Genomics Life Science Analytics Market Surges with 50% North America Share

The global genomics life science analytics market size is set for significant growth, with revenue projected to reach several hundred million dollars between 2025 and 2034. This upward momentum is driven by shifting consumer preferences and rapid technological advancements transforming the industry landscape.

Explore key highlights and trends shaping the Genomics Life Science Analytics Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5807

A variety of factors are contributing to this market growth, including a rise in development and demand for personalized medicine, increasing adoption in the drug discovery process, as well as growing incidences of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, which are boosting advancements in targeted therapies and genomic diagnostics.

Along with this, breakthroughs in next-generation sequencing (NGS) and other genomic technologies, with enhanced data integration and adoption of AI and machine learning, are driving the overall market growth.

Genomics Life Science Analytics Market Highlights

North America dominated the market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034.

By product type, the software solutions segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By product type, the cloud-based analytics software segment is expected to show rapid expansion during the forecast period.

By application, the drug discovery & development segment was dominant in the global genomics life science analytics market in 2024.

By application, the clinical diagnostics & personalized medicine segment is expected to grow rapidly in the upcoming years.

By technology, the next-generation sequencing (NGS) analytics segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

By technology, the omics integration (proteomics & metabolomics) segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the predicted timeframe.

By deployment mode, the on-premises segment dominated the market in 2024.

By deployment mode, the cloud-based deployment segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the projected period.

By end use, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment held the biggest revenue share of the market in 2024.

By end use, the hospitals & diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to show rapid expansion during 2025-2034.

Dive into rich datasets and market figures tailored for strategic decisions: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-databook/5807

Genomics in Life Science Analytics Market: Overview & Potential

The global genomics life science analytics market encompasses the utilization of data analysis techniques to examine and interpret genomic data, mainly DNA and RNA, to recognize the genetic fundamentals of health issues, detect possible drug targets, and expand the development of precision medicine strategies. In this era, primarily, developments are involved, such as advancements in single-cell sequencing, spatial genomics, and the Human Cell Atlas, alongside accelerated application of AI and cloud computing for data analysis.

Combined Applications in Various Sectors: Major Potential for the Market

The global genomics life science analytics market consists of major applications in different areas, including pharmacovigilance to monitor drug safety and efficacy of drugs, with broad uses of analytics in sales and marketing to describe customer behaviour and improve marketing strategies. Also, these analytics support in the detection of biomarkers, as well as enhance the supply chain for pharmaceuticals and medical devices to ensure effective distribution and accessibility.

Top Developments in the Major Segments of Genomics Life Science Analytics Market:

Company/Organizations Latest Updates Bruker (June 2025) Announced the acquisition of Biocrates, a Leader in Mass Spectrometry-based quantitative metabolomics. Linearis (March 2025) Launched a high-throughput metabolomics platform to drive AI integration and life sciences investment. Ultima Genomics, Inc. (February 2025) Announced accelerated global access to high-quality, affordable DNA sequencing with the addition of multiple new partnerships with leading genomic services providers. Syncell (April 2025) Introduced a new preferred partner network, expanding commercial capabilities, and providing services in collaboration with OMAPiX and MS Bioworks.

Limitations in Data Privacy and Data Management: Major Challenges

As many life science firms manage sensitive patient data, such as genetic information and clinical trial outcomes, there are challenges to protecting data privacy and security. These arising breaches may result in severe consequences, including financial penalties, reputational damage, and loss of public trust. Moreover, the management of these huge datasets is creating another hurdle for the market expansion.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

The Genomics Life Science Analytics Market: Regional Analysis

In 2024, North America held a major revenue share of the market by 50% due to enhanced data-driven decisions in life sciences, which are highly dependent on data to optimize R&D and commercialization processes. Along with this, North America has widely adopted AI, machine learning, and big data analytics that are revolutionizing the industry by allowing rapid and more precise data processing and analysis, resulting in robust treatment choices and quick drug discovery.

U.S. & Canada Genomics Life Science Analytics Market Trends:

In the U.S., the genomics life science analytics market is fueled by a rising number of clinical trials, which creates a huge volume of complex data, with a growing demand for analytics solutions to handle and interpret this data. Also, this region's emphasis on genomic data and patient-oriented options is propelling the demand for tailored medicine, which further accelerates the need for sophisticated analytics.

For instance,

In January 2025, Tempus AI, Inc., an American health technology company, launched an AI-driven whole-genome sequencing test to transform precision medicine.

Primarily, Health Canada's aim at real-world proof for regulatory results and initiatives, such as those from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), to expand analytics-based research. As well as this region developing digital health requirements, like digital transformation and provincial health data initiatives, are generating novel options for life science analytics suppliers.

Asia Pacific is Anticipated to Grow Fastest in the Studied Years

During 2025-2034, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow rapidly, with accelerating investments in healthcare infrastructure and IT, resulting in enhanced adoption of life science analytics solutions. Moreover, a rise in cases of chronic diseases is generating higher demand for advanced analytics to boost diagnosis, treatment, and drug development in ASAP. Governments in this region are widely supporting the use of analytics in healthcare via funding and policy support.

What to Expect from India and China’s Genomics Life Science Analytics Market?

In India, growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as breakthroughs in healthcare areas, and the need for robust data management in many life science companies, are expanding the adoption of sophisticated analytics.

For this market,

In May 2025, Bioheaven360 Genotec, a developing Delhi-based biotechnology startup, launched its cutting-edge AI-powered genomics diagnostics platform in the Indian market.

China’s genomics life science analytics market is propelled by rising commercial interest, government support, and breakthroughs in AI integration. Along with this, the "Healthy China 2030" plan, accelerating personalized medicine and prior diagnostics, is a major driver, with the emergence of genomics with AI for quick and more precise diagnostics.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

The Genomics Life Science Analytics Market: Segmentation Analysis

By product type analysis

The software solutions segment dominated the market in 2024. Because of the growing demand for data-driven significance in drug discovery, clinical trials, and customized medicines are fueling the segment growth. As well as advancements in big data, cloud computing, and AI with enhanced effective processing and analysis of complex genomic data are influencing the overall market development.

However, the cloud-based analytics software segment will expand rapidly, due to its many benefits like scalability, inexpensive, and remote collaboration and data access. Furthermore, rising demand from different stakeholders, such as pharmaceutical companies, research organizations, and healthcare providers, to expand their capabilities in various areas (drug discovery, tailored treatment), is driving the segment growth.

By application analysis

In 2024, the drug discovery & development segment led the global genomics life science analytics market. Generally, this segment is driven by the adoption of advanced analytics, especially AI and ML are broadly employed in the analysis of large volume biological datasets, estimation of drug-target interactions, and detection of potential drug candidates strongly than conventional approaches. Besides this, many pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are escalating their R&D investments, particularly in areas such as oncology and personalized medicine, impelling the demand for life science analytics tools and services.

On the other hand, the clinical diagnostics & personalized medicine segment is predicted to grow fastest, due to significant steps in genomics, especially in next-generation sequencing (NGS), which has enabled affordable and accelerated pace of genomic analysis, making it more accessible for clinical applications. Alongside, raising focus on improvement in treatment by assuming a patient’s genetic profile, lifestyle, and environmental factors, which results in highly efficient and targeted therapies.

By technology analysis

The next-generation sequencing (NGS) analytics segment was dominant in the genomics life science analytics market. Majorly contributing factors are the growing cases of genetic diseases, which require advanced diagnostic and therapeutic solutions, propelling the demand for NGS-based solutions for determining disease-causing mutations and evolving customized treatments. This technology is widely used in cancer research and diagnostics, allowing researchers to analyse tumor genomes, and ultimately boosts therapies development.

Although the omics integration (proteomics & metabolomics) segment will grow at a rapid CAGR, with rising need for complete biological data, for tailored medicine and drug discovery, and major advancements in sequencing technologies, with enhanced investment in omics-based research by public and private organizations are driving the segment expansion. Also, alliances between academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and research organizations are boosting the translation of omics research into clinical applications.

By deployment mode analysis

The on-premises segment held a major share of the genomics life science analytics market. As many organizations are dealing with immensely sensitive genomic data, are preferring on-premise solutions to acquire higher control on data security and achieve strict regulatory frameworks. Also, this mode enables for extensive tailoring and configuration to get specific analytical needs and workflows, playing vital role in R&D settings.

The cloud-based deployment segment is anticipated to show rapid expansion, with its increasing measurability, affordable, and accessibility as compared to on-premise solutions are fueling the segment growth. Along with this, the need for large-scale data storage and processing, accelerated collaboration among researchers, and the ability to grasp advanced computational resources for genomic analysis and AI modeling.

By end use analysis

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment led the market. Widely impacting factors are rising adoption of data analytics in R&D, clinical trials, and personalized medicine, with major technologies adoption, and enhanced focus on patient results, and the need to boost drug development approaches are driving the segment growth.

And, the hospitals & diagnostic laboratories segment will grow rapidly in the genomics life science analytics market. Primarily, these areas will highly put genomics in their workflows for diagnostics, disease handling, and treatment strategies. Furthermore, innovations in sequencing technologies, data analysis, and bioinformatics are making genomics more accessible and robust for clinical applications.

Elevate your healthcare strategy with Towards Healthcare. Enhance efficiency and drive better outcomes schedule a call today: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Genomics Life Science Analytics Market Companies:

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Seven Bridges Genomics

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Genuity Science

DNAnexus, Inc.

PierianDx

Fabric Genomics

Sophia Genetics

Genestack Ltd.

Evogene Ltd.

Genomics PLC

Genedata AG

Arcadia Science

What are the Major Developments Across the World?

In June 2025, MGI Tech Co., Ltd., a company devoted to developing core tools and technologies in life sciences, partnered with Negedia, an initiative born from Fondazione Telethon, to boost access to DNBSEQ™-powered genomic sequencing and Stereo-seq spatial transcriptomics for precision medicine and biomedical research in Italy.

In June 2025, BioAro Inc., a Canadian biotechnology and precision medicine company, unveiled its progressed PanOmiQ™ platform at the 2025 BIO International Convention in Boston.

In January 2025, Clarivate Plc, a major provider of transformative intelligence, launched DRG Fusion, an innovative platform to assist commercial analytics in life sciences.

Genomics Life Science Analytics Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Software Solutions

Bioinformatics Tools

Data Visualization Tools

Data Management & Storage Solutions

Services

Data Analysis & Interpretation Services

Consulting & Support Services

By Application

Drug Discovery & Development

Clinical Diagnostics & Personalized Medicine

Agricultural Genomics

Academic & Research Institutions

Others (e.g., Forensics, Microbial Genomics)

By Technology

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Analytics

Microarray Data Analysis

PCR Data Analysis

Proteomics & Metabolomics Integration

Other Omics Integration (Transcriptomics, Epigenomics)

By Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

By End Use

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Agriculture & Animal Research Organizations

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Thailand

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark



Norway

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Kuwait

Get the complete analysis and future outlook of the Genomics Life Science Analytics Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5807

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Gain access to the latest insights and statistics in the healthcare industry by subscribing to our Annual Membership. Stay updated on healthcare industry segmentation with detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs. Stay ahead of the curve with valuable resources and strategic recommendations. Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities in the dynamic world of healthcare: Get a Subscription

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-healthcare

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global rapid genomic diagnostics market is growing steadily and is expected to generate several hundred million dollars in revenue by 2034.

The genomic urine testing market is projected to rise from USD 148.23 million in 2024 to USD 160 million in 2025, and further reach USD 319.14 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.94%.

The metagenomics market is forecasted to expand from USD 2.36 billion in 2024 to USD 2.68 billion in 2025, and reach USD 8.39 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 13.55%.

The clinical genomics market is expected to grow from USD 1.06 billion in 2024 to USD 1.25 billion in 2025, and reach USD 5.34 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 17.54%.

The consumer genomics market will rise significantly, from USD 2.45 billion in 2025 to USD 18.04 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 24.85%.

The AI in genomics market is set to grow from USD 1.67 billion in 2025 to USD 11.26 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 23.6%.

The big data analytics in healthcare market is expected to grow from USD 40.61 billion in 2024 to USD 47.42 billion in 2025, and reach USD 190.98 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 16.73%.

The clinical data analytics market is projected to expand from USD 81.65 billion in 2024 to USD 104.16 billion in 2025, and hit USD 930.01 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 27.57%.

The healthcare analytics market is forecasted to grow from USD 60.85 billion in 2025 to USD 293.42 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 19.1%.

The AI in life sciences market is expected to increase from USD 2.25 billion in 2024 to USD 2.71 billion in 2025, and reach USD 14.20 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 20.21%.

The generative AI in life sciences market is projected to grow from USD 250 million in 2024 to USD 302.05 million in 2025, and reach USD 1.66 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 20.82%.

The next-generation AI in life sciences market is also anticipated to experience significant growth, with revenues projected to reach several hundred million dollars by 2034.

The NLP (Natural Language Processing) in healthcare and life sciences market will expand from USD 6.66 billion in 2024 to USD 8.97 billion in 2025, and soar to USD 132.34 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 34.74%.

The life science reagents market is set to increase from USD 62.37 billion in 2024 to USD 65.91 billion in 2025, and reach USD 108.74 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.74%.

Lastly, the life science tools market is expected to grow from USD 156.52 billion in 2025 to USD 470.20 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 13%.