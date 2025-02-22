SUBSCRIBE
Geron to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March 2025

February 21, 2025 | 
FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the management team are scheduled to participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:


  • TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference
    Monday, March 3rd at 3:10pm ET (Boston, MA)

  • Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
    Monday, March 10th 3:00pm ET (Miami, FL)

  • Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Tuesday, March 11th 10:30am ET (Miami, FL)

A live webcast of each fireside chat will be available through the Investors & Media section of the Geron’s website under Events. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available on Geron’s website for 30 days.

About Geron

Geron is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to change lives by changing the course of blood cancer. Our first-in-class telomerase inhibitor RYTELO® (imetelstat) is approved in the United States for the treatment of certain adult patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) with transfusion dependent anemia. We are also conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of imetelstat in JAK-inhibitor relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis (R/R MF), as well as studies in other hematologic malignancies. Inhibiting telomerase activity, which is increased in malignant stem and progenitor cells in the bone marrow, aims to potentially reduce proliferation and induce death of malignant cells. To learn more, visit www.geron.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Aron Feingold
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Kristen Kelleher
Associate Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

investor@geron.com
media@geron.com

