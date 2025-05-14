Gensco Pharma® Acquires Global Rights and IP for RizaFilm® and RizaPort®

Company Plans Q4 2025 U.S. Launch and Global Expansion

MIAMI, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gensco Laboratories LLC d/b/a Gensco Pharma, (Gensco or the Company) a leader in specialty pharmaceuticals, proudly announces the acquisition of the global rights and intellectual property for the first and only rizatriptan Oral Dissolvable Film (ODF), which was co-developed under the trade names RizaFilm in the U.S. and both RizaFilm and RizaPort globally.

With this acquisition, Gensco Pharma is advancing its strategic initiatives by bringing innovative migraine treatment solutions to patients worldwide. RizaFilm is currently approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of migraine and associated nausea, photophobia and phonophobia. The EMA approval is from age 6 and upwards with the FDA approval from age 6-11 planned at launch.

With the FDA and EMA approvals already secured, the Company is ramping up manufacturing and actively preparing for a U.S. launch of RizaFilm in Q4 2025. Concurrently, Gensco is working with existing and new licensing partners to expand market availability for RizaFilm and RizaPort internationally including China, India, the Middle East and the Americas.

Gensco is strategically positioned to tap into the multi-billion-dollar migraine treatment market. The novel ODF technology of RizaFilm offers rapid administration not requiring water in a category dominated by tablets. This addresses unmet patient needs for convenience, portability, and faster relief. With global licensing discussions underway and a global supply chain, Gensco anticipates strong adoption by both patients and prescribers. Gensco's pricing strategy ensures RizaFilm will be affordable globally and makes treatment accessible to patients worldwide.

"We are excited to bring RizaFilm to market under Gensco's leadership to deliver a consistent, high-quality and convenient treatment for patients in need," said Paul Zimmerman, MD, CEO of Gensco. "This acquisition solidifies our commitment to providing innovative solutions for migraine sufferers, and positions Gensco as a key player in the migraine treatment space."

About RizaFilm and RizaPort



RizaFilm and RizaPort utilize Gensco's proprietary oral dissolving film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate, designed for the acute treatment of migraines. This novel formulation offers an alternative to traditional tablets by eliminating the need for water, allowing for easier access, portability, administration, and faster relief. RizaFilm is particularly beneficial for patients experiencing migraine-associated nausea, photophobia, and phonophobia. The global migraine drugs market was valued at nearly $5.65 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach nearly $11 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 15.6%.

According to the American Migraine Foundation, approximately 42 million Americans suffer from migraines, making it the second leading cause of disability nationwide. According to an article published by the World Health Organization in March 2024, approximately 40% of the global population, equating to around 3.1 billion individuals, were affected by migraine and other headache disorders in 2021.

About Gensco



Gensco is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of prescription and OTC products. The company leverages its expertise in innovative drug delivery systems to introduce products that improve patient outcomes. With a strong commitment to research and development, Gensco targets significant niche markets with high unmet medical needs. For more information, visit https://genscopharma.com.

Gensco Disclosure Notice:



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein, or which are otherwise made by or on behalf of Gensco that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "plan," "expect," "enable", "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "should," "would," "estimate," or "continue," or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: the success of research and development activities and the speed with which regulatory authorizations and product launches may be achieved; government regulation generally; the ability to successfully market products domestically and internationally; difficulties or delays in manufacturing or issues relating to manufacturing capacity; commercial obstacles to the successful introduction of brand products generally; and the risk of an adverse decision or settlement relating to product liability, patent protection, governmental investigations, and other legal proceedings; any changes in business, political and economic conditions; business interruption due to hurricanes or other relevant events outside of Gensco's control.

For Gensco:



