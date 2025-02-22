Geron to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March 2025

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the management team are scheduled to participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:





TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

Monday, March 3 rd at 3:10pm ET (Boston, MA)

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Monday, March 10 th 3:00pm ET (Miami, FL)

Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, March 11th 10:30am ET (Miami, FL)

A live webcast of each fireside chat will be available through the Investors & Media section of the Geron’s website under Events. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available on Geron’s website for 30 days.

About Geron

Geron is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to change lives by changing the course of blood cancer. Our first-in-class telomerase inhibitor RYTELO® (imetelstat) is approved in the United States for the treatment of certain adult patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) with transfusion dependent anemia. We are also conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of imetelstat in JAK-inhibitor relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis (R/R MF), as well as studies in other hematologic malignancies. Inhibiting telomerase activity, which is increased in malignant stem and progenitor cells in the bone marrow, aims to potentially reduce proliferation and induce death of malignant cells. To learn more, visit www.geron.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts



Aron Feingold

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Kristen Kelleher

Associate Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

investor@geron.com

media@geron.com