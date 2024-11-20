Global Single-cell Omics Market worth $4.62 Billion by 2030, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global single-cell omics market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.63 billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass USD 4.62 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth of the global single cell Omics market is primarily driven by the increasing application of single cell analysis in cancer research. Single cell analysis helps understand tumor diversity at single cell resolution. It also helps identify rare cell subpopulations. Moreover, the increasing demand for personalized medicine is also influencing the market growth. Single-cell omics approaches are being applied to develop more patient-tailored treatments.

Market Trends Implementation of single-cell and multi-omics workflows: Implementation of integrated single-cell and multi-omics techniques are gaining significant traction. These techniques analyze multiple biological parameters such as DNA, RNA, proteins, metabolites, etc. from a single cell. These multi-dimensional analyses provide a comprehensive view of cellular behavior and cellular heterogeneity. Key players are focused on developing robust microfluidic lab-on-a-chip platforms for high-throughput single-cell analysis. These platforms facilitate automated isolation, lysis and analysis of thousands of single cells in parallel, allowing comprehensive molecular profiling at an unprecedented scale. Global Single-cell Omics Market Report Coverage Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.63 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $4.62 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 16% Historical Data 2018–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, By Product, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Growing application areas • Increasing R&D funding Restraints & Challenges • Technical challenges Market Opportunities Global genomics segment accounted for the largest market share of over 30% in 2023. Advances in single-cell genomics techniques such as single-nucleus sequencing is driving the growth of this market. These techniques allow understanding of complex cell types and states with unprecedented resolution. Additionally, combining genomic data with other omics methods such as transcriptomics will help to understand complex cell types. It helps increase understanding of cell diversity and increasing use in disease profiling and functional medicine will further support the genomics segment during the forecast period.

The oncology segment held a share of over 25% in the single-cell omics market in 2023 owing to increasing focus on cancer immunotherapy and heterogeneity. Single-cell analysis finds wide usage in cancer subtyping, minimal residual disease detection, neoantigen prediction and more. It helps characterize intratumoral heterogeneity and evolution to develop effective treatment strategies. Growing clinical trials on specific cancer biomarkers identified using single-cell profiling will boost the oncology segment. Key Market Takeaways: The global single-cell omics market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to continuous technological advancements in the field. On the basis of product type, the genomics segment is expected to hold a dominant position, accounting for over 30% share due to advances in single-nucleus sequencing. By application, the oncology segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing focus on cancer immunotherapy and heterogeneity. On the basis of end-user, pharma & biotech companies segment will dominate the market driven by increasing R&D investment in Precision Medicine. Regionally, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, accounting for over 40% share due to presence of key players and availability of funding for research. Competitor Insights - CELLENION - PerkinElmer Inc. - 10x Genomics - Fluidigm Corporation - Takara Bio - QIAGEN N.V. Strategic collaborations and new product launches are the key strategies adopted by these players. Recent Developments in single-cell omics market: New Techniques for Spatial Analysis: Spatial omics has progressed, allowing researchers to map cellular interactions within tissues with high resolution. For example, research in 2024 has leveraged spatial transcriptomics to study cell-cell interactions within tumor microenvironments, crucial for advancing cancer immunotherapy strategies. Symposiums and Research Initiatives: Events like the GCC Single Cell Omics Symposium, held in October 2024, highlight the importance of collaboration and knowledge sharing in this field. These gatherings allow researchers to exchange insights on new methodologies and computational tools that enhance data interpretation in single-cell omics. 