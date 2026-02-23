Geron Plans to Present at Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to change lives by changing the course of blood cancer, today announced that members of the management team are scheduled to present at the following investor conferences:

TD Cowen 46th Annual Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat on Monday, March 2 at 1:10 p.m. ET in Boston, MA





Fireside Chat on Tuesday, March 10 at 10:30 a.m. ET in Miami, FL





In-Person Meetings on Wednesday, March 11 in Miami, FL

A live and archived audio webcast of each fireside chat will be available through the Investors & Media section of Geron’s website at www.geron.com.

About Geron

Geron is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to change lives by changing the course of blood cancer. Our first-in-class telomerase inhibitor RYTELO® (imetelstat) is approved in the United States and the European Union for the treatment of certain adult patients with LR-MDS with transfusion-dependent anemia. We are also conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of imetelstat in JAK-inhibitor R/R MF, as well as studies in other hematologic malignancies. Inhibiting telomerase activity, which is increased in malignant stem and progenitor cells in the bone marrow, aims to potentially reduce proliferation and induce death of malignant cells. To learn more, visit www.geron.com or LinkedIn.

