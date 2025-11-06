GH Research Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates

Engagement with FDA on GH001 IND complete response ongoing

Full dataset from the Phase 2b clinical trial of GH001 in TRD reported in July 2025

Long-term clinical data on safety and efficacy from Open-Label Extension presented at ECNP in October 2025

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $293.9 million as of September 30, 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GH Research PLC (Nasdaq: GHRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients by developing a practice-changing treatment in depression, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and provided updates on its business.

Business Updates

GH001 Update

In July 2025, we announced that we received a communication from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) relating to our complete response to the clinical hold of our Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for GH001, with only one hold topic remaining.

We are actively working with experts to address the remaining topic and engagement with the FDA on our IND complete response is ongoing.

Final Data from Fully Completed Phase 2b TRD

In July 2025, we reported on the full dataset from the Phase 2b clinical trial of GH001 in treatment-resistant depression (TRD) (GH001-TRD-201).

The primary endpoint was met with a highly significant placebo adjusted reduction from baseline of -15.5 points in Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score on Day 8 (p<0.0001).

The full analysis of the open-label extension (OLE) confirms a 73% remission rate at 6 months with infrequent treatment visits and no mandated psychotherapeutic intervention.

There were no treatment-related serious adverse events during the full 6-month duration of the trial. No treatment-emergent events of suicidal intent or suicidal behavior occurred during the 6-month duration of the trial.

In October 2025, we attended the 38th Annual European College of Neuropsychopharmacology Congress (ECNP) in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. At the conference, the long-term safety and efficacy data from the OLE of our randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b clinical trial with GH001 in patients with TRD (GH001-TRD-201) were presented at the Novel Therapies Symposium by Professor Wiesław J. Cubała, MD, PhD, Department of Psychiatry, Faculty of Medicine, Medical University of Gdańsk. In addition, at the same conference, two posters were exhibited on the OLE safety and tolerability data as well as data on the psychoactive effects of GH001 in patients with TRD from GH001-TRD-201.

We continue to expect to initiate our global pivotal program in 2026.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Cash position

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $293.9 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to cash, cash equivalents, other financial assets and marketable securities of $182.6 million as of December 31, 2024. Other financial assets are comprised of money market funds, and marketable securities are comprised of investment grade bonds.

Research and development expenses

R&D expenses were $10.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $8.4 million for the same quarter in 2024. The increase is primarily due to increased expenses relating to technical development activities and employee expenses, partly offset by a decrease in clinical development expenses.

General and administrative expenses

G&A expenses were $6.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $4.2 million for the same quarter in 2024. The increase is primarily due to an increase in professional fees and employee expenses.

Net loss

Net loss was $14.0 million, or $0.23 loss per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $12.1 million, or $0.23 loss per share, for the same quarter in 2024.

About GH Research PLC

GH Research PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients by developing a practice-changing treatment in depression. GH Research PLC's initial focus is on developing its novel and proprietary mebufotenin therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Based on the observed clinical activity in our Phase 2b trial, where the primary endpoint was met with a MADRS reduction from baseline of -15.5 points compared with placebo on Day 8 (p<0.0001), we believe that our mebufotenin product candidates have the potential to change the way TRD is treated today.

About GH001

Our lead product candidate, GH001, is formulated for mebufotenin administration via a proprietary inhalation approach. Based on the observed clinical activity in our Phase 2b GH001-TRD-201 trial, where the primary endpoint was met with a MADRS reduction from baseline of -15.5 points compared with placebo on Day 8 (p<0.0001), we believe that GH001 has the potential to change the way TRD is treated today.

About GH002

GH002 is our mebufotenin product candidate formulated for administration via a proprietary intravenous approach. We have completed a Phase 1 trial of GH002 in healthy volunteers.

GH RESEARCH PLC



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)



(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 $’000 $’000 $’000 $’000 Operating expenses Research and development (10,567) (8,397) (27,377) (26,810) General and administration (5,998) (4,224) (16,624) (10,558) Loss from operations (16,565) (12,621) (44,001) (37,368) Finance income 2,783 2,535 8,616 7,760 Finance expense (21) (181) (373) (538) Movement of expected credit loss 30 (2) 24 45 Foreign exchange (loss)/gain (247) (1,845) 1,613 (58) Total other income 2,545 507 9,880 7,209 Loss before tax (14,020) (12,114) (34,121) (30,159) Tax charge/(credit) - - - - Loss for the period (14,020) (12,114) (34,121) (30,159) Other comprehensive (expense)/income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Fair value movement on marketable securities (33) 908 (55) 258 Currency translation adjustment (63) 1,622 926 (113) Total comprehensive loss for the period (14,116) (9,584) (33,250) (30,014) Attributable to owners: Loss for the period (14,020) (12,114) (34,121) (30,159) Total comprehensive loss for the period (14,116) (9,584) (33,250) (30,014) Loss per share Basic and diluted loss per share (in USD) (0.23) (0.23) (0.56) (0.58)





GH RESEARCH PLC



Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



(in thousands)



At September 30, At December 31, 2025 2024 $’000 $’000 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 249,654 100,791 Other financial assets - 19,387 Marketable securities 38,853 29,146 Other current assets 6,283 4,901 Total current assets 294,790 154,225 Non-current assets Marketable securities 5,378 33,300 Property, plant and equipment 692 748 Other non-current assets 1,162 - Total non-current assets 7,232 34,048 Total assets 302,022 188,273 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Trade payables 3,837 3,741 Lease liability 365 255 Other current liabilities 6,206 4,957 Total current liabilities 10,408 8,953 Non-current liabilities Lease liability 217 369 Total non-current liabilities 217 369 Total liabilities 10,625 9,322 Equity attributable to owners Share capital 1,551 1,301 Additional paid-in capital 431,061 291,463 Other reserves 10,708 5,194 Foreign currency translation reserve (11,635) (12,561) Accumulated deficit (140,288) (106,446) Total equity 291,397 178,951 Total liabilities and equity 302,022 188,273



