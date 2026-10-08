Glidewell Publishes New Issue of Chairside(R) Magazine on In-Office Digital Dentistry

Volume 21, Issue 3 is now available in print and online, with free CE and practical insights for dentists exploring same-day digital workflows

Glidewell, America's foremost dental laboratory and longtime provider of world-class continuing education solutions, has announced the publication of Volume 21, Issue 3 of Chairside® magazine.

Available online at chairsidemagazine.com and mailing to more than 100,000 dental practitioners nationwide, the free clinical education resource focuses its latest issue on in-office digital dentistry and the rapid adoption of same-day dental care as a practice-growth strategy. The special issue highlights growing interest from dentists and patients in CAD/CAM technology, including chairside milling, 3D printing, and streamlined digital workflows that can be applied immediately in practice.

"Same-day dentistry is having a tremendous impact on thousands of practices," said Robert Brenneise, chief growth officer at Glidewell. "What was once considered cutting-edge technology has become a critical part of delivering better patient experiences."

Issue highlights include a panel interview on practice growth with dental leadership experts Drs. Chad Duplantis, Maggie Augustyn and Addison Killeen; a full-mouth makeover case with Dr. Justin Chi; and a section on digital practices and how they have adopted same-day care as a growth strategy. Readers have an opportunity to earn 1 CE unit.

"This issue of Chairside shares the undeniable benefits that dentists and patients experience daily because of these technologies, and illustrates how straightforward it can be to implement," said Jim Glidewell, CDT, founder and president of Glidewell.

Now in its twenty-first year of publication, Chairside magazine remains a trusted, no-cost clinical education resource for dentists seeking practical techniques, case reports, and technology guidance. Digital editions and CE content are available at chairsidemagazine.com, where readers can also request a free print subscription.

For more information about Glidewell's comprehensive education offerings, visit glidewell.com/education.

About Glidewell

Glidewell, based in Irvine, California, is an industry-leading provider of custom laboratory services, innovative technology and continuing education to dental professionals nationwide.

Contact:

Eldon Thompson

Sr. Director of Marketing

mail@glidewelldental.com

SOURCE: Glidewell

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