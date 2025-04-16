Glaukos Announces the Release of its 2024 Sustainability Report

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, today announced that it has published its 2024 Sustainability Report. The report highlights the company’s continued commitment and progress on its key corporate sustainability initiatives. The Sustainability Report can be found on the company’s website here.





“I am proud to issue our sixth annual Sustainability Report, which highlights the significant progress we’ve made in advancing our core corporate sustainability goals that are aligned with our mission and key strategic plans,” said Thomas Burns, Glaukos chairman and chief executive officer. “We believe that our ongoing commitment to enhancing and expanding sustainability initiatives not only strengthens our organization but also positively impacts the communities we serve, while also helping to drive long-term value for our shareholders. The programs, policies and achievements detailed in this report provide compelling examples of our dedication to sustainability, an important pillar of both our culture and brand.”

Throughout 2024, Glaukos took significant steps to enhance its corporate sustainability efforts, achieving several key milestones, including:

Donated approximately $7 million in products to underserved regions globally, bringing our total product donations to over $17 million to date.

Contributed to community betterment through 45 philanthropic volunteer events in collaboration with 25 nonprofit organizations worldwide, totaling over 700 volunteer hours from our employees.

Expanded our patient services program to nearly 5,000 keratoconus patients, supporting them through every step of their journey from diagnosis to treatment. This brings the total number of keratoconus patients served to approximately 8,000 since the program’s launch in 2023.

Introduced a range of new employee benefits, including mental health support, flexible time off, a student loan repayment program, and international pension and supplemental health insurance.

Laid the groundwork for a new Patient Ambassador Program, in partnership with glaucoma advocacy groups, aimed at enhancing patient education and empowerment.

Collaborated with various patient advocacy organizations to raise awareness and provide educational resources for interventional glaucoma.

Implemented a two-site product distribution model in the U.S., which began in 2023, leading to reduced shipping costs, the elimination of approximately 20 million air miles, and a reduction of roughly 4,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

Announced plans to construct a new research, development and manufacturing facility in Huntsville, Alabama, to bolster our infrastructure and support future growth.

Advanced our iDose Your Dose philanthropic initiative, which ensures that for every iDose® TR unit sold, an equal number will be donated to qualifying charitable requests in the U.S. and globally, subject to independent eligibility requirements.

For additional information and highlights, please see Glaukos’ 2024 Sustainability Report, which can be found on the company’s website here.

Glaukos’ sustainability initiatives are overseen by the company’s board of directors.

About Glaukos

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. Glaukos first developed Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) as an alternative to the traditional glaucoma treatment paradigm, launching its first MIGS device commercially in 2012. In 2024, Glaukos commenced commercial launch activities for iDose® TR, a first-of-its-kind, long-duration, intracameral procedural pharmaceutical designed to deliver 24/7 glaucoma drug therapy inside the eye for extended periods of time. Glaukos also markets the only FDA-approved corneal cross-linking therapy utilizing a proprietary bio-activated pharmaceutical for the treatment of keratoconus, a rare corneal disorder. Glaukos continues to successfully develop and advance a robust pipeline of novel, dropless platform technologies designed to meaningfully advance the standard of care and improve outcomes for patients suffering from chronic eye diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for forward-looking statements contained herein, we caution you that they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release. These potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our ability to achieve the sustainability goals and targets identified in the sustainability report. Historical, current and forward-looking sustainability-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future. The information included in, and any issues identified as material for purposes of this document may not be considered material for Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting purposes. In the context of this disclosure, the term “material” is distinct from, and should not be confused with, such term as defined for SEC reporting purposes. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors related to Glaukos, and our business are described in detail under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the SEC on February 25, 2025. Our filings with the SEC are available in the Investor Section of our website at www.glaukos.com or at www.sec.gov. In addition, information about the risks and benefits of our products is available on our website at www.glaukos.com. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

Contacts



Media Contact:

Andria Arena

aarena@jpa.com

Investor Contact:

Chris Lewis

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs

(949) 481-0510

clewis@glaukos.com