Press Releases

Global Physical Therapy Market Size and Future Growth Forecast 2025-2035 : Key Insights by Custom Market Insights

January 31, 2025 
1 min read

The global physical therapy market is poised for significant growth between 2025 and 2034, driven by the rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, an aging population, and increasing awareness of rehabilitation services. Physical therapy (PT) plays a crucial role in improving mobility, reducing pain, and enhancing overall quality of life. The demand for PT services spans various healthcare settings, including hospitals, outpatient clinics, rehabilitation centers, and home healthcare services.

Market Size and Growth

According to the latest market research by the custom market insights team, the global Physical Therapy Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 to 2034. The market is expected to be valued at USD 30,553.2 million in 2025 and reach approximately USD 58,577.8 million by 2034.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers:

  • Growing Aging Population: Increased life expectancy has led to a higher incidence of age-related conditions such as arthritis, osteoporosis, and post-surgical rehabilitation needs.
  • Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases: Conditions like cardiovascular disorders, stroke, and diabetes-related complications necessitate long-term physical therapy intervention.
  • Technological Advancements: The integration of artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and virtual reality (VR) in PT is enhancing treatment efficiency and patient engagement.
  • Increased Awareness and Preventive Care: More individuals are opting for PT as a preventive measure, reducing the risk of injuries and improving overall physical wellness.
  • Government Initiatives and Reimbursement Policies: Favorable policies supporting rehabilitation services are boosting market growth.

Report Scope –

Feature of the Report

Details

Market Size in 2025

USD 30,553.2 Million

Projected Market Size in 2034

USD 58,577.8 Million

Market Size in 2024

USD 28,421.6 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

7.5% CAGR

Base Year

2024

Forecast Period

2025-2034

Key Segment

By Type of Therapy, Setting of Care, Treatment Modality, Patient Age Group and Region

Report Coverage

Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

Market Challenges:

  • High Costs of Physical Therapy Sessions: Many individuals find PT sessions expensive, especially in regions with limited insurance coverage.
  • Shortage of Skilled Professionals: A lack of trained physical therapists in certain regions may hinder market growth.
  • Limited Accessibility in Rural Areas: The availability of PT services in remote locations remains a challenge.

Market Trends

  • Tele-rehabilitation & Remote Physical Therapy: The expansion of telehealth has facilitated remote PT consultations and treatment plans.
  • Wearable Technology Integration: Smart sensors and wearable devices help monitor patient progress and improve treatment outcomes.
  • Personalized and AI-driven Therapy Programs: AI algorithms are being used to develop customized rehabilitation plans for patients.
  • Rise in Sports and Occupational Therapy: Growing participation in sports and rising workplace injuries are fueling the demand for specialized PT services.
  • Expansion of Outpatient and Home-based Physical Therapy Services: Increased preference for home-based rehabilitation is driving market expansion.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the physical therapy market include:

  • Select Medical Holdings Corporation
  • U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.
  • ATI Physical Therapy
  • Kindred Healthcare
  • RehabCare Group
  • Athletico Physical Therapy
  • Genesis Rehab Services
  • Others

These companies are focused on mergers, acquisitions, and strategic collaborations to expand their service offerings and geographical presence.

Future Outlook

The physical therapy market is expected to witness sustained growth due to continued innovation, increased investments in healthcare services, and expanding insurance coverage. The adoption of digital solutions and AI-driven rehabilitation programs is likely to further shape the future of PT services.

Key Market Study Points

  • Market valuation and projected growth rate from 2024 to 2034.
  • Emerging trends in tele-rehabilitation and AI-driven therapy.
  • Regulatory frameworks and reimbursement policies impacting market expansion.
  • Competitive landscape and key market players' strategies.

Market Segmentation

By Service Type:

  • Orthopedic Physical Therapy
  • Neurological Physical Therapy
  • Cardiopulmonary Physical Therapy
  • Pediatric Physical Therapy
  • Sports Physical Therapy

By Sourcing Type:

  • In-house Therapy Services
  • Outsourced Therapy Services

By Application:

  • Musculoskeletal Disorders
  • Post-surgical Rehabilitation
  • Neurological Conditions
  • Cardiopulmonary Disorders

By Industry Vertical:

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Rehabilitation Centers
  • Home Healthcare
  • Sports & Fitness Centers
  • Elderly Care Facilities

By Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis

  • North America dominates the market due to high healthcare expenditure, advanced PT services, and government support.
  • Europe follows closely, driven by an aging population and strong rehabilitation programs.
  • Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, attributed to rising healthcare awareness and increasing investment in physical therapy services.
  • Latin America and the Middle East & Africa show steady growth with expanding healthcare facilities and a growing focus on rehabilitation services.

Recent Developments

  • Advancements in Robotics and AI: Companies are developing AI-driven robotic-assisted rehabilitation systems to enhance treatment outcomes.
  • Expanding Tele-rehabilitation Programs: Many providers are launching digital therapy platforms to improve accessibility.
  • Mergers and Acquisitions: Leading PT service providers are acquiring smaller firms to expand their market presence.
  • Government Initiatives: Increased funding and reimbursement policies are encouraging PT adoption worldwide.

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

