides seven years of marketing exclusivity post-launch in the United States if certain conditions are met at NDA approval, and additional intellectual property protection with 52 granted and pending patents.

For more information, please visit: www.gracetx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Grace Therapeutics to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements which explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements containing the terms “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “potential,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “continue,” “targeted” or other similar expressions to be uncertain and forward-looking. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The forward-looking statements in this press release, including statements regarding the Company’s cash runway; future prospects of the Company’s GTx-104 drug candidate; the Company’s belief that the issues identified by the FDA in the CRL can be successfully addressed in the Company’s resubmission of the NDA for GTx-104; the Company’s planned approach to addressing the items cited in the CRL following its Type A meeting with the FDA and receipt of the official meeting minutes; the Company’s dual source manufacturing strategy, including remediation at its current contract manufacturer and technology transfer to a second, U.S.-based contract manufacturer; the timing and outcome of any FDA reinspection of the current contract manufacturer; the Company’s plans to complete the required non-clinical studies; and the Company’s plans to report progress against key milestones; GTx-104’s potential to bring enhanced treatment options to patients suffering from aSAH; the ability of GTx-104 to potentially eliminate the need for nasogastric tube administration in unconscious or dysphagic patients; the potential of GTx-104 to lower food effects, drug-to-drug interactions, and to eliminate potential dosing errors; the potential of GTx-104 to better manage hypotension in aSAH patients; and the Company’s intellectual property estate for GTx-104, are based upon Grace Therapeutics’ current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: (i) the timing and success of any regulatory resubmission of the NDA for GTx-104; (ii) the timing of any FDA reinspection of the Company’s current contract manufacturer, and that facility’s compliance status, which are determined by the FDA and outside the Company’s control, and the FDA’s position that it will not approve the NDA while the facility remains in an unacceptable compliance status; (iii) the ability of a second, U.S.-based contract manufacturer to generate the required stability and analytical data and to complete a product-specific pre-approval inspection; (iv) the need to complete additional non-clinical studies; (v) the requirement that any resubmission comprehensively address all items cited in the CRL and the risk of review delay; (vi) the Company’s potential need for additional capital, which may not be available on acceptable terms; (vii) changes to regulatory pathways; (viii) the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property for GTx-104; and (ix) legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments. The foregoing list of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risk factors detailed in the “Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, filed with the SEC and other documents that have been and will be filed by Grace Therapeutics from time to time with the SEC and Canadian securities regulators. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Grace Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable securities laws.

For more information, please contact:

Grace Therapeutics Contact: Prashant Kohli Chief Executive Officer Tel: 609-322-1602 Email: info@gracetx.com www.gracetx.com Investor Relations: LifeSci Advisors Mike Moyer Managing Director Phone: 617-308-4306 Email: mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com



