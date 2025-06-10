Global Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Market Set to Witness Booming Growth, Reaching USD 21.62 Bn by 2031 | CBT Solutions, Mental Health Innovators

According to a recent report by Coherent Market Insights, the global cognitive behavioral therapy market is estimated to be valued at USD 7.51 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 21.62 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3% from 2025 to 2032. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) is becoming increasingly popular as awareness of mental health grows and more individuals are affected by depression and anxiety disorders.

Global Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Market Key Takeaways

As per Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global cognitive behavioral therapy market size is expected to expand from USD 7.51 Bn in 2025 to USD 21.62 Bn by 2032.

Global demand for cognitive behavioral therapy will likely increase at a robust CAGR of 16.3% throughout the forecast period.

Based on type of therapy, the individual therapy segment is set to account for more than two-fifths of the global cognitive behavioral therapy market share in 2025.

By patient demographics, children segment is projected to hold about 1/3 of the global cognitive behavioral therapy market revenue share in 2025.

Coherent Market Insights’ latest cognitive behavioral therapy market research predicts North America to account for a dominant market share of over 32% in 2025.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market, owing to increasing incidence of mental health disorders and supportive government initiatives. As per CMI’s latest global cognitive behavioral therapy market analysis, the region will likely account for over 1/4 of the global industry share in 2025.

Rising Prevalence of Mental Health Disorders Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest global cognitive behavioral therapy market forecast highlights prominent factors driving industry growth. Increasing incidence of mental disorders globally is one such key growth driver.

Mental health conditions like depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are increasing at an alarming rate. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 280 million people globally suffer from depression. This growing burden of mental disorders is putting treatments like cognitive behavioral therapy into the spotlight.

Psychotherapy called cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) focuses on how your attitudes, thoughts, and beliefs influence your emotions and behaviors. It can help to develop healthier patterns of thinking and behaving, thereby improving mental well-being.

Demand for CBT is also rising due to its proven effectiveness in managing a wide range of mental conditions. It is widely recognized for helping individuals cope with disorders like depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and more.

High Cost and Lack of Skilled Therapists Limiting Market Growth

The future cognitive behavioral therapy market outlook looks optimistic. However, high cost of CBT, shortage of trained professionals, and high usage of psychiatric drugs are expected to limit market growth to some extent.

Cognitive behavioral therapy can be expensive, especially for individuals who do not have insurance coverage. This cost barrier deters some people from pursuing CBT. Instead, they opt for psychiatric medications, thereby limiting cognitive behavioral therapy market demand.

There is also a lack of trained therapists in many low- and middle-income nations. This also limits cognitive behavioral therapy market growth. Some individuals with mental issues also refrain from seeking treatment due to persistent stigma surrounding mental health issues.

Government Initiatives and Non-Pharmacological Treatment Demand Creating Growth Avenues

Many governments are increasing their spending on mental health services and infrastructure to make treatments like CBT more accessible and affordable. Similarly, they are launching initiatives and campaigns to educate people about mental health and benefits of therapies like CBP. This is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for cognitive behavioral therapy providers.

People are also becoming aware of the potential side effects of psychiatric drugs. This rising awareness is encouraging them to opt for non-pharmacological therapies like CBT, leading to higher market demand.

Impact of AI on the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is gradually revolutionizing the CBT market by enhancing accessibility, personalization, and efficiency of mental health care. It is completely changing the way cognitive behavioral therapy is delivered.

AI-powered CBT tools like chatbots and virtual therapists provide 24/7 support. By doing so, they reduce barriers to treatment as well as address the rising demand for mental health services.

AI-powered technologies analyze user behavior, personalize care, track progress, and improve outcomes. As a result, they are gaining immense traction globally. For instance, in early 2025, several U.S. school districts began implementing Sonar Mental Health's ‘Sonny’ chatbot, an AI-driven tool designed to supplement traditional mental health support.

AI also has the potential to make cognitive behavioral therapy more scalable and cost-effective. It assists clinicians by automating routine tasks and providing data-driven insights.

Emerging Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Market Trends

Growing popularity of digital cognitive behavioral therapy is a key growth-shaping trend in the market. Digital CBT allows scalable, cost-effective delivery to a wider population. This makes it a highly accessible solution for addressing rising mental health concerns globally.

Public health systems across nations like the United Kingdom are funding CBT interventions. This, along with introduction of reimbursement policies, will continue to provide a strong thrust for the growth of the cognitive behavioral therapy market.

Many nations are also striving to integrate mental health services, including CBT, into primary care settings. This could open new revenue-generation streams for cognitive behavioral therapy companies.

Leading companies are integrating AI-powered chatbots, virtual reality, and mobile apps with CBT. These innovations are expected to further expand the target industry in the coming years.

Analyst’s View

“The global CBT market is poised to grow rapidly, driven by increasing prevalence of mental disorders like anxiety and depression growing need for non-pharmacological mental health treatments, and supportive government initiatives,” said senior analyst Ghanshyam Shrivastava.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Market

Event Description and Impact AI Integration in CBT Platforms Description : Between 2024 and 2025, many start-ups and digital health platforms like Woebot Health, Wysa, and Limbix have expanded their AI-driven CBT solutions that offer automated therapy sessions, symptom tracking, and emotional regulation support. Impact: AI-based CBT tools are reducing the cost per patient as well as addressing the global shortage of therapists, thereby expanding CBT access in underserved regions. FDA and NHS Approvals for Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Description: Recently, FDA approved several digital therapeutics apps focused on CBT-based treatment for anxiety and depression, while the United Kingdom's NHS has begun covering these under its Digital Health Strategy. Impact: Regulatory backing is legitimizing digital CBT offerings as well as encouraging payer reimbursement and increasing adoption in clinical practice. This will play a key role in improving the overall cognitive behavioral therapy market value. Global Mental Health Legislation & Funding Surge Description : Nations like Canada, Australia, and the UK have increased their 2024–2025 mental health budgets, mandating broader insurance coverage for psychological therapies including CBT. Impact : Public healthcare systems are integrating CBT as a frontline therapy for mood disorders, boosting demand in both public and private sectors.



Competitor Insights

Key companies in cognitive behavioral therapy market report include:

- Springstone

- Universal Health Services Inc.

- Magellan Health Inc.

- Acadia Healthcare

- People Care Holdings Inc.

- American Addiction Centers

- Behavior Frontiers

- Sunbelt Staffing

- Haven Behavioral Healthcare Inc.

- Behavioral Health Group (BHG)

- ChanceLight Behavioral Health

- BetterHelp

- Center for Autism and Related Disorders

- Talkspace

- Thriveworks

Key Developments

In March 2024, Magellan Health Inc. launched two new digital cognitive behavioural therapy (DCBT) programs for adolescents and children struggling with anxiety-related symptoms. These include ThinkWarrior for teens (aged 13 to 17) and ThinkHero for children (aged 6 to 12).

In June 2024, Talkspace and FitOn joined forces to provide a comprehensive mental health and fitness solution to employees. Together, they will also launch the first-ever mental health education sessions in-app.

Market Segmentation

By Type of Therapy Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

o Individual Therapy

o Group Therapy

o Online Therapy

By Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

o Anxiety Disorders

o Depression

o Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

o Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

o Schizophrenia

o Phobias

o Sleep disorders

o Eating Disorders

By Patient Demographics Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

o Children

o Adults

o Geriatric

By Treatment Settings Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

o Hospitals

o Outpatient Clinics

o Community Health Centers

o Private Practices

o Rehabilitation Centers

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

o North America

§ U.S.

§ Canada

o Latin America

§ Brazil

§ Argentina

§ Mexico

§ Rest of Latin America

o Europe

§ Germany

§ U.K.

§ Spain

§ France

§ Italy

§ Russia

§ Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

§ China

§ India

§ Japan

§ Australia

§ South Korea

§ ASEAN

§ Rest of Asia Pacific

o Middle East

§ GCC Countries

§ Israel

§ Rest of Middle East

o Africa

§ South Africa

§ North Africa

§ Central Africa

