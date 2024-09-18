Ginkgo Bioworks Launches Ginkgo Datapoints to Transform AI Model Training in Biology

BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, proudly announces the launch of Ginkgo Datapoints to usher in the next era of biotechnology by making the training of AI models easier and more efficient. Ginkgo Datapoints is specialized in generating large, high-quality biological datasets with a fast turnaround time and at a competitive price per datapoint with a streamlined deal structure. Ginkgo Datapoints will launch with several data generation products this Fall including protein characterization and functional genomics.

The Functional Genomics product, the flagship offering under Ginkgo Datapoints, available now , delivers large-scale perturbation datasets that power our partners’ AI models of cell and disease biology for use in target identification and validation and drug discovery. Ginkgo Datapoints addresses some of the most significant challenges in the industry for AI model training: data availability, quality, and uniformity.

Jason Kelly, CEO of Ginkgo Bioworks: “The launch of Ginkgo Datapoints marks a significant step forward in our mission to make biology easier to engineer. With Ginkgo Datapoints, we’re passing on our economies of scale to our customers by generating large, high-quality datasets for our customers at a price per dataset that makes training biological foundation models feasible. Ginkgo Datapoints is more than just a service—it’s a commitment to driving innovation and accelerating the development of new therapies and solutions across the biotech industry.”

John Androsavich, General Manager of Ginkgo Datapoints: “There’s a burgeoning market of drug and product developers who want to take advantage of AI, and their models are ravenous for data. With Ginkgo Datapoints, we’re answering the call for how to generate the data this new era of life sciences needs. We’re focusing Ginkgo’s massive infrastructure to do biological data generation at AI scale, allowing our Datapoints customers to make bold bets in model training that will meaningfully impact drug discovery for target ID or fields like antibody therapeutics. Our goal is to eliminate the data bottlenecks slowing down AI-driven advancements in biology, and I’m excited about the team and technologies we’ve assembled for it.”

Ginkgo Datapoints products are the next evolution of Ginkgo’s previously launched Lab Data-as-a-Service offerings. These products will offer key features that are of critical importance to customers building AI for biology, ranging from biopharmas to techbio to big tech companies. Ginkgo Datapoints’ Functional Genomics product is designed for:

Flexibility and Customizability : Customers provide their sequences or library inputs and choose the dataset design that’s right for them, selecting from a number of ready-to-go product parameters. Variables include dataset size, cell lines or primary cells of choice, assay readouts, and data format and labeling preferences. Customers can also consult with Ginkgo’s AI experts to receive design recommendations for their application, customized to whether the datasets will be used to train foundation models or task-specific models, to validate existing models, or pursue another outcome such as hit discovery.

: Customers provide their sequences or library inputs and choose the dataset design that’s right for them, selecting from a number of ready-to-go product parameters. Variables include dataset size, cell lines or primary cells of choice, assay readouts, and data format and labeling preferences. Customers can also consult with Ginkgo’s AI experts to receive design recommendations for their application, customized to whether the datasets will be used to train foundation models or task-specific models, to validate existing models, or pursue another outcome such as hit discovery. Scalability and Speed : Leveraging Ginkgo’s state-of-the-art automation and backend data management infrastructure, Ginkgo Datapoints can routinely deliver millions of data points by screening customer libraries to generate rich, high quality, neatly-compiled high throughput transcriptome, cell painting, or other omics profiling data in as little as three weeks.

: Leveraging Ginkgo’s state-of-the-art automation and backend data management infrastructure, Ginkgo Datapoints can routinely deliver millions of data points by screening customer libraries to generate rich, high quality, neatly-compiled high throughput transcriptome, cell painting, or other omics profiling data in as little as three weeks. Data Quality and Cost Efficiency : Due to the scale economies of Ginkgo’s highly automated lab, Ginkgo Datapoints can offer volume discounts as datasets grow in size, making it feasible to feed data-hungry AI models.

: Due to the scale economies of Ginkgo’s highly automated lab, Ginkgo Datapoints can offer volume discounts as datasets grow in size, making it feasible to feed data-hungry AI models. Attractive Deal Terms: Customers own the data generated by Ginkgo Datapoints, acquiring it through fee-for-service pricing.

Ginkgo Datapoints embodies Ginkgo’s mission of making biology easier to engineer by unlocking the full potential of AI in biology. By generating the data that the industry needs, Ginkgo Datapoints is poised to be a vital resource for researchers and companies leveraging AI and machine learning for drug discovery and beyond.

Unlock AI. Unlock Biology. Learn more about Ginkgo Datapoints and how we can accelerate your AI efforts with our cutting-edge data services here .

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo Biosecurity is building and deploying the next-generation infrastructure and technologies that global leaders need to predict, detect, and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and ginkgobiosecurity.com , read our blog , or follow us on social media channels such as X (@ Ginkgo and @ Ginkgo_Biosec ), Instagram (@ GinkgoBioworks ), Threads (@ GinkgoBioworks ), or LinkedIn .

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the capabilities and potential success of Ginkgo Datapoints and Ginkgo’s cell programming platform. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “can,” “project,” “potential,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) volatility in the price of Ginkgo’s securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo’s business, (ii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional business opportunities, (iii) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (iv) the uncertainty regarding the demand for passive monitoring programs and biosecurity services, (v) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, (vi) the outcome of any pending or potential legal proceedings against Ginkgo, (vii) our ability to realize the expected benefits from and the success of our Foundry platform programs, (viii) our ability to successfully develop engineered cells, bioprocesses, data packages or other deliverables, and (ix) the product development or commercialization success of our customers. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Ginkgo’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 29, 2024, Ginkgo’s most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

