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Press Releases

Geron Plans to Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 4, 2026

October 21, 2026 | 
1 min read

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a hematology-focused biopharmaceutical company pursuing more meaningful moments for people living with blood cancer, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2026 financial results and business highlights before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, via press release, which will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website. Geron will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live and archived audio webcast of the conference call will be available through the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.geron.com.

About Geron
Geron is a hematology-focused biopharmaceutical company pursuing more meaningful moments for people living with blood cancer. Because patients cannot wait, we approach our work with urgency, bringing together deep expertise in telomerase biology with patient perspectives and insights from clinical research and real-world care. Our medicine, RYTELO® (imetelstat), is approved in the United States and European Union for certain patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS). We are building on our foundation in telomerase inhibition by studying imetelstat in myelofibrosis, including a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with JAK-inhibitor relapsed/refractory disease, as well as other hematologic malignancies. Geron is a commercial-stage company with offices in Parsippany, New Jersey and Foster City, California. To learn more, visit www.geron.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Investors and Media
Dawn Schottlandt
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
dschottlandt@geron.com


Northern California Earnings Hematology
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