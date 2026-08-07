Globus Medical Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

AUDUBON, Pa., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal technology company, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026:

Worldwide net sales were $789.6 million, an increase of 5.9%, or an increase of 5.6% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income for the quarter was $151.6 million.

GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $1.10, a decrease of 26.2%, primarily driven by the bargain purchase gain of $110.5 million recognized in the prior year quarter related to the Nevro acquisition. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.34, an increase of 55.8%.



“Momentum continued into the second quarter with 6% overall revenue growth, or 9% growth excluding Nevro, driven by share gains across a majority of our underlying businesses, most notably US Spine, growing 7% and International Spine, growing 14% as-reported and 12% on a constant currency basis,” commented Keith Pfeil, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The depth of our product portfolio and exclusive selling model positions us to lead with innovation and commercial outreach, driving our ability to grow share over the long-term. Our priority remains centered on achieving improved surgical outcomes through the Globus ecosystem, bringing together patient selection, surgical techniques with complementary implants and technology to drive the surgical procedure, through a closed-loop surgical intelligence ecosystem.”

“US Spine, again, led the way in growth for the organization, marking our fifth straight quarter of above-market revenue growth, with continued strength across our entire product portfolio. This broad-based growth, paired with adjusted gross margin expansion of 200 basis points compared to the second quarter of the prior year, drove record second quarter non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share,” said Kyle Kline, Chief Financial Officer. “The strength of our second-quarter performance reflects disciplined execution across the business, including margin expansion, operating leverage, and synergy realization, which position us to deliver sustained earnings growth, and enhanced shareholder returns throughout the year.”

Worldwide net sales for the second quarter of 2026 were $789.6 million, an as-reported increase of 5.9% over the second quarter of 2025. U.S. net sales for the second quarter of 2026 increased by 3.0% compared to the second quarter of 2025. International net sales increased by 18.0% over the second quarter of 2025 on an as-reported basis and increased by 16.2% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $151.6 million, a decrease of 25.3% over the same period in the prior year. The decrease in GAAP net income was primarily driven by the bargain purchase gain of $110.5 million recognized in the prior year quarter related to the Nevro acquisition. GAAP diluted EPS for the second quarter was $1.10, compared to $1.49 for the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 26.2%. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2026, which excludes, among other costs, amortization of intangibles, merger and acquisition-related costs, and restructuring-related costs, was $1.34, compared to $0.86 in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 55.8%.

2026 Annual Guidance

The Company reaffirms its guidance for full-year 2026 revenue to be in the range of $3.18 billion to $3.22 billion and updates its guidance for non-GAAP fully diluted EPS to be in the range of $4.95 to $5.05 from the previous range of $4.70 to $4.80.

Conference Call Information

Globus Medical will hold a teleconference to discuss its 2026 second quarter results with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today. Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Investors page of Globus Medical’s website at http://www.investors.globusmedical.com/news-events/events-webcasts.

To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. The audio archive will be available after the call on the Investor page of the Globus Medical website.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading global musculoskeletal technology company dedicated to solving unmet clinical needs and changing lives. We innovate with inspired urgency, provide world-class education and clinical support, and advance care throughout spine, orthopedic trauma, joint reconstruction, biomaterials and enabling technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For example, non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, which represents net income before interest income, net and other non-operating expenses, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, provision for litigation, merger and acquisition related costs, restructuring related costs, certain foreign currency acquisition-related impacts, bargain purchase gains, and gains and losses from strategic investments, is useful as an additional measure of operating performance, and particularly as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period, as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our capital structure, asset base, income taxes and interest income and expense. We no longer include acquisition of in-process research and development as an adjustment to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA. Our management also uses non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections. Provision for litigation represents costs incurred for litigation settlements or unfavorable verdicts when the loss is known or considered probable and the amount can be reasonably estimated, or in the case of a favorable settlement, when income is realized. Merger and acquisition related costs represents the change in fair value of business-acquisition-related contingent consideration; costs related to integrating recently acquired businesses, including but not limited to costs to exit or convert contractual obligations, severance, retention bonus, duplicative costs and information system conversion; and specific costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as banker fees, legal fees, and other acquisition related professional fees. Restructuring related costs include severance, retention bonus, accelerated stock-based compensation expense, legal and tax fees for legal entity reorganization and costs associated with consolidating facilities. We also adjusted for certain foreign currency impacts related to the acquisition costs and gains/losses on strategic investments within other assets as we believe these impacts are not a measure of our operating performance.

In addition, for the period ended June 30, 2026 and for other comparative periods, we are presenting non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS, which represent net income and diluted EPS excluding the provision for litigation, amortization of intangibles, merger and acquisition related costs, restructuring related costs, certain foreign currency impacts, gains and losses from strategic investments, bargain purchase gains, certain income tax net benefits and non-recurring tax adjustments, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments. We no longer include acquisition of in-process research and development as an adjustment to non-GAAP net income. We also present non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes the impacts of any inventory acquisition-related costs within cost of goods sold. The tax effect adjustment represents the tax effect of the pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments excluded from non-GAAP net income. The tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on the consolidated effective tax rate on a GAAP basis, applied to the non-GAAP adjustments, unless the underlying item has a materially different tax treatment, in which case the estimated tax rate applicable to the adjustment is used. We believe these non-GAAP measures are also useful indicators of our operating performance, and particularly as additional measures of comparative operating performance from period to period as they remove the effects of the foregoing items, which we believe are not reflective of underlying business trends.

Additionally, for the period ended June 30, 2026 and for other comparative periods, we also define the non-GAAP measure of free cash flow as the net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for the impact of restricted cash, less the cash impact of purchases of property and equipment. We believe that this financial measure provides meaningful information for evaluating our overall financial performance for comparative periods as it facilitates an assessment of funds available to satisfy current and future obligations and fund acquisitions. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measure of constant currency net sales growth is calculated by translating current year net sales at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior year period. We believe constant currency net sales growth provides insight to the comparative increase or decrease in period net sales, in dollar and percentage terms, excluding the effects of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We are also presenting base business revenue growth, excluding the contribution from Nevro Corp. (“Nevro”), which we acquired in 2025. We believe these provide insight to how the Company is performing without the impact of our most recent acquisition.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, non-GAAP gross profit, free cash flow, constant currency net sales growth, base business revenue growth, and day-adjusted basis sales are not calculated in conformity with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures do not include certain expenses that may be necessary to evaluate our liquidity or operating results. Our definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from that of other companies and therefore may not be comparable. The tables included in this release reconcile the GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures discussed above for the three months ended June 30, 2026.

We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of our expected fully diluted GAAP EPS to non-GAAP diluted EPS as we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort the impact and timing of provision for litigation, amortization of intangibles, merger and acquisition-related costs, restructuring related costs, certain foreign currency acquisition-related impacts, bargain purchase gains, certain income tax net benefits from non-recurring tax adjustments, gains and losses from strategic investments, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments. The financial impact of these items is uncertain and is dependent on various factors, including timing, and could be material to our Consolidated Statements of Income.

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and costs associated with health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, the successful integration of businesses that we have acquired or may acquire in the future, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could affect our results, refer to the disclosures contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our subsequent filings with the SEC. These documents are available at www.sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as may be required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof. As used herein, the “Company”, “Globus”, “Globus Medical”, “we”, “us”, and “our” refers to Globus Medical, Inc.





GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2026 2025 2026 2025

Net sales $ 789,612 $ 745,342 $ 1,549,466 $ 1,343,463 Cost of Sales and Operating expenses: Cost of sales (exclusive of amortization of intangibles) 241,439 248,765 475,505 444,162 Research and development 36,321 39,954 72,831 73,016 Selling, general and administrative 286,823 303,622 584,598 546,421 Amortization of intangibles 29,560 30,189 59,086 58,991 Acquisition-related costs 11,080 33,156 17,457 34,213 Restructuring costs 1,957 13,547 7,169 13,547 Operating income/(loss) 182,432 76,109 332,820 173,113 Other income/(expense), net Interest income/(expense), net 7,074 693 12,508 2,374 Foreign currency transaction gain/(loss) (860 ) 38 (2,973 ) 4,308 Bargain purchase gain — 110,561 1,118 110,561 Other income/(expense) 1,171 772 3,418 1,485 Total other income/(expense), net 7,385 112,064 14,071 118,728 Income/(loss) before income taxes 189,817 188,173 346,891 291,841 Income tax provision/(benefit) 38,248 (14,673 ) 71,020 13,533 Net income/(loss) $ 151,569 $ 202,846 $ 275,871 $ 278,308 Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax: Unrealized gain/(loss) on marketable securities (551 ) 2 (1,711 ) 317 Foreign currency translation gain/(loss) (2,657 ) 12,404 (2,439 ) 16,783 Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax (3,208 ) 12,406 (4,150 ) 17,100 Comprehensive income/(loss) $ 148,361 $ 215,252 $ 271,721 $ 295,408 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.12 $ 1.50 $ 2.04 $ 2.05 Diluted $ 1.10 $ 1.49 $ 2.00 $ 2.01 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 135,054 135,205 135,209 135,981 Diluted 137,384 136,499 137,787 138,137





GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

June 30, December 31, (In thousands, except share and per share values) 2026

2025

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 507,745 $ 526,156 Short-term marketable securities 87,397 31,087 Accounts receivable, net of allowances $44,371 and $33,434, respectively 692,176 678,938 Inventories 810,897 759,277 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 70,195 65,426 Income taxes receivable 47,102 64,727 Total current assets 2,215,512 2,125,611 Property and equipment, net 533,528 564,452 Operating lease right of use assets 59,155 63,786 Long-term marketable securities 245,358 71,819 Intangible assets, net 692,624 745,064 Goodwill 1,438,216 1,435,033 Other assets 79,238 78,781 Deferred income taxes 224,627 218,215 Total assets $ 5,488,258 $ 5,302,761 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 106,941 $ 98,852 Accrued expenses 300,728 333,586 Operating lease liabilities 14,385 14,738 Income taxes payable 6,036 4,155 Business acquisition liabilities 23,276 19,513 Deferred revenue 27,981 27,655 Total current liabilities 479,347 498,499 Business acquisition liabilities, net of current portion 82,113 81,995 Operating lease liabilities 96,807 103,918 Deferred income taxes and other tax liabilities 42,342 23,756 Other liabilities 19,046 21,343 Total liabilities 719,655 729,511 Equity: Class A common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 111,822,190 and 112,625,126 shares at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 112 113 Class B common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 275,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 22,430,097 and 22,430,097 shares at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 22 22 Additional paid-in capital 3,230,186 3,169,812 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 11,196 15,346 Retained earnings 1,527,087 1,387,957 Total equity 4,768,603 4,573,250 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,488,258 $ 5,302,761





GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands) 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 275,871 $ 278,308 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Bargain purchase gain (1,118 ) (110,561 ) Depreciation and amortization 139,355 136,284 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 9,795 10,933 Amortization of acquisition accounting fair value step up — 12,673 Stock-based compensation expense 26,000 26,823 Allowance for expected credit losses 10,398 4,554 Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities 16,059 5,389 Change in deferred income taxes 15,748 (41,236 ) (Gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net 5,558 6,131 Payment of business acquisition-related liabilities (2,596 ) (15,764 ) Net (gain)/loss from foreign currency adjustment 218 (11,342 ) (Increase) decrease in: Accounts receivable (27,211 ) 20,395 Inventories (44,551 ) (11,722 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (459 ) 852 Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable 5,389 (4,085 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (35,738 ) (13,841 ) Income taxes payable/receivable 19,387 (38,626 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 412,105 255,165 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (254,013 ) (1,750 ) Sales and maturities of marketable securities 21,483 174,238 Purchases of property and equipment (72,783 ) (82,665 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired and purchases of intangible and other assets (6,409 ) (257,546 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (311,722 ) (167,723 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of business acquisition-related liabilities (13,720 ) (7,864 ) Net proceeds from exercise of stock options 36,932 15,920 Payments related to tax withholdings for share-based compensation (3,453 ) (2,953 ) Repurchase of common stock (136,058 ) (215,451 ) Repayment of senior convertible notes — (449,985 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities (116,299 ) (660,333 ) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash (2,495 ) 17,899 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (18,411 ) (554,992 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 526,156 784,438 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 507,745 $ 229,446 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Income taxes paid, net $ 30,603 $ 93,226 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Accrued purchases of property and equipment $ 13,390 $ 13,454





Supplemental Financial Information



Net Sales by Product Category: Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands) 2026

2025

2026

2025

Musculoskeletal Solutions $ 763,540 $ 710,182 $ 1,496,524 $ 1,286,115 Enabling Technologies 26,072 35,160 52,942 57,348 Total net sales $ 789,612 $ 745,342 $ 1,549,466 $ 1,343,463





Liquidity and Capital Resources:

June 30, December 31, (In thousands) 2026

2025

Cash and cash equivalents $ 507,745 $ 526,156 Short-term marketable securities 87,397 31,087 Long-term marketable securities 245,358 71,819 Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 840,500 $ 629,062



The following tables reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands, except percentages) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income/(loss) $ 151,569 $ 202,846 $ 275,871 $ 278,308 Interest (income)/expense, net (7,074 ) (693 ) (12,508 ) (2,374 ) Provision for income taxes 38,248 (14,673 ) 71,020 13,533 Depreciation and amortization 70,084 70,631 140,205 136,705 EBITDA 252,827 258,111 474,588 426,172 Stock-based compensation expense 13,383 13,258 25,997 26,310 Provision for litigation, net 62 (2,621 ) 196 (3,908 ) Merger and acquisition-related costs(1) 11,290 40,393 17,731 41,499 Net (gain) loss from strategic investments (364 ) (1,248 ) (1,189 ) (1,309 ) Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts (119 ) (8,565 ) (217 ) (12,337 ) Restructuring costs 2,760 19,915 9,147 20,649 Bargain purchase gain — (110,561 ) (1,118 ) (110,561 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 279,839 $ 208,682 $ 525,135 $ 386,515 Net income/(loss) as a percentage of net sales 19.2 % 27.2 % 17.8 % 20.7 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales 35.4 % 28.0 % 33.9 % 28.8 %

(1) Merger and acquisition-related costs represent certain costs associated with acquisitions. These costs, presented on a before-tax effect basis, are included in Non-GAAP Merger and Acquisition-related Costs Table.



Non-GAAP Merger and Acquisition-related Costs Table:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands) 2026

2025

2026

2025

Amortization of inventory fair value step up $ — $ 5,967 $ — $ 6,016 Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities 9,707 5,235 16,059 5,402 Employee-related costs(b) 1,373 27,418 1,398 27,418 Other acquisition-related costs(a) 210 1,773 274 2,663 Merger and acquisition-related costs $ 11,290 $ 40,393 $ 17,731 $ 41,499

(a) Primarily comprised of legal fees, advisory and consulting fees.

(b) Primarily comprised of severance, share based compensation and termination fees.

Non-GAAP Net Income Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income/(loss) $ 151,569 $ 202,846 $ 275,871 $ 278,308 Provision for litigation, net 62 (2,621 ) 196 (3,908 ) Amortization of intangibles 29,560 30,189 59,086 58,991 Merger and acquisition -related costs(1) 11,290 40,393 17,731 41,499 Net gain/(loss) on strategic investments (364 ) (1,248 ) (1,189 ) (1,309 ) Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts (119 ) (8,565 ) (217 ) (12,337 ) Restructuring costs 2,760 19,915 9,147 20,649 Bargain purchase gain — (110,561 ) (1,118 ) (110,561 ) Provision for income tax benefit from non-recurring tax adjustments — (34,815 ) — (34,815 ) Tax effect of adjusting items (10,464 ) (18,751 ) (20,317 ) (24,907 ) Non-GAAP net income/(loss) $ 184,294 $ 116,782 $ 339,190 $ 211,610

(1) See footnote 1 to the Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table for the detail for these costs.



Non-GAAP Gross Profit Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net sales $ 789,612 $ 745,342 $ 1,549,466 $ 1,343,463 Cost of sales (exclusive of amortization of intangibles) 241,439 248,765 475,505 444,162 Amortization of intangibles 21,090 24,643 42,221 46,851 Gross Profit $ 527,083 $ 471,934 $ 1,031,740 $ 852,450 Amortization of inventory fair value step up — 5,967 — 6,016 Amortization of intangibles 21,090 24,643 42,221 46,851 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 548,173 $ 502,544 $ 1,073,961 $ 905,317 Gross Profit % of Net Sales 66.8 % 63.3 % 66.6 % 63.5 % Adjusted Gross Profit % of Net Sales 69.4 % 67.4 % 69.3 % 67.4 %





Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 1.10 $ 1.49 $ 2.00 $ 2.01 Provision for litigation, net — (0.02 ) — (0.03 ) Amortization of intangibles 0.22 0.22 0.43 0.43 Merger and acquisition -related costs(1) 0.08 0.29 0.13 0.30 Net (gain) loss from strategic investments — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts — (0.06 ) — (0.09 ) Restructuring costs 0.02 0.14 0.07 0.15 Bargain purchase gain — (0.80 ) (0.01 ) (0.80 ) Provision for income tax benefit from non-recurring tax adjustments — (0.26 ) — (0.25 ) Tax effect of adjusting items (0.08 ) (0.14 ) (0.15 ) (0.18 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.34 $ 0.86 $ 2.46 $ 1.53

(1) See footnote 1 to the Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table above for the detail of these costs.

*Amounts may not add due to rounding.

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 209,742 $ 77,865 $ 412,105 $ 255,165 Purchases of property and equipment (33,168 ) (46,562 ) (72,783 ) (82,665 ) Free cash flow $ 176,574 $ 31,303 $ 339,322 $ 172,500





Non-GAAP Net Sales on a Constant Currency Basis Comparative Table:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Reported

Net Sales

Growth

Currency

Impact on

Current

Period Net Sales

Constant

Currency

Net Sales

Growth

(In thousands, except percentages) 2026

2025

United States $ 619,105 $ 600,784 3.0 % $ — 3.0 % International 170,507 144,558 18.0 % 2,580 16.2 % Total net sales $ 789,612 $ 745,342 5.9 % $ 2,580 5.6 %





Six Months Ended

June 30, Reported

Net Sales

Growth

Currency

Impact on

Current

Period Net Sales

Constant

Currency

Net Sales

Growth

(In thousands, except percentages) 2026

2025

United States $ 1,223,993 $ 1,084,641 12.8 % $ — 12.8 % International 325,473 258,822 25.8 % 11,554 21.3 % Total net sales $ 1,549,466 $ 1,343,463 15.3 % $ 11,554 14.5 %



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