GLP-1 Drugs Market - Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro, FDA and Industry Insights from Precedence Research

GLP-1 medicines are now used for more than diabetes treatment. Drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro are also used for weight management and may help reduce cardiovascular risk.

The GLP-1 market is growing quickly. New pills, higher-dose injections and expanded approvals are making these medicines more widely available.

Precedence Research studied the growing GLP-1 market and leading medicines such as semaglutide and tirzepatide.

According to Precedence Research, the global GLP-1 market was valued at USD 58.40 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 66.46 billion in 2026. The market could grow substantially over the coming decade, supported by rising diabetes and obesity prevalence and broader therapeutic applications.

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North America accounted for approximately 57% of the global GLP-1 market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific represented around 15% and is expected to be among the fastest-growing regions.

The type 2 diabetes segment represented approximately 58% of the market in 2025, while obesity and weight management accounted for around 28%, reflecting the rapid expansion of GLP-1 medicines beyond glucose control.

Ozempic: Semaglutide Is Used for More Than Diabetes

What Is Ozempic?

Ozempic is a prescription medicine containing semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist developed by Novo Nordisk. It is primarily used to manage type 2 diabetes. Semaglutide helps regulate blood sugar by increasing insulin release, reducing glucagon secretion and slowing gastric emptying.

Ozempic Pill and Injection

Ozempic has historically been associated with a once-weekly injectable format. However, the expansion of semaglutide-based oral medicines represents an important change in how GLP-1 therapies may be delivered.

The availability of tablet-based options could provide another treatment route for patients who prefer oral medicines instead of injectable therapies.

Ozempic Dosage Forms

Injection formats include:

➢ Single-patient-use injection pens

➢ Multiple dose strengths depending on treatment requirements

➢ Once-weekly administration

Tablet strengths referenced in the expanding semaglutide portfolio include:

➢ 1.5 mg

➢ 4 mg

➢ 9 mg

The appropriate dose and treatment schedule should always be determined by a qualified healthcare professional based on the approved prescribing information and individual patient requirements.

How Does Ozempic Work?

Ozempic is a GLP-1 receptor agonist that helps regulate blood sugar by increasing insulin release, reducing glucagon production and slowing digestion. These effects can also increase fullness and reduce appetite.

Ozempic Side Effects

Like other medicines in the GLP-1 category, Ozempic can produce side effects, particularly gastrointestinal symptoms.

Some commonly reported side effects include:

➢ Nausea

➢ Vomiting

➢ Diarrhea

➢ Constipation

➢ Abdominal discomfort

The medicine also carries important safety warnings and may not be appropriate for every patient.

Treatment decisions should consider medical history, concurrent medications and individual risk factors, rather than relying only on expected weight or blood sugar outcomes.

Ozempic Pricing and Access

Pricing varies by medicine, dose, insurance coverage and pharmacy. In the United States, list prices are approximately:

➱ Ozempic: $968.52 per month

➱ Wegovy: $1,349.02 per month

➱ Mounjaro: $1,079.77 per month

Eligible patients with insurance or manufacturer savings programs may pay less, while uninsured patients generally pay close to the full list price.

FDA Data and Regulatory Development for Ozempic

Ozempic was first approved by the FDA in December 2017 for type 2 diabetes. In 2026, Novo Nordisk expanded the Ozempic franchise with an oral tablet formulation, adding another delivery option for semaglutide-based diabetes treatment.

The broader semaglutide portfolio now includes injectable and oral treatment approaches, reflecting the industry's shift toward making GLP-1 therapies available through different delivery methods.

This evolution is important because long-term treatment adherence remains a major consideration in chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity.

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Wegovy: Semaglutide's Growing Role in Chronic Weight Management

What Is Wegovy?

Wegovy is a Novo Nordisk medicine containing semaglutide, approved for chronic weight management alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity. It has become one of the world’s leading obesity treatments and has increased awareness of medical weight management.

Wegovy Injection and Pill Options

The Wegovy portfolio is expanding beyond the traditional once-weekly injection model.

New developments in oral semaglutide are particularly important because they may offer another treatment option for people who are uncomfortable with injectable medicines.

The FDA approved an oral version of Wegovy in December 2025, marking an important development for the obesity treatment market.

Wegovy Dosage Forms

Available and referenced dosage strengths include:

➱ 0.25 mg

➱ 0.5 mg

➱ 1 mg

➱ 1.7 mg

➱ 2.4 mg

➱ 7.2 mg

Wegovy Oral Tablets

The expanding oral semaglutide portfolio includes:

➱ 1.5 mg

➱ 4 mg

➱ 9 mg

➱ 25 mg

The availability of multiple strengths allows treatment to be introduced and adjusted gradually according to medical guidance and approved labeling.

Higher-dose formulations are also becoming an increasingly important part of the competitive obesity treatment landscape.

Who Can Use Wegovy?

Wegovy is not intended as a general-purpose medicine for cosmetic weight reduction.

Eligibility is based on specific clinical criteria involving obesity or overweight status and, in some cases, the presence of weight-related medical conditions.

Treatment decisions generally take into consideration:

➤ Body mass index

➤ Weight-related health conditions

➤ Previous treatment history

➤ Cardiovascular and metabolic risk

➤ Individual medical history

Healthcare providers must also evaluate whether the potential benefits of treatment outweigh possible risks for each patient.

Wegovy Pill FDA Approval

The introduction of oral Wegovy represents a major development because the obesity medicine market has historically been dominated by injectable GLP-1 therapies.

According to reports surrounding the oral Wegovy approval and clinical program, the higher-dose oral formulation demonstrated substantial weight reduction in clinical studies.

The availability of a pill could potentially broaden the market by providing an alternative for patients who do not want regular injections.

Oral GLP-1 medicines are therefore expected to become an important area of competition as pharmaceutical companies develop next-generation metabolic treatments.

What Is the Cost of Wegovy?

Wegovy’s cost varies by country, insurance coverage and dose. In the United States, the list price is about $1,349 per month, though eligible patients may pay less through insurance or manufacturer programs. High costs remain a barrier to long-term treatment.

Mounjaro: Tirzepatide Brings a Different Approach to Metabolic Treatment

What Is Mounjaro?

Mounjaro is a prescription medicine containing tirzepatide, developed by Eli Lilly.

Unlike traditional GLP-1-only medicines, tirzepatide acts on two pathways: the GIP receptor and the GLP-1 receptor.

This dual mechanism distinguishes tirzepatide from semaglutide and has made it one of the most closely watched medicines in the global diabetes and obesity treatment market.

Mounjaro was initially approved for improving blood glucose control in people with type 2 diabetes.

Other Brand Names of Tirzepatide

Tirzepatide is associated with multiple brands and delivery formats.

The major names include:

➤ Mounjaro

➤ Mounjaro KwikPen

➤ Zepbound

Mounjaro is primarily associated with type 2 diabetes treatment, while Zepbound is positioned for chronic weight management under its approved indications.

The expansion of multiple brands has allowed Eli Lilly to build a broader metabolic disease franchise around the same active ingredient.

Mounjaro Dosage Forms

Mounjaro is available through several delivery formats designed for different prescribing and patient-use requirements.

Delivery Options Include:

➛ Single-dose injection pen

➛ Single-dose vial

➛ Single-patient-use KwikPen containing 4 doses

➛ Multi-dose vial containing 4 doses

The availability of different delivery formats is becoming increasingly important as manufacturers attempt to improve patient convenience and expand global distribution.

What Is the Cost of Mounjaro?

In the United States, Mounjaro’s list price is about $1,079 per month before insurance or discounts. Eligible patients with commercial insurance may pay as little as $25 per month through Lilly’s savings program, while uninsured patients may pay about $499 per month for certain doses through LillyDirect. Actual costs vary by dose, coverage and eligibility.

Mounjaro and Heart Risk

On August 28, 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro (tirzepatide) to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events, including cardiovascular death, non-fatal heart attack and non-fatal stroke, in adults with type 2 diabetes who are at high cardiovascular risk.

This approval expands Mounjaro’s role beyond blood glucose control and weight management and further positions tirzepatide within broader cardiometabolic care.

Mounjaro vs. Semaglutide for Type 2 Diabetes

The comparison between tirzepatide and semaglutide has become one of the most closely followed discussions in the pharmaceutical industry.

Both medicines are used in metabolic disease management, but their mechanisms differ.

Semaglutide

Semaglutide primarily activates:

➛ GLP-1 receptors

Tirzepatide

Tirzepatide activates:

➛ GIP receptors

➛ GLP-1 receptors

Clinical trials have evaluated both medicines for their effects on blood glucose and body weight.

However, treatment selection is not simply a matter of comparing average trial results. Individual response, side effects, cardiovascular profile, cost and access can all influence clinical decisions.

Latest FDA Approval Data for Mounjaro

Mounjaro first received FDA approval in May 2022 as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes.

On August 28, 2026, the FDA approved Mounjaro to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events in adults with type 2 diabetes who are at high cardiovascular risk, including cardiovascular death, non-fatal heart attack and non-fatal stroke.

The latest approval reinforces the expanding role of tirzepatide in cardiometabolic disease management.

Key GLP-1 Market Highlights

According to Precedence Research:

Global GLP-1 market: USD 58.40 billion in 2025

Estimated market size: USD 66.46 billion in 2026

Potential market size: USD 212.73 billion by 2035

North America market share: 57% in 2025

Asia-Pacific market share: 15% in 2025

Type 2 diabetes share by indication: 58% in 2025

Obesity and weight management share: 28% in 2025

Long-acting GLP-1 agonist share: 63% in 2025

Retail pharmacy distribution share: 54% in 2025

Asia-Pacific is expected to become an increasingly important market as diagnosis rates improve and access to advanced metabolic medicines expands.

Which Countries Are Leading GLP-1 Drug Adoption?

United States Leads the GLP-1 Market

The United States leads the GLP-1 market, with sales of Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound reaching approximately USD 24.97 billion in 2025, or about 43% of the global market, according to Precedence Research.

High obesity and diabetes rates, strong healthcare infrastructure and growing demand for weight-management and cardiometabolic treatments continue to drive adoption. However, high prices, insurance restrictions and supply challenges still limit access.

Top Other Countries in GLP-1

China and Japan are leading GLP-1 markets in Asia-Pacific. China had about 140 million adults with diabetes in 2024, while Japan reported roughly 11 million adults with diabetes or impaired glucose regulation. Demand is rising, but reimbursement and approved-use restrictions remain important barriers.

Asia-Pacific represented about 15% of the global GLP-1 market in 2025. The region offers strong long-term potential because diabetes, obesity and metabolic disease are increasing across China, India, Japan and Southeast Asia.

Europe remains a major GLP-1 market, although access differs by country. Germany, the United Kingdom and France are important markets, but reimbursement decisions depend on clinical value, budget impact and national eligibility rules.

Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly Lead the Commercial Race

Novo Nordisk's Semaglutide Franchise

Novo Nordisk has built one of the pharmaceutical industry's largest metabolic medicine franchises through Ozempic and Wegovy.

The commercial success of semaglutide has transformed the company's diabetes and obesity care business.

Ozempic alone generated approximately DKK 120.3 billion in sales during 2024, demonstrating the extraordinary commercial scale achieved by the medicine.

Wegovy has also become a major revenue driver as demand for medically supervised weight management continues to increase.

Eli Lilly's Tirzepatide Business

Eli Lilly has emerged as Novo Nordisk's strongest competitor in the metabolic medicine market.

Mounjaro and Zepbound have become central to Lilly's growth strategy, with demand driving substantial increases in manufacturing investment and product availability.

Lilly reported USD 19.3 billion in company revenue during the fourth quarter of 2025, with its incretin medicines among the key contributors to growth.

The scale of these products has turned the competition between Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly into one of the most significant commercial rivalries in modern pharmaceuticals.

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