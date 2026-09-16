GlycoEra Appoints Andrea Matthews as Chief Business Officer to Support Next Phase of Company Growth

NEWTON, Mass. and WÄDENSWIL, Switzerland, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GlycoEra AG, a biotechnology company pioneering best-in-class extracellular protein degraders for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Andrea Matthews as Chief Business Officer.

"We are delighted to welcome Andrea to GlycoEra's leadership team," said Ganesh Kaundinya, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of GlycoEra. "Andrea brings deep strategic experience in public biotech companies and transactions, with a proven track record of helping companies advance their science and create value. As we continue to advance our pipeline and expand the reach of our platform, her expertise will be instrumental in helping GlycoEra realize its vision of bringing transformative medicines to patients."

"GlycoEra has built a highly differentiated protein degrader platform with the potential to deliver degraders with unmatched speed, depth, and selectivity," said Ms. Matthews. "The opportunity to help pemphigus vulgaris and primary membranous nephropathy patients through our lead program, GE8820, is only the beginning. I'm thrilled to join GlycoEra at this exciting stage and look forward to working with the team to advance GE8820, expand our pipeline, and unlock the broader potential of our platform for patients."

Prior to joining GlycoEra, Ms. Matthews served as Chief Business Officer at Astria Therapeutics, where she led corporate strategy, business development, investor relations, corporate communications, and patient advocacy. During her tenure, she helped execute Astria's $920 million acquisition by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. Previously, Ms. Matthews served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs at Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and held leadership roles at Selventa (formerly Genstruct), a biomarker discovery company. Over her 20-plus-year biotech career, she has played key roles in more than $700 million in capital raises, including an IPO, as well as M&A and licensing transactions.

Ms. Matthews holds an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management and a B.A. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from Boston University.

About GlycoEra



GlycoEra AG is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing best-in-class protein degraders to transform the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Harnessing the power of glycoengineering to precisely target and degrade circulating, disease-causing proteins, GlycoEra is advancing a differentiated platform and pipeline of therapies targeting autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company is headquartered in Wädenswil, Zurich, Switzerland with additional offices and labs in Newton, Massachusetts, USA.

For more information, visit www.glycoera.com or find us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE GlycoEra