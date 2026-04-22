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Geron Plans to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 6, 2026

April 22, 2026 | 
1 min read

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to change lives by changing the course of blood cancer, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2026 financial results and business highlights before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 via press release, which will be available on the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website. Geron will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live and archived audio webcast of the conference call will be available from the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website at www.geron.com.

About Geron
Geron is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to change lives by changing the course of blood cancer. Our first-in-class telomerase inhibitor RYTELO® (imetelstat) is approved in the United States and the European Union for the treatment of certain adult patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes with transfusion dependent anemia. We are also conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of imetelstat in JAK-inhibitor relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis, as well as studies in other hematologic malignancies. Inhibiting telomerase activity, which is increased in malignant stem and progenitor cells in the bone marrow, aims to potentially reduce proliferation and induce death of malignant cells. To learn more, visit www.geron.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Investors and Media
Dawn Schottlandt
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
dschottlandt@geron.com


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